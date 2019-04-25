Best Car Covers: Protect Your Car From Sun and Dust 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Every driver realizes the importance of protecting their car from the damaging effects of scratches, UV rays, and dust. Considering the cost of your car, it makes sense to want to protect it, whether you park indoors or out. A cover ensures your car’s paintwork will remain protected until you need it. Here are the best car covers available on the market. Best Car Cover Overall: OxGord Executive Storm-proof Car Cover

Best Value Car Cover: Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro

Best Car Cover Honorable Mention: Kayme Car Cover Benefits of Car Covers Protect your vehicle against the elements. Harmful UV rays can cause the paintwork to look dull and crack the dashboard. A cover protects your car from sun damage, dust, bird droppings, snow, and other pollutants.

Save money on future car repairs. Protecting your car extends its shelf life. This saves you the money you would otherwise spend on maintenance or costly repairs.

$14-$24: This is the budget-friendly range for car covers. These covers offer basic protection from dust, wind, and UV rays. These often come with a storage bag as well. However, most covers within this price range cannot withstand adverse weather conditions.

$24-$35: This price category has covers with more upscale features to protect your car when parked. You will find covers with breathable material to protect your car from mold and rust. They also have reinforced seams and tie grommets for added security.

This price category has covers with more upscale features to protect your car when parked. You will find covers with breathable material to protect your car from mold and rust. They also have reinforced seams and tie grommets for added security. $35 and up: Within this price range, you will find the best custom car covers for different vehicles. You will find ones that fit up to 200 inches. All-weather covers are also common and come with three layers, each of polypropylene film, waterproofing coat, and UV coating. Key Features Breathable Fabric It is important for a cover to have breathable fabric to ensure the car does not get mold or rust while parked. It also ensures underneath moisture does not get trapped beneath the car. Securing Mechanism Some covers come with an elastic hem at the bottom and non-scratch grommets to ensure the cover is not blown away when strong gusts of wind hit. A good-quality cover should be equipped with cable locks and clips to help you secure the car tightly. Waterproof Material Rainwater can leave your car prone to rust and eventually damage the paintwork. A rainproof car cover protects your car against water and rain. Most have ultrasonic seam technology, which means the fabric is held together with tough double stitching. This prevents water from seeping in. Other Considerations Local Weather: If you live in an area that experiences extreme weather conditions, you might want to choose a cover with resilient and sturdy materials to keep the heat away during summer and prevent the glass from freezing during winter.

Local Weather: If you live in an area that experiences extreme weather conditions, you might want to choose a cover with resilient and sturdy materials to keep the heat away during summer and prevent the glass from freezing during winter.

Size compatibility: It is better to buy a universal-fit cover that properly covers both SUVs and sedans. A cover with long dimensions is a good option because it can work with vehicles of a variety of shapes, sizes, and heights. Best Car Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Cover Overall: OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Cover

This is our top pick for a quality rainproof car cover. It features seven layers: five layers of polypropylene, one layer of microporous film, and another layer of soft cotton. The top three layers are 100 percent waterproof to keep your car protected during stormy weather. The inner soft cotton layer prevents the cover from scratching your paint. Another notable feature is the front and rear elastic hems, which means the cover stays intact even during high winds. It is constructed from breathable material to prevent the formation of mold and mildew. It also comes with a heavy-duty storage bag and an antenna patch. The OxGord cover comes in six different sizes, so you can find one that fits your car. The reinforced seams guarantee durability. The main downside of this cover is the cover is often too big for smaller cars. It is also very heavy, so it may require two or more people to fold. Best Value Car Cover: Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro

This is a great cover to save money and one of the best car covers for sun protection. It is made of polypropylene fabric that offers superior protection. It has a soft inner fabric that will not cause scratches. The elastic hem at the bottom makes it easy for you to fit it onto the vehicle. Another impressive quality is that the fabric material works well in direct sunlight, as it offers excellent protection against UV rays for outdoor storage. The paint job will not get damaged, even when the car is left in the sun for long hours. There are also no cumbersome strings and ties; the cover is sewn together for a quick and easy fit when you are in a hurry. This cover is made from breathable material and will prevent any moisture buildup inside the car. It comes with a two-year warranty and a storage bag. The downside is that it is not water-resistant, which allows water to easily seep in through when it rains. Finally, it is not wide enough to cover larger cars and SUVs. Best Car Cover Honorable Mention: Kayme Car Cover

