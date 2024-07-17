I’m Testing Garmin’s Fenix 7X, You Can Get One For $150 Off With Prime Day’s Smartwatch Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a strong correlation between being a car enthusiast and a watch enthusiast. Being into watches doesn’t require huge amounts of money to buy some nice, quality timepieces; especially right now. Just check out the list of Prime Day smartwatch deals below.
I’m a bit of a watch guy, I have a couple of nice chronographs, but after my first Apple Watch, I’ve never looked back. I have an Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is normally $800 but is now $700. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been testing a Garmin Fenix 7, which have even bigger discounts than the Apple. Speaking of Garmin, I know there’s a couple of cyclists here, so I snuck in the Edge 1040 computer and a heart rate strap, because if you’re buying the smartwatch, you may as well go all the way, right?
Not seeing what you’re after? Check our list of the best automotive Prime Day deals for more chances to save. Just be quick. Prime Day ends soon.
More Prime Day Smartwatch Deals
Garmin Smart Watches
Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch with solar charging, touchscreen for $599.99
- Garmin Edge® 1040, GPS Bike Computer, On and Off-Road, Spot-On Accuracy, Long-Lasting Battery for $449.99
- Garmin HRM-Dual Heart Rate Monitor for $47.50
- Garmin Enduro™ 2 – Ultraperformance Watch, Long-Lasting GPS Battery Life, Solar Charging for $599.99
- Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch with solar charging, touchscreen for $599.99
- Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, adventure smartwatch, Solar Charging Capabilities for $549.99
- Garmin epix Gen 2, Premium active smartwatch, Health and wellness features, touchscreen AMOLED for $589.15
- Garmin fenix 7S, smaller sized adventure smartwatch, rugged outdoor watch with GPS, touchscreen for $589.99
Apple Watches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Blue Alpine Loop for $699.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Ocean Band for $699.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Loop for $699.99
Fitbit for adults and kids
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, ECG for $179.95
- Fitbit Google Ace LTE – Kids Smartwatch with Call, Text, GPS, and Activity-Based Games for $179.95
- Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, ECG for $179.95
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, GPS, Premium Membership, Health Tools – Porcelain for $99.95
- Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, ECG for $179.95