Hurry Up and Get Free Shipping at CarCovers.com
There are only a few hours left to skip freight on all orders.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cheap car covers do work. I can't say they don't. But they don't hold up as you well as you may need one to. For years, I stored my 1969 Dodge Charger outdoors, and I never had one last more than a few months before the elements chewed it up. That, or they're so flimsy they tear easily during removal or installation. In the long run, I'd have been far better off just springing for a custom car cover intended for the circumstances. Even now that the car has a nice, dry garage to call home, it's still an investment I'm considering. And with CarCovers.com offering free shipping on all orders, you should, too.
CarCovers.com offers protection for anything you own. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, UTVs, you name it, it's got a custom cover for it. Heck. It even offers different series of covers for all types of storage situations, including outdoor and trailering. So, whether you are storing your snowmobile for the season, want to cover your show car or RV between outings, or just want to protect the paint of something special, you ought to hop on this sale—especially since it's only on for a few more hours.
More Covers With Free Shipping at CarCovers.com
- Platinum Shield Car Cover for $194.95
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Car Cover for $184.95
- Platinum Shield Truck Cover for $214.95
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Truck Cover for $204.95
- Platinum Shield Van Cover for $214.95
- Ultimate Shield Van Cover for $174.95
- Platinum Shield SUV Cover for $214.95
- Indoor Black Satin Shield SUV Cover for $194.95
- Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover for $124.95
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Motorcycle Cover for $114.95
- Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover (Trailerable) for $164.95
- Standard Shield Snowmobile Cover for $102.95
- Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover (Trailerable) for $131.95
- Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover for $239.95
- Weatherproof MAX Shield ATV Cover (Trailerable) for $194.95