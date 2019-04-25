Best Car Covers: Protect Your Car From Sun and Dust
Protect your car from the elements with these best car covers
Every driver realizes the importance of protecting their car from the damaging effects of scratches, UV rays, and dust. Considering the cost of your car, it makes sense to want to protect it, whether you park indoors or out. A cover ensures your car’s paintwork will remain protected until you need it. Here are the best car covers available on the market.
Best Car Cover Overall:
OxGord Executive Storm-proof Car Cover
Best Value Car Cover: Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro
Best Car Cover Honorable Mention: Kayme Car Cover
Benefits of Car Covers
- Protect your vehicle against the elements. Harmful UV rays can cause the paintwork to look dull and crack the dashboard. A cover protects your car from sun damage, dust, bird droppings, snow, and other pollutants.
- Save money on future car repairs. Protecting your car extends its shelf life. This saves you the money you would otherwise spend on maintenance or costly repairs.
- Keep your car looking new. A quality car cover has a breathable fabric that protects it from dust, mold, and dew. A cover also prevents the windshield from freezing during snow.
Types of Car Covers
Indoor Car Covers
These are designed for cars parked in a garage or a similar indoor facility. They offer the lowest level of protection since they will protect your car against water and dust but may not withstand adverse weather.
Outdoor Car Covers
These covers are designed for cars stored outside. They are made of durable materials that are able to withstand strong winds and snow. A canvas cover can fit in this category, as it can withstand wind, sun, tree sap, and debris. Outdoor covers are UV resistant.
Top Brands
Classic Accessories
This company was founded in 1983 in Seattle, Washington. Initially, it manufactured automotive accessories like seat belt pads and steering wheel covers. Later, the company specialized in car covers and covers for motorcycles, snowmobiles, golf carts, and boats. One of its top products is the Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro Car Cover.
Kayme
Kayme was established in 1998 and is located in western Paris, France. This company specializes in nuclear, automotive, and aerospace products. A popular car cover from this brand is the Kayme Four Layers Waterproof All Weather Car Cover.
OxGord
OxGord has been in the industry for over 15 years, manufacturing automotive parts, interior accessories, replacement parts, and wheels. One of its top products is the OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Car Cover.
Budge
This company has expertise in protective materials for automotive use. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Budge manufactures and distributes protective covers for cars, motorcycles, terrain vehicles, boats, and patio furniture. One of its top products is the Budge Lite Car Cover, which uses breathable cover fabric.
Best Car Cover Pricing
- $14-$24: This is the budget-friendly range for car covers. These covers offer basic protection from dust, wind, and UV rays. These often come with a storage bag as well. However, most covers within this price range cannot withstand adverse weather conditions.
- $24-$35: This price category has covers with more upscale features to protect your car when parked. You will find covers with breathable material to protect your car from mold and rust. They also have reinforced seams and tie grommets for added security.
- $35 and up: Within this price range, you will find the best custom car covers for different vehicles. You will find ones that fit up to 200 inches. All-weather covers are also common and come with three layers, each of polypropylene film, waterproofing coat, and UV coating.
Key Features
Breathable Fabric
It is important for a cover to have breathable fabric to ensure the car does not get mold or rust while parked. It also ensures underneath moisture does not get trapped beneath the car.
Securing Mechanism
Some covers come with an elastic hem at the bottom and non-scratch grommets to ensure the cover is not blown away when strong gusts of wind hit. A good-quality cover should be equipped with cable locks and clips to help you secure the car tightly.
Waterproof Material
Rainwater can leave your car prone to rust and eventually damage the paintwork. A rainproof car cover protects your car against water and rain. Most have ultrasonic seam technology, which means the fabric is held together with tough double stitching. This prevents water from seeping in.
Other Considerations
- Local Weather: If you live in an area that experiences extreme weather conditions, you might want to choose a cover with resilient and sturdy materials to keep the heat away during summer and prevent the glass from freezing during winter.
- Size compatibility: It is better to buy a universal-fit cover that properly covers both SUVs and sedans. A cover with long dimensions is a good option because it can work with vehicles of a variety of shapes, sizes, and heights.
Best Car Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Car Cover Overall: OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Cover
This is our top pick for a quality rainproof car cover. It features seven layers: five layers of polypropylene, one layer of microporous film, and another layer of soft cotton. The top three layers are 100 percent waterproof to keep your car protected during stormy weather. The inner soft cotton layer prevents the cover from scratching your paint.
Another notable feature is the front and rear elastic hems, which means the cover stays intact even during high winds. It is constructed from breathable material to prevent the formation of mold and mildew. It also comes with a heavy-duty storage bag and an antenna patch.
The OxGord cover comes in six different sizes, so you can find one that fits your car. The reinforced seams guarantee durability. The main downside of this cover is the cover is often too big for smaller cars. It is also very heavy, so it may require two or more people to fold.
Best Value Car Cover: Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro
This is a great cover to save money and one of the best car covers for sun protection. It is made of polypropylene fabric that offers superior protection. It has a soft inner fabric that will not cause scratches. The elastic hem at the bottom makes it easy for you to fit it onto the vehicle.
Another impressive quality is that the fabric material works well in direct sunlight, as it offers excellent protection against UV rays for outdoor storage. The paint job will not get damaged, even when the car is left in the sun for long hours. There are also no cumbersome strings and ties; the cover is sewn together for a quick and easy fit when you are in a hurry.
This cover is made from breathable material and will prevent any moisture buildup inside the car. It comes with a two-year warranty and a storage bag. The downside is that it is not water-resistant, which allows water to easily seep in through when it rains. Finally, it is not wide enough to cover larger cars and SUVs.
Best Car Cover Honorable Mention: Kayme Car Cover
Our honorable mention goes to this Kayme cover. The material offers four layers of protection, including an internal cotton layer that protects the car’s paint. On the outside, the aluminum shields your car against harmful UV rays. It is available in various sizes, so it should be easy to find one that fits your car.
This cover has a soft cotton interior that prevents scratches. Another impressive feature is that it is dustproof. The front and rear straps prevent the cover from being blown away by the wind. It also has a zipper on the front door that makes it easy to undo the cover. It is waterproof to keep your car dry during rainy seasons.
The main downside of this cover is it has a single layer and cannot withstand extreme weather conditions. The mirror pockets are placed high for minivans and other large vehicles. The fastening clips are also not as durable as other options.
Tips
- Wash your car before covering it. This will prevent the cover from transferring dirt from one surface and brushing it across the rest of the paintwork. You can also apply a layer of car wax for additional protection.
- Choose a light-colored cover. This will ensure most of the harmful UV rays are reflected. Light-colored covers are the best outdoor covers.
- If you travel a lot, you might want to buy a cover that is lightweight and comes with its own storage bag. That way, you won't have to carry a bulky car cover as part of your luggage.
- Determine where you mostly keep your vehicle. If you mostly park indoors, there should be no need to buy a cover that protects against severe weather.
FAQs
Q: How often should I wash my car cover?
A: Try not to wash your cover too often, as this can damage the waterproofing. You can wash it if it is stained by bird droppings or mud. Wash with a mild liquid detergent and warm water and then rinse it thoroughly.
Q: Can I put the cover on when the car is wet?
A: Yes, you can as long as the cover is made from breathable material. The water will evaporate from the car and thus prevent rust and mold from growing.
Q: Will a car cover scratch my car?
A: A good-quality cover has a soft fleece lining to protect the car’s surface. The soft material helps to ensure your car’s paint does not get scratched or chipped.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best overall car cover is OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Car Cover. It comes with a super-heavy material to protect your car from wind, sun, heavy rains, and dust. The material has been designed with super breathability to prevent mold growth.
If you want a less pricey alternative, you can choose the Classic Accessories OverDrive PolyPro instead.
Do you have any experience using the car covers on our list? Feel free to leave your thoughts and comments in the section below.
