2022 Polaris RZR Pro R Makes 225 HP From a Tuned Slingshot Engine

That output is sent through a continuously variable transmission, as is fairly standard in the segment, and the RZR Pro R has selectable four-wheel drive. With 32-inch Maxxis Rampage Fury tires all the way around, it presumably clambers for traction the best it can. The track measures 74 inches wide, which happens to be the exact same as a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. These stats are impressive enough on their own, but they become even more so when you compare them to the automotive applications we're so used to.

As any seasoned off-roader will tell you, the magic is in the suspension, which the RZR Pro R still places plenty of focus on. For the first time, a RZR is fitted with a Dynamix DV setup that features independently adjustable rebound and compression. It has four settings for various terrains and driving scenarios, and it gathers data from its sensors 200 times a second, tweaking the shocks accordingly. From a hardware perspective, this suspension allows for 27 inches of travel up front and a rockin' 29 inches out back.

This Polaris is about the size of a car, too, with a wheelbase of 104.5 inches for the standard two-door model. A four-seater Pro R 4 is also available, and it's got a wheelbase of 133.5 inches. Overall length figures for the two specs measure 136.5 and 165.5 inches, respectively, and thanks to those tall tires, it's 72.8 inches high. That makes it just a hair shorter than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.