Tire Rack’s Killer Rebates on Mickey Thompson, Falken and More Will Keep You Rolling
Get up to $200 off Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone tires and more from Tire Rack just in time for spring
Winter is finally behind us, or so they tell me, and it’s well beyond time to get those snow tires off your car and get it back onto something more fun. Tire Rack has discounts going on most of the top brands like – Bridgestone, Falken, Firestone, Michelin, Pirelli, and more. Depending on what set you purchase, you can save $80 instantly and even get up to $200 off with combined deals.
If you are after some serious summer grip you can use for 200 treadwear racing classes, you can take advantage of $80 off a set of Falken Azenis RT660, BFGoorich g-Force Rival S 1.5, or Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires. If you’re looking to get out of the city, Mickey Thompson will give you a $100 rebate on a set of Baja Legend EXPs or Baja Boss A/Ts. Goodyear is also offering a $100 rebate on the Wrangler Duratrac RT, but will give an additional $100 off if you use a Goodyear credit card. Michelin is making it easier by offering an $80 Visa Rewards card with the purchase of any of its tires with a price of $900 or more. For values under $900, the offer is still good but for a $60 card. To sum it up, there's a deal for everyone.
Don't sweat the details if this is your first purchase with Tire Rack. Simply order your tires on the website, then decide if you would like them shipped to your house, a certified installation shop, or in many areas, you can set up a mobile tire service to come to you. If you’re unsure of what tire fits your needs, you can talk to an expert either over the phone or through an online live chat.
Check the list below for more tire deals. There are also some sales on suspension, brakes, wipers, and lighting if you would like to invest in a total refresh.
- BFGoodrich G-Force Rival S 1.5 $80 instant rebate on four tires.
- Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS $80 instant rebate on four tires.
- Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T $100 gift card with four tires.
- Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac RT $100 rebate + $100 rebate with Goodyear Credit Card
- Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure Kevlar $75 rebate + $75 rebate with Goodyear Credit Card
Other great offers by tire brand
- Buy 4 Michelin Tires and get up to $80 back
- Buy 4 Cooper Tires and get up to $100 Visa Card
- Buy 4 Select Pirelli Tires and get up to $80 back