Hurry Up and Get Free Shipping at CarCovers.com

Cheap car covers do work. I can't say they don't. But they don't hold up as you well as you may need one to. For years, I stored my 1969 Dodge Charger outdoors, and I never had one last more than a few months before the elements chewed it up. That, or they're so flimsy they tear easily during removal or installation. In the long run, I'd have been far better off just springing for a custom car cover intended for the circumstances. Even now that the car has a nice, dry garage to call home, it's still an investment I'm considering. And with CarCovers.com offering free shipping on all orders, you should, too.