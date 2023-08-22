The War Zone
The Best All-Season Tires in Snow: Be More Prepared

While these aren't snow-specific tires, they'll offer improved grip in a pinch.

The Garage
The Best All-Season Tires in Snow
Maintaining traction is one of the most important aspects of driving. Having good traction means you're in control and able to safely navigate the road, protect yourself and your occupants, as well as protect every child, adult, or animal that could unexpectedly cross your path. Or a gaggle of all three—yikes!

The best way to maintain traction in all seasons and scenarios is with a good set of All-Season tires. All-Seasons come in many sub-categories and ratings, but let's focus on ones that do particularly well in snow. They won't perform better than a dedicated second set of wheels with snow/winter tires, which we recommend if you live in a climate that sees a lot of it. But the top-brand models in this buyer's guide will do better than the vast majority of other All-Seasons out there. And certainly better than any Summer or DOT track tire—please don't rock those in the snow.

Without further adieu, here are the best All-Season tires for snow.

Our Methodology

We whipped up this list after taking the time to read through professional and consumer reviews of brand-name all-season tires. We wish that we could mount them all up to something fun—like a Jaguar F-Pace SVR or other raucous crossovers—and figure them out for ourselves, but that's sadly not in the cards. Yet. Based on users' reviews, plus pricing and sizing availability, we deemed these to be six of the top options on the market. For more on how we come up with our buyer's guide lists, check this out.

The Best All-Season Tires in Snow

Best Overall

Michelin CrossClimate 2

SEE IT

Pros

Solid size availability

Higher than average treadwear rating

Excellent grip in almost all non-performance driving senarios

Sharp steering in the wet

Cons

A little on the loud side

Good grip comes at the expense of lower fuel economy

Ride a little stiffer than the competition

Michelin's entry in this packed-and-stacked arena is its CrossClimate 2, a 640 treadwear Grand Touring All-Season that comes in a wide variety of sizes. This means it's as at home on a small sports car as it is on a large crossover SUV. Reviews across the board are quite complimentary, especially when it comes to wet and cold weather performance. Users report that they're a little loud and ride a little stiff, but on the whole, it sounds like the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Best Value

BFGoodrich Advantage Control

SEE IT

Pros

Great price

Good ride quality

Low noise

Cons

The sizing chart as other models

Negative impact to fuel economy

Some users report lower life than its 700 treadwear rating would normally entail

American tire brand BFGoodrich confidently steps into the ring with its Advantage Control, a 700 treadwear Grand Touring All-Season. Like the Michelin above, folks say a lot of nice things about it. Though it looks like grip isn't quite as universal as the Michelins, and users report lower-than-expected tire life. But otherwise, the Advantage Control packs a lot of value for what it offers.

Best SUV/Crossover

Pirelli Scorpion Weather Active

SEE IT

Pros

Excellent overall traction, dry or wet

Great acceleration and braking in winter conditions

Communicative

Cons

Pricy

Some noise

Low variety of sizing

This 700 treadwear Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season by Pirelli sports a, well, sporty ride for being a type of tire that's normally not associated with such an adjective. On top of that, users say it gets great overall traction, to boot. How could one really go wrong when mounting this compound up to their crossover or SUV? Well, it's a bit on the pricy side and sadly doesn't come in many sizes. In fact, based on a quick glance at the sizing chart, it looks like it's primarily geared towards high-end luxury makes and models, only.

Honorable Mention

Bridgestone Weatherpeak

SEE IT

Pros

Great selection of sizes

Good price

High treadwear rating

Comfortable ride quality

Cons

Not as grippy as other similarly priced options

Not as communicative

Like other tires we've rounded up for this buyer's guide, the Weatherpeak by Bridgestone possesses a treadwear rating of 700. This rubber's moderately priced and possesses good ride quality. However, in professional testing, it scored noticeably lower than the above Michelin, and users found it to lack communication. Still, it's a well-rounded all-season that will surely beat something with less all-conditions focus.

Honorable Mention

Continental PureContact LS

SEE IT

Pros

Good size selection for coupes, sedans, and small crossovers

Great price

Great wet traction

Cons

SUV and larger crossover buyers might not find the size they need

A bit noisy

German tire brand Continental's got a going in the PureContact LS. It's a 700 treadwear meat that sports great wet traction and at a great price, and would mount up to most modern coupes, sedans, and crossovers. Though, users report that its winter/snow traction isn't as good as its competition, and it's a bit loud.

Honorable Mention

Firestone Weathergrip

SEE IT

Pros

Great size availability for coupes, sedans, wagons, and small crossovers

Excellent price

Impressive snow traction

Comfortable ride quality

Cons

Lower treadwear rating than competition

Lacking in grip in other areas

Rounding out this buyer's guide is Firestone's Weathergrip. This 640 treadwear meat surprised users with above-average snow traction and a good overall ride quality, and in a very reasonably priced compound. However, it didn't quite stack up to its competition in normal wet and dry traction. Still, considering its massive size selection for many types of vehicles, it'd probably be a good overall tire for most folks.

Our Verdict

To get the best of the best, we'd go with the Michelin CrossClimate 2. For a very well-rounded and cheaper alternative, you can't beat BFGoodrich's Advantage Control.

Pricing

Typically, anything priced around $200 per tire in a common 17-inch size seems to the average. Nobody said tires were cheap, but there are ample options both higher and lower than that figure, and thankfully, they carry higher-than-average treadwear ratings.

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: Should I select an all-season that performs well in snow as opposed to having multiple sets of wheels?

A: We're of the opinion that you should have the best tires for the climate you live in. If you see both a lot of snow and high summer temperatures, nothing beats having dedicated winter/snow tires on one set of wheels, and some form of all-season on another. It's worth the peace of mind. However, all of the tires in this buyer's guide will perform reasonably well on snow and ice.

Q: Should I even worry about this if my car has four-wheel or all-wheel drive?

A: You absolutely should—traction control across all four wheels can only do so much. No pun intended, but it all comes down to where the rubber meets the road.

Q: What should I do if I encounter black ice?

A: Follow our handy-dandy guide, that's what!

