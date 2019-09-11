Best Jeep Wrangler Accessories: Add Your Own Style 

Owning a Jeep Wrangler gives you plenty of room to upgrade its look or add aftermarket parts that make it tougher. These vehicles are very versatile and capable of everyday driving as well as handling tough situations such as crawling over rocks and through mud and water. Enhancing the look or ride of your Jeep makes it even more capable and durable. Check out some high-quality accessories to consider if you want to add value and style to your Jeep Wrangler.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It is only rated to fit two-door Jeep Wranglers built between 1987 and 2013. Another drawback is while it is windproof, powerful gusts could cause it to tear slightly in some areas with sharp edges.

The material is quite breathable, allowing air to flow through the fabric to your Jeep, keeping it from heating up in the summer months. The material is also scratch proof, and the cover includes adjustable straps with durable buckles to hold the cover tightly and securely to your Jeep.

This cover is designed with five layers to protect your vehicle. One acts as a waterproof material to keep out rain while another is a UV stabilizer.

It does not include a wiring harness for the pods. Also, the lights may put out less than 300 watts of power, Plus, they may not be able to fit all Wrangler models properly and could need slight adjustments.

It is constructed with a durable diecast aluminum body. The lights are capable of staying on for more than 50,000 hours and are resistant to water and dust.

This Yitamotor light bar draws a bright 27,000 lumens of pure white light for your Jeep, ensuring you see anything ahead. It also alerts others to your location.

This powerful winch is rated to pull weights ranging from 9,500 to 17,500 pounds. It is built with a 6.6-horsepower winch motor with a three-stage planetary gear system to increase the amount of pulling power.

Benefits of Jeep Wrangler Accessories Show your individual style. Accessories are often used as a style statement. When it comes to Jeep Wranglers, there are plenty to choose from, and they all have their own flair. New shocks can raise the height of the vehicle for more clearance. You can also swap out tops for your Jeep with a soft top, hardtop, or bikini top. Or you can add seat covers to protect and change the interior.

Accessories are often used as a style statement. When it comes to Jeep Wranglers, there are plenty to choose from, and they all have their own flair. New shocks can raise the height of the vehicle for more clearance. You can also swap out tops for your Jeep with a soft top, hardtop, or bikini top. Or you can add seat covers to protect and change the interior. Add extra power. Plenty of accessories add more power, and one that many Jeep owners opt for are winches. They also provide extra torque and leverage. These allow you to pull free from whatever it is you need to get out of. Other power enhancements can come from new exhausts and larger tires and wheels.

Plenty of accessories add more power, and one that many Jeep owners opt for are winches. They also provide extra torque and leverage. These allow you to pull free from whatever it is you need to get out of. Other power enhancements can come from new exhausts and larger tires and wheels. Reduce vehicle damage. Many Jeep owners take their vehicles off-roading. However, this can damage your Jeep. A sturdy aftermarket bumper is one way to clear the path ahead of you without harming your precious ride. Also, a Jeep Wrangler cover ensures your vehicle is unharmed by the elements, bugs, and other hazards while you are away.

Many Jeep owners take their vehicles off-roading. However, this can damage your Jeep. A sturdy aftermarket bumper is one way to clear the path ahead of you without harming your precious ride. Also, a Jeep Wrangler cover ensures your vehicle is unharmed by the elements, bugs, and other hazards while you are away. Improve the ride. Many accessories can also help to ensure you get a more comfortable ride. These can include a good set of shock absorbers, sturdier tires or wheels, and even a lift kit. These high-quality accessories can decrease the amount of force and bounce you feel while driving.

Many accessories can also help to ensure you get a more comfortable ride. These can include a good set of shock absorbers, sturdier tires or wheels, and even a lift kit. These high-quality accessories can decrease the amount of force and bounce you feel while driving. Increase safety. Accessories are also designed to keep you safe in certain situations. There are bags and packs to carry fire extinguishers on the Jeep’s roll bars, light covers to protect your tail lights or headlights from breaking, and light bars to help you see what’s ahead or to warn others you’re approaching. Top Brands Leader Accessories Located out of Beloit, Wis., Leader Accessories has been designing parts, accessories, and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts for the last 30 years. The company focuses on building durable covers for RVs, Jeeps, and boats. One of its most well-known Jeep Wrangler accessories is the Leader Accessories Jeep Wrangler Waterproof Car Cover. ACDelco ACDelco has been creating parts for vehicles, planes, and spacecraft since 1906. William Durant helped launch the company and worked with General Motors to design spark plugs, shocks, and more for vehicles. A Jeep accessory it designs is the ACDelco Professional Premium Gas Charged Shock Absorber. Daystar Daystar focuses on interior and exterior accessories for trucks, SUVs, Jeeps, and ATVs. It is known especially for designing lift kits, ropes, winches, and guards. A good example of one of its top-rated accessories is the Daystar Lift Kit. Mopar The term Mopar originated in the 1920s, but it was in 1937 that the name became an official brand. The company is the parts, service, and customer care organization for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. It makes and designs vehicles and a number of vehicle accessories. One popular one for the Jeep Wrangler is the Mopar Jeep Gladiator Front & Rear Complete Set of 4 Rubber Floor Mats. Jeep Wrangler Accessories Pricing Under $30: Items in this price range are typically smaller and more lightweight. Items may include light guard covers and storage bags Anything larger, such as an entire Jeep cover, costs more money.

Items in this price range are typically smaller and more lightweight. Items may include light guard covers and storage bags Anything larger, such as an entire Jeep cover, costs more money. $30-$100: This category includes high-quality accessories capable of enhancing the look of the exterior and interior of your Jeep. This may include bike mounts, covers, and upgraded tail lights.

This category includes high-quality accessories capable of enhancing the look of the exterior and interior of your Jeep. This may include bike mounts, covers, and upgraded tail lights. $100 and up: This is where you will find the larger and more robust accessories for Jeeps. There will be items such as bumpers, light bars, Nerf bars, air intakes, and front bumpers. Key Features Material Quality One of the biggest concerns about accessories is how durable they are. You want to be sure you buy a quality Jeep Wrangler accessory that will last for several years. This is particularly relevant if you do a lot of off-roading. It’s never good for an item to fail on you out in the wilderness. To ensure you get the best-rated gear, look for reputable brands, excellent craftsmanship, and sturdy materials. Compatibility Not all accessories may fit your Jeep. Check your vehicle’s model to determine if the specific accessory is designed to fit properly on it. There are several models of Jeeps such as the YJ, CJ, TJ, JK, and the newest, the JL. Many lift kits, for example, are designed to fit specific Jeeps such as the Rubicon or Wrangler JK. Other Considerations Life Span: It’s essential that you get Jeep accessories that will last you through several excursions. The moment you begin to see wear and tear on them, it may be time to upgrade to something newer.

It’s essential that you get Jeep accessories that will last you through several excursions. The moment you begin to see wear and tear on them, it may be time to upgrade to something newer. Style: This all depends on your personal choice, but if you value the look and feel of your Jeep, then you should match every accessory with the others. This can be as easy as matching the colors or finding the same brand. Best Jeep Wrangler Accessories Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Jeep Wrangler Accessories Overall: Smittybilt XRC Synthetic Rope Winch

Amazon

There are two reasons why Jeep owners should consider putting a winch on their Wrangler. The first is it adds a sense of style and makes the vehicle look tougher and gruffer. The second is it’s a tool that can pull you and others free from a tough spot. The XRC rope winch is able to pull weights ranging from 9,500 to 17,500 pounds and is built with a 6.6-horsepower winch motor. The winch also comes finished with a durable UV-resistant matte black coating all wrapped up in stainless steel design. It’s these features that make it stand out and add a sense of style to your Jeep. You also get a strong synthetic line rope that is sturdy enough to pull almost anything without fraying or tearing. One downside is that putting it on your Jeep may be very frustrating, and the instructions can be difficult to follow. It’s also on the expensive side of Jeep accessories, and the plastic casing feels cheap and may break while installing. However, it is a must-have if you want to go off-roading or add some style to your Jeep. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Jeep Wrangler Accessories Value: Yitamotor 52” 300W Combo LED Light Bar

Amazon

If you want to explore trails of the asphalt or go mudding or off-roading, a good set of headlights is a necessity. An even more powerful extra set of lights can make your drive even easier. This Yitamotor light bar draws a bright 27,000 lumens of pure white light for your Jeep. This ensures you will be able to see almost anything ahead of you and also alerts others to your location. The 52-inch light bar is constructed with a durable diecast aluminum body, making it sturdy enough to handle the toughest impacts without blinking or flashing. The lights themselves are capable of staying on for more than 50,000 hours and are resistant to water and dust. Out of the box, you get two 60-degree flood beams and one 30-degree spot beam to light up the path ahead of you, all while weighing only 13 pounds. One drawback is the wiring harness for the pods is not included with the set. Also, while the lights claim to release 300 watts of power, they may be putting out less (but are still quite bright). Plus, they may not fit all Jeep Wrangler models properly and could need slight adjustments. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Jeep Wrangler Accessories Honorable Mention: Leader Accessories Jeep Wrangler Waterproof Car Cover

Amazon