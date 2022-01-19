How to Clean Headlights in a Few Easy Steps

So you want to clean your car's headlights? Well, you’ve come to the right place as your headlight lenses may have gone yellowy over time, become fogged or filthy, or might have found new purpose as a terrarium for indigenous worms and insects.

Luckily, The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help get those lights luminous once again. Driving with crappy headlight lenses isn’t just unsafe for you, tootling along in the inky blackness of night, but also for others on the road. Restoring your headlights to fresh-from-the-factory clear is also one of the easiest ways to make your aging ride look like new.

The bottom line is your lenses need a good polishing, and here's how to do it.

Headlight Cleaning Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to 1 hour

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Lighting

What Is Cleaning Headlights?

How mad would you be if we went through all of this just to tell you to make sure you hit the lights with some soap and water during the next wash? While trolling can be funny, that sort of content has very little value to you. Thankfully, that's not what we're talking about.

We're talking about how you can get headlights with some mileage on them looking as good as new. You know, the hazy, faded housings your buddies always knock you for? We'll walk you through how you can put their hazing behind you.