Get Up to $120 Back on Select Sets of Hankook Tires and More Deals at Tire Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Let's be honest. I've been forcing tool deals into your feed all week, and it's getting old. Even if you're a non-stop wrencher, you only need so many to get by. Not only that but there are hot deals on other items you might want to know about, including some of the stupid-good rebates Tire Rack's running on select tires.

Right now, you can land a $120 prepaid Mastercard when you purchase a set of Hankook ION EVO AS and Hankook ION EVO AS SUV tires. If you're looking for something with a little more bite off-road, a $100 prepaid Mastercard still sweetens the pot on a set of four Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tires.