Caraboat: The British Combination of a Caravan and a Boat From the 1960s

Looking pretty good for a sea-faring caravan, the "Caraboat" could be hauled to any boat launch with something like a Triumph 2000—as it was in this video—and then, assuming you remembered your waders, you simply detached the caravan from your car, and pushed it into the water. Look at those swans right next to it in the promo video, and the ducks. Do you think they're impressed by the Caraboat? Some species of fish grew legs millions of years ago and now they're making the Caraboat. I don't know, if I was a duck I wouldn't be impressed. Stick to what you know, right?

Once you're out on a local lazy river—they're all pretty lazy in England—you can do whatever you want. In this video, the husband and wife duo sit on opposite ends of the caravan sipping tea in silence, which is a pretty British thing to do. How about they try fishing or something? The narrator mentions you could also get drunk on the Caraboat, which he says would be fun. Nice.

Believe it or not, there's actually an Australian company that makes something called the Caraboat today. It's pretty much exactly like the one in the video, but somehow a little less appealing.