Best Halogen Headlight Bulbs: Drive At Night With More Confidence

Over time, the headlights on your vehicle will dim and produce less light. This can be problematic when you drive at night and start to lose visibility. Our halogen headlight bulb reviews will help you select the best halogen headlight bulbs on the market to ensure your safety on the road.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Benefits of Halogen Headlight Bulbs They're a necessity. If you want to see at night or in the dark when you're driving, the best halogen headlight bulbs will help you do so. They're a crucial car accessory.

They're affordable. The best halogen light bulbs for cars and trucks are less expensive than other types of bulbs. If you want to keep costs down, stick with a set of the longest-lasting halogen headlight bulbs.

They provide a wider field of view. One great advantage with halogen bulbs is that they are superior to LED and HID bulbs when it comes to side views.

They produce less glare. Even the brightest halogen light bulbs produce significantly less glare when night driving than some other types of bulbs. This prevents you from blinding oncoming drivers, which can compromise safety.

They boost safety. A burnt-out headlight can cause problems on the road. If it's hard to see what's ahead of you at night, you are more likely to have an accident. High-performance halogen bulbs improve your night vision.

They're versatile. The best halogen headlight bulbs can be used on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles. They come in a variety of different sizes and fit most types of motor vehicles. Types of Headlight Bulbs Halogen Halogen bulbs have been used in vehicle headlights for many years. This type of bulb contains halogen gas as well as a thin tungsten filament and a glass filament. The gas moves through the tungsten to the filament, producing a chemical reaction when the headlight is turned on. Halogen lights generate white light with a tint of yellow. Xenon Xenon headlights are also known as high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps. They hit the market in the early '90s and eventually became the top headlight option for many car manufacturers. A xenon light produces 3,000 lumens compared to a halogen light, which produces just 1,400. Xenon headlights also have a longer lifespan than their halogen counterparts. LED LED headlight bulbs were first used on vehicles in the early aughts. They need less power to function than classic halogen lights and are popular on hybrid models such as the Toyota Prius. They emit light similarly to HID and halogen bulbs but can produce a more focused ray of bright light as well as different shapes. Top Brands Sylvania Sylvania traces its roots to 1901 when entrepreneur Frank Poor joined a small company in Middleton, Mass.,that renewed burned-out light bulbs. By 1942, the company became Sylvania Electric Products, Inc. The brand has been under the LEDVANCE umbrella since 2016. Two top products are the SYLVANIA - 9003 XtraVision - High Performance Halogen Headlight Bulb and the SYLVANIA - 9006 SilverStar Ultra - High Performance Halogen Headlight Bulb. Phillips Philips & Co. was founded in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, in 1891 by Gerard Philips and his father, Frederik Philips. It soon became one of the world's leading producers of light bulbs. Two popular products are the Philips H11 Standard Authentic Halogen Replacement Headlight Bulb and Philips X-treme Vision +130% Headlight Bulbs. GE General Electric (GE) was founded in 1892 with the merger of Edison General Electric Company of Schenectady, N.Y., and Thomson-Houston Electric Company of Lynn, Mass. The company's headquarters are in Boston, Mass. One recommended product is the GE Lighting 9003/BP Standard OEM Halogen Replacement Bulb. HELLA Sally Windmüller founded the company Westfälische Metall-Industrie Aktien-Gesellschaft in Lippstadt, Germany, in 1899, producing lanterns, headlamps, horns, and fittings for bicycles, carriages, and automobiles. HELLA was first trademarked for an acetylene headlamp in 1908. The company now has 40,000 employees in 35 countries. One top product is the HELLA H7 Standard Halogen Bulb. OSRAM OSRAM was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company develops, produces and sells lamps, light modules, and sensor components for automotive applications. One popular product is the Osram H1 Night Breaker Unlimited Halogen Bulbs 55W. PIAA PIAA has been designing automotive products since 1963. Its American headquarters are in Portland, Ore. The company produces halogen and HID fog and driving lamps, LED daytime running lights, accent lighting, high-performance replacement Halogen bulbs, and more. One recommended product is the PIAA H11 Xtreme White Plus High Performance Halogen Bulb. Halogen Headlight Bulb Pricing Under $10: Some halogen headlight bulbs are very inexpensive. They are good replacements for original equipment bulbs but generally won't increase your headlights' brightness or performance.

$10-$20: Many high-quality halogen headlight bulbs are available at this price point. They are often brighter than stock bulbs and provide a better range of view at night.

Over $20: The more you spend on halogen headlight bulbs, the brighter and whiter they tend to be. Expect to spend $40 or more if you want lights that are extremely white and intense. Key Features Luminance or Brightness Halogen headlight bulbs that are vivid and bright will enable you to see more of the road's surface area. The brighter or more luminescent they are, the better, so look for something with at least 1,000 lumens. The only caveat with brighter headlights is that they tend to have a shorter lifespan and will need to be replaced more often. Lifespan Another one of the most important factors when selecting the best high or best low beam headlight bulb is how long it will last. Look for ones that last longer than a year or two. This will prevent you from having to change the bulb as often and will be less costly in the long run. Other Considerations Compatibility: Not all halogen bulbs will fit all vehicles. You need to check your vehicle's make, model, and year to make sure it lines up with a product's part number. This will ensure that the best halogen light bulbs will properly fit in your car, truck, or van's headlight assembly.

Range: The best halogen headlight bulbs should give you a long field of vision and down road visibility at night. The further you can see on the highway or on a rural road, the safer you will be. Even just a few extra feet of light can make a big difference.

Color Temperature: The brighter and whiter a bulb is the higher the color temperature is. In the past, halogen bulbs were yellow. These days you can find bright white halogen headlight bulbs for your car. In addition to producing excellent visibility, they also give your vehicle a stylized look. Bulbs with a temperature less than 3000K (Kelvin) will produce yellow light. If it's higher than 3000K, the bulb will be white. Bulbs over 4000K will produce bright white light.

Ease of Installation: It's usually not too difficult to replace a halogen headlight bulb. Check your vehicle's owners manual as well as the product's instructions to do it properly. Just make sure you have the proper connections. For example, you may require the best H1 headlight bulb or you may need the best H7 halogen bulb. Best Halogen Headlight Bulb Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Halogen Headlight Bulb Overall: Philips 9006 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Bright White Headlight Bulb

Amazon

These 12-volt, 55-watt bulbs produce a bright white look and resemble HID lights. During the day, the bulbs' unique blue cap creates a cool blue effect in the headlamp’s reflector. The CrystalVision bulbs boost the style of your vehicle while offering enhanced performance compared to standard bulbs. These bulbs are bright and crisp, project far, and help you see a few hundred feet ahead of your vehicle. They emit bright white light without any harsh glare. The light beam is focused and bright; and they have a cooler, whiter color than standard, stock halogen bulbs. They also help you see better in foggy conditions and are easy to install. There have been some complaints that the lights do not have a blue tint on them. They may burn out within a year and lose brightness within a few months. In addition, the bulbs don't fit on some makes and models. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Halogen Headlight Bulb Value: HELLA Standard-55W Standard Halogen H7 Bulbs

Amazon

These 12-volt, 55-watt bulbs are DOT, ECE, and INMETRO certified for the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The package includes two bulbs that increase visibility and performance when compared to basic bulbs, and HELLA guarantees optimum fit and function. The bulbs also come in yellow and +50, which provide up to 50 percent more light output than standard bulbs. These bulbs work great, are good quality and emit a nice, clean light. The biggest selling point is that they are significantly less expensive than competitor products of the same quality. They are easy to install, are just as bright or brighter than OEM bulbs, and fit perfectly as a replacement. They're also a cost-effective solution if your vehicle's headlights burn out on a regular basis. There have been some complaints that the bulb doesn't have a very long lifespan and may fail within a few months or a year. Also, they may not be as bright as you expect and may be dimmer than some competitor brands. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Halogen Headlight Bulb Honorable Mention: Osram H1 Night Breaker Unlimited Halogen Bulbs 55W

Amazon