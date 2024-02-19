Tire Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale Has Rebates on Really Good Tires
Who cares about mattress deals? A new set of tires is way more fun.
Winter's got to end sometime. According to Pennsylvania's wizard groundhog, who didn't see his shadow back on February 2, that day is coming sooner than you'd expect. Don't ask me how it works. It just does. And with every spring comes that nagging question (among many others): Do I need new tires?
The answer depends entirely on your situation, but if you find yourself nodding, it could be worth checking out Tire Rack's Presidents' Day sale. They're offering rebates on a sets of four tires from good brands like Pirelli, Nitto, Bridgestone, and BFGoodrich.
Say you need an aggressive all-terrain, $80 instant savings on the Nitto Recon Grappler A/T just might do it for you. You can also knock $80 off the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra when freshening up your commuter. You can even get a head-start on hard summer driving and get $40 back when you snag a set of BFGoodrich g-Force Rival S 1.5 tires.
Those are just a few examples; I've rounded up all of Tire Rack's best Presidents' Day deals below.
$80 Instant Rebate on 4 Select Pirelli Tires (Ends 4/30)
- Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 (Ultra High Performance All-Season)
- Pirelli P7 AS Plus 3 (Grand Touring All-Season)
$80 Instant Rebate on 4 Select Pirelli Tires (Ends 2/29)
- Pirelli Cinturato WeatherActive (Grand Touring All-Season)
- Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive (Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season)
$80 Instant Savings on 4 Select Nitto Tires (Ends 2/20)
- Nitto Nomad Grappler (On-Road All-Terrain)
- Nitto NT555 G2 (Ultra High Performance Summer)
- Nitto Recon Grappler A/T (Off-Road All-Terrain)
- Nitto Ridge Grappler (Rugged All-Terrain)
$80 Instant Savings On 4 Select Firestone Tires (Ends 2/20)
- Firestone Destination A/T2 (Off-Road All-Terrain)
- Firestone Destination LE3 (Highway All-Season)
- Firestone Destination M/T2 (Off-Road Maximum Traction)
- Firestone Destination X/T (Off-Road All-Terrain)
$80 Instant Savings On 4 Select Bridgestone Tires (Ends 2/20)
- Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra (Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season)
- Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S (Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season)
- Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus (Grand Touring All-Season)
- Bridgestone Dueler LX (Highway All-Season)
- Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ (Ultra High Performance All-Season)
- Bridgestone Potenza Sport (Max Performance Summer)
- Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS (Ultra High Performance All-Season)
- Bridgestone WeatherPeak (Grand Touring All-Season)
$60 Reward Card With 4 Select BF-Goodrich Tires (Ends 2/21)
- BF-Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 (Off-Road All-Terrain)
- BF-Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 (Off-Road All-Terrain)
- BF-Goodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT (Commercial All-Terrain)
- BF-Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 (Off-Road Maximum Traction)
- BF-Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 (Off-Road Maximum Traction)
- BF-Goodrich Trail-Terrain T/A (Off-Road All-Terrain)
$40 Reward Card With 4 Select BF-Goodrich Tires (Ends 2/21)
- BF-Goodrich Advantage Control (Grand Touring All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich Advantage T/A (Grand Touring All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich Advantage T/A Sport LT (Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich Commercial T/A All-Season 2 (Highway All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich g-Force COMP-2 A/S PLUS (Ultra High Performance All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich g-Force Rival S 1.5 (Extreme Performance Summer)
- BF-Goodrich Radial T/A (High Performance All-Season)
- BF-Goodrich Radial T/A Spec (High Performance All-Season)