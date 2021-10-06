Tackling Tough Terrain? Hankook Tire Releases Two New Off-Road Tires

Purchasing the right type of off-road tire for your adventure vehicle is extremely important. It doesn’t matter your skill level or if you’re piloting a stock all-wheel-drive SUV or a fully customized 4x4. Having the right tires to match specific trail types is key. It can mean the difference between successfully tackling challenging terrain or spending time stuck in it.

A reliable set of off-road tires is the only thing that connects your rig to the ground. Don’t skimp on tires.

Be a Beginner: Gravel Roads and Dirt Trails

You don’t need a crazy expensive, built-up four-wheel-drive to get out there and explore Mother Nature. Many all-wheel-drive (AWD) or four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles—even in stock form—can get you to the nearest trailhead or campsite with ease. The key is to know what type of terrain you’re getting into before you go.

There are thousands of miles of accessible off-pavement trails, especially in the western part of the United States. The Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, has extensive maps of public lands to explore, including dirt trails to access them. It’s critical to have these maps and/or talk to local ranger stations before you head out so you understand current trail conditions and how challenging each trail may be for your vehicle, no matter if it’s a built-up 4x4 with a fully locking differential or an unadulterated auto.

Many forest service roads or BLM trails are unpaved, scenic, relatively flat, and can be enjoyed by a stock AWD or four-wheel-drive runabout. Pack your sense of adventure, but know your vehicle’s limitations (and yours as a driver) as well as the tire capabilities before you hit the trails. Once more, be realistic with how often you plan to explore the road less traveled. Everyone wants a heavy-duty and aggressive mud-terrain tire until they realize their daily highway commute now features a not-so-pleasant uptick in tire drone as they wave goodbye to any semblance of fuel efficiency. However, there is an option for those who want a balance of performance for those long stretches of on-road driving but are always keen to take the “long way home” when the opportunity presents itself. Enter the new Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme all-terrain tire.

Curtis Brison, vice president of PCLT sales for Hankook Tire USA, said the Dynapro family of tires is “designed to offer world-class products with a wide range of usage in the SUV and light truck category, from strictly on-road to aggressive mud-terrain capabilities, and everything in between.”

Hankook prides itself in offering tires showcasing excellent durability and quality. This rings true especially for Hankook’s Dynapro lineup. “The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tire is the perfect choice for everyday on-road driving, but with an aggressive shoulder and sidewall, it’s more than capable for the occasional off-road excursion,” Brison added.

Additionally, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tire (an upgraded version of its predecessor) offers superb snow capability—perfect for winter ski trips or sledding with the family. The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme all-terrain tire also offers Hankook’s best rating for wear resistance while maintaining a quiet and comfortable ride for long on-road trips.