Amazon’s Winter Tires Sales Are Ready For The Incoming Cold
Winter is coming. Prep for the cold weather with a set of discounted winter tires from a wide selection of brands.
Winter is finally approaching and colder temperatures, rain, and snow are mere weeks away. It’s unfortunate that the summer doesn’t last forever, but the change of the seasons signals a change in our driving habits and conditions. Summer tires are called that for a reason: they work well with some heat. Once temperatures drop closer to freezing, they become useless hockey pucks.
Thus, you will need winter tires. It’s a bit early in the season but it’s better to be prepared and ready for winter than be caught off guard by the first snow of the year. Don’t be like the person who causes a massive traffic jam at the local auto parts store when it rains for the first time in a season. Be proactive and buy these winter tires that Amazon has up for some decent discounts.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Firestone All Season Touring Tire 235/65R17 104 T (5% off)
- Firestone Winterforce 2 UV Winter/Snow SUV Tire P265/65R18 112 S (7% off)
- Firestone Firehawk AS All Season Performance Tire 245/45R20 103 V Extra Load (21% off)
- Firestone Transforce AT2 All Terrain Commercial Light Truck Tire LT245/75R16 120 R E C (10% off)
- Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire 225/65R17 102 S (6% off)
- Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire 235/65R17 108 S Extra Load (5% off)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-225/60R17 103T XL-ply (23% off)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-225/65R17 106T XL-ply (22% off)
- Falken WILDPEAK A/T TRAIL All- Terrain Radial Tire-225/60R18 100H (24% off)
- Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus all Season Radial Tire-275/60R20 115T (10% off)
