Best Mechanic Gloves: Protect Your Hands While You Work

Mechanic work is all about using your hands, so there’s no way to avoid scratches, tears, and other kinds of injuries. To prevent long-lasting damage and preserve your working hands, choose a mechanic glove that will take the brunt of the abuse. Check out our buying guide for our top picks of the best mechanic gloves on the market.

Synthetic leather construction allows for a thick barrier between your skin and harsh environments around it. A breathable microfiber fabric and nylon carrier loops make these gloves versatile and comfortable.

Mechanix Wear gloves are well known for comfort, breathability, and style. These affordable mechanic gloves both protect and strengthen your hands as you work.

These gloves, while strong in their own right, won’t hold up well to extended exposure to harsh chemicals or encounters with sharp objects.

Use them once and throw them away. These disposable nitrile gloves from AMMEX keep your hands protected and dexterous as you work.

Though these mechanic gloves will keep your hands warm during the winter, they won’t necessarily keep them cool during the summer months.

Custom Leathercraft makes its gloves from synthetic Syntrex and durable microfiber for a form-fitting, quality product that will protect your hands while still providing the grip you need.

These shrink-resistant gloves from Custom Leathercraft are tough, stretchy, and feature three touchscreen fingertips so you can work and stay connected at the same time.

Benefits of Mechanic Gloves Protection. Whether it’s from impacts, scrapes, or any other situation that can tear the skin from your hand, mechanic gloves will protect you. Removable gloves are much easier to replace than any body part.

Whether it’s from impacts, scrapes, or any other situation that can tear the skin from your hand, mechanic gloves will protect you. Removable gloves are much easier to replace than any body part. Chemical barrier. Working in the garage means you’ll likely come into contact with a number of chemicals. Though some types of mechanic gloves won’t act as a solid barrier against chemicals seeping through to your skin, they will lessen the amount of chemical that contacts your hand.

Working in the garage means you’ll likely come into contact with a number of chemicals. Though some types of mechanic gloves won’t act as a solid barrier against chemicals seeping through to your skin, they will lessen the amount of chemical that contacts your hand. Gripping power. Your bare hands can easily become saturated as you work, and grabbing onto objects and handling them may become difficult. The finger pads on mechanic gloves will give you extra gripping power to grab and hold onto things.

Your bare hands can easily become saturated as you work, and grabbing onto objects and handling them may become difficult. The finger pads on mechanic gloves will give you extra gripping power to grab and hold onto things. Callous prevention. Calluses form when your hands see constant contact with rough objects. If you add a layer between your hands and the objects you’re handling, you can significantly reduce the number of calluses your hands sustain.

Calluses form when your hands see constant contact with rough objects. If you add a layer between your hands and the objects you’re handling, you can significantly reduce the number of calluses your hands sustain. Reduction in hand fatigue. Along with protecting your hands as you work, mechanic gloves can also help support them. After wearing the gloves for a few hours, you won’t feel as much fatigue as you would without the gloves.

Along with protecting your hands as you work, mechanic gloves can also help support them. After wearing the gloves for a few hours, you won’t feel as much fatigue as you would without the gloves. Multiple use/applications. Though they’re called mechanic gloves, these protective gloves can be used in a variety of situations. Examples include working in the yard, picking up trash, cleaning up the garage, etc. Types of Mechanic Gloves Disposable Mechanics who work in the field typically have a box of gloves designed to be thrown away after use. These disposable gloves typically protect from fluids such as oil, coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, etc. Disposable gloves obviously won’t last as long as reusable gloves, but they will typically hold up against most commercial chemicals. Depending on the brand and material of the gloves, the ability to withstand continued exposure to chemicals may increase or decrease accordingly. Most disposable gloves are made of nitrile, while some are made from latex. Reusable If you wear reusable gloves, you can easily invest in better gloves and spend less in the long run. Reusable gloves are made from stronger materials than nitrile, such as synthetic or real leather. You can often wash reusable gloves, but depending on how much you use them they will likely need replacing after some time. Top Brands Mechanix Wear Founded in 1991 and headquartered in California, Mechanix Wear is a brand you’ve likely seen in your local automotive store. If you are a fan of the brand and don’t quite like the other types of gloves we include in our buying guide, check out The Original Coyote Gloves. Vgo Vgo has been serving working hands with its innovative glove solutions for over 20 years. Do your hands multitask? Then check out the High Dexterity Heavy Duty Touchscreen gloves from Vgo. They’re perfect for getting the job done and then sharing your accomplishments with your friends on social media. Vgo is headquartered in California. Adenna Adenna calls the great state of California home and has done so since 1997. If you’re looking for a disposable mechanic glove solution, check out the Adenna Nitrile Powder Free Gloves. Mechanic Gloves Pricing $5-$15: At this entry-level price point, you should be able to purchase a 100-count box of nitrile gloves in a variety of colors. You can also pick up synthetic leather work gloves for around $10-$15.

At this entry-level price point, you should be able to purchase a 100-count box of nitrile gloves in a variety of colors. You can also pick up synthetic leather work gloves for around $10-$15. $15-$30: Look to this price point if you want a glove that will last a bit longer. You should be able to find some tactical and more durable mechanic gloves in this price range as well.

Look to this price point if you want a glove that will last a bit longer. You should be able to find some tactical and more durable mechanic gloves in this price range as well. $30 and up: For about $30, you’ll find gloves that are capable of manipulating touchscreens and resisting impacts to your hands. However, anything more than $30 is typically for hands that see a lot of abuse, such as construction workers, road flaggers, etc. These gloves are the hardiest you’ll likely be able to find. Key Features Durability Longevity can mean a lot of things when it comes to mechanic gloves. When it comes to disposable gloves, the material shouldn’t tear easily. The best disposable mechanic gloves should withstand extended exposure to chemicals, and even reusable gloves should share this characteristic. Reusable gloves that are durable won’t tear either and should hold together even after they’re frequently washed. Grip The ability to grip is a critical characteristic of mechanic gloves. Mechanics work with objects as large as an entire engine and as small as nuts and bolts. Being able to grip and maintain that grip plays a large part in how effective mechanic gloves are. Whether it’s padded on each fingertip or just raised ridges along the inside of the fingers, having a strong gripping surface can make or break a pair of mechanic gloves. Tear Resistance Gloves are only effective if they cover a large part of your hand. Tears greatly decrease a glove’s effectiveness, even if the glove is disposable. The best mechanic gloves, if they are reusable, are woven in such a way as to strengthen the glove itself to prevent tears. Even disposable gloves are designed to prolong tearing for extended use. Comfort If you’re a mechanic, chances are you’re probably working quite a few hours each day. That could mean wearing the same pair of gloves for eight to 10 hours at a time. The best mechanic gloves will stay comfortable even after the first few hours have passed. Comfort can mean a lot of things to different people, but generally speaking a soft, flexible material and breathable fabric are desirable. Washable Though this applies more to reusable mechanic gloves than disposable ones, it’s important that you are able to wash your gloves. The chemicals that may have soaked into the fabric should be removed so that the next time you wear them those fluids don’t soak into your skin. Each pair of gloves will have its own washing instructions, and being able to freshen up your gloves is a key feature of the best mechanic gloves. Other Considerations Breathable: Gloves are often associated with cold weather, and mechanic gloves certainly fall into this category. However, having an extra layer of material on your hands in weather above 75-degrees Fahrenheit isn’t all that desirable, especially if it’s for hours at a time. The best mechanic gloves will allow your hands to breathe just as much as they insulate your fingers from freezing.

Gloves are often associated with cold weather, and mechanic gloves certainly fall into this category. However, having an extra layer of material on your hands in weather above 75-degrees Fahrenheit isn’t all that desirable, especially if it’s for hours at a time. The best mechanic gloves will allow your hands to breathe just as much as they insulate your fingers from freezing. Touchscreen Sensitivity: Whether your job requires it or you’re just concerned about staying connected, having the ability to use your smartphone as you wear mechanic gloves is a characteristic to consider. Most mechanic gloves of any merit include this feature in some way, from outfitting just a few fingertips with touchscreen-sensitive materials to outfitting all five digits. Best Mechanic Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Mechanic Gloves Overall: Custom Leathercraft Handyman Flex Grip Work Gloves

Our top pick for the best mechanic gloves goes to Custom Leathercraft (CLC). Its Handyman Flex Grip Work Gloves provide the gripping power and strength you need in a comfortable, high-quality, and tailored glove styled for versatility. Let’s take a closer look at what makes CLC’s gloves a great pick. The first thing we noticed is that these gloves are textured and made from numerous materials. That doesn’t mean they are patchwork; instead, they provide gripping power where it’s needed and a light, sensitive touch that enables you to use a smartphone or other electronic devices. Spandex back allows for flexibility while an elastic cuff and synthetic palm material keep your hands strong beneath the glove’s protective layering. CLC concealed the inner stitching on these gloves to ensure that sharp edges won’t snag the threads to unwind them. Best of all, CLC’s mechanic gloves are versatile to keep your hands strong and protected in a number of situations. Our biggest concern with these mechanic gloves is that they’re not necessarily the best to wear when temperatures rise. We don’t believe they’re needle proof either. However, Custom Leathercraft does offer a great working solution for any willing pair of hard-working hands. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Mechanic Gloves: AMMEX Black Industrial Disposable Nitrile Gloves

For those mechanics looking for a dependable set of nitrile gloves to get them through the workday, check out what AMMEX has to offer. Its Black Industrial Disposable Nitrile Gloves keep chemicals and fluids off your skin and anything you do want to hold onto safe in their grip. Disposable gloves don’t have to dig deep into your budget, and with AMMEX’s nitrile gloves, you can rest easy that your hands will be protected and your checking account safe. AMMEX gloves are powder-free and textured. These particular gloves are five mils thick, which is the equivalent of five-thousands of an inch, making them a medium-duty glove that will support you in your work life without impeding your dexterity. Though these gloves are non-sterile, they are safe to use in food environments. AMMEX makes them black for a professional look and adds in micro roughening for a better gripping surface. These gloves are versatile enough to be used in a variety of applications and are puncture-resistant. One of the drawbacks we found with the AMMEX nitrile mechanic gloves is that they likely won’t hold up to prolonged use, especially around sharp edges and objects and harsh chemicals. That being said, these disposable gloves are made in a variety of sizes so they’re available to nearly everyone. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Mechanic Gloves Honorable Mention: Mechanix Wear Black Original Covert Tactical Gloves

