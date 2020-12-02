The only James Bond film to have George Lazenby as its titular character also featured one of its most underrated cars: a lovely Candy Apple Red 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 convertible, complete with ski racks. It was Bond girl Countess Tracy di Vicenzo's ride in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and now thanks to an upcoming Bonhams auction, it can be yours.

Part of the Cougar's charm is the feeling that it just didn't belong. The Kneissl skis propped up at an angle off the back certainly look cool, but the fact that the only thing separating the cabin and the sky was a black fabric top looked downright cold. This live-axle, rear-wheel-drive drop-top appeared in a car chase through a Swiss village in the Alps. To make things even more awesome, the big Cougar ended up crashing an ice race to bash fenders with Volkswagen Beetles, Ford Escorts and Mini Coopers.