Best Car Camping Sleeping Pads: Experience a Good Night's Sleep When Camping

An experienced camper knows that a good night’s sleep can give you a much-needed boost for the next day. There’s no better way to experience maximum comfort outdoors than with a sleeping pad tailored to cushion you from the bare ground. If you are looking to enjoy a peaceful night under the stars on a comfortable surface, you came to the right place. We will give you a rundown of some of the best car camping sleeping pads available on the market today.

You get two pads for the price of one. The pads are detachable and can be used separately. Can be folded to offer better insulation to a single user. Offers maximum comfort to side sleepers.

A detachable two-person inflatable pad that’s easy to roll up and pack for a backpacking trip. Its thick memory foam offers a lot of warmth, especially when the pads are folded on top of each other.

An affordable sleeping pad that combines value with quality and still offers the needed comfort. The pad is suitable for campers in need of a lightweight sleeping pad.

Made of PVC-free materials. Free of plastic odor. No crinkly noise. Self-inflating. Suitable for stomach sleepers.Integrated pillow for head support. Available in different thicknesses and sizes.

A superior-quality sleeping pad ideal for car camping. The pad has a high R-value to keep the user exceptionally warm. Its non-slip fabric makes it a great substitute for an air mattress.

. A good-quality sleeping pad cushions the user from all things on the surface. It’s a great substitute for conventional mattresses and offers maximum comfort to both side and stomach sleepers. Warmth. One of the most important benefits provided by sleeping pads is the warmth they provide to campers, especially during the cold weather. Though sleeping bags are perceived to be great sources of warmth, an insulated sleeping pad will guarantee that you are not losing heat to the ground.

One of the most important benefits provided by sleeping pads is the warmth they provide to campers, especially during the cold weather. Though sleeping bags are perceived to be great sources of warmth, an insulated sleeping pad will guarantee that you are not losing heat to the ground. Space-friendly. Most sleeping pads are inflatable and can be folded to fit in a backpack. Moreover, a typical sleeping pad could fit in a small vehicle or a one-person tent. Inflatable pads come in a variety of sizes, and it's easy to find a space-friendly option that's appropriate for your height. Types Of Car Camping Sleeping Pads Air Pads Most air pads have reflective or insulating materials to optimize the warmth campers get. This type of sleeping pad needs to be inflated. You could either blow into the valve (it usually takes less than 3 minutes) or use a foot pump. Some models come with a built-in pump that automatically inflates the pump when activated. Self-Inflating Sleeping Pads Self-inflating pads use a combination of air and open-cell foam insulation. When you open the sleeping pad's valve, air will automatically fill all the chambers. These pads are designed for backpacking and camping and can be folded and rolled up to save on space. Sleeping pads specifically designed for car camping can be rolled up without folding. Closed-Cell Foam Pads Closed-cell sleeping pads are made of dense foam that features small closed air cells. In most cases, the pads are folded in Z-formations or rolled up. At a camping site, they can double as sitting pads but are not as comfortable as the other types. They are the most durable of the three types. Top Brands Lightspeed Outdoors Lightspeed Outdoors is a manufacturer of outdoor gears suitable for people with a passion for adventure. The company was established in 2009 with the aim of creating durable and easy-to-use outdoor products including beds, bags, chairs, and sleeping pads. It's headquartered in San Diego and produces some of the best sleeping pads, such as the Lightspeed Outdoors PVC-Free Warmth Series. Therm-a-Rest Therm-a-Rest is an American company that makes outdoor-comfort products such as pillows, sleeping bags, mattresses, and some of the best backpacking sleeping pads. The company was established in 1971 by John Burroughs, Neil Anderson, and Jim Lea. It's currently headquartered in Seattle. The Therm-a-Rest RidgeRest Classic and Therm-a Rest Neoair Uberliteare some of its best sleeping pads for a backpacking trip. ALPS Mountaineering ALPS Mountaineering is an American company that manufactures camping gear. Its products include backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and car sleeping pads. The company was established by Dennis Brune in 1993. It's currently headquartered in Missouri. One of its popular air pads is the ALPS Mountaineering Lightweight Series Self-Inflating Air Pad Klymit Klymit is a private innovation company that makes camping gear, such as sleeping bags, pillows, and car camping sleeping pads. The company was founded in 2007 and has grown into a popular brand with top-notch products such as the Outdoorsman Lab Camping Sleeping Pad. The company is headquartered in Centerville, Utah. Car Camping Sleeping Pad Pricing Under $50: This price range includes the cheapest camping mats on the market. They offer just the right amount of comfort and warmth but may not last as long as rival pads in a higher price range.

$55-$90: Most sleeping pads that offer user-friendly features and value fall within this range. These are self-inflating pads that are durable. They are constructed with comfortable materials that typically don't make noise as you turn. Over $100: Budget this much for a premium camping sleeping pad made from high-quality and durable materials. The products here offer unparalleled comfort and have non-slip characteristics. Most come with extra features, such as pillows and repair kits. Key Features R-Value & Insulation The R-value is a measure of the pads capacity to resist the flow of heat. A pad with a higher R-value will offer you better protection from cold surfaces. Most manufacturers will indicate the R-value or the heat range, and you can use the value to gauge the suitability of the pad depending on climatic conditions of your camping area. Weight Ultra-light products are the best for camping since they are portable and ideal for backpacking trips. To get the best lightweight pads, consider going for a tapered shape that packs smaller by reducing volume, or a closed-cell foam sleeping pad with short lengths. Length and Width You should at least be able to fit your hips and shoulders on the sleeping pad. Regular pads are about 72 inches long, but some stretch out to 78 inches long. There are shorter pads than that, but they aren't recommended for winter camping since you will need extra clothing to insulate your legs and feet. Most pads offer a 20-inch width as a standard, but there are larger pads that can go up to 30 inches wide for larger people. Inflation Style Sleeping pads often feature high-volume inflation and deflation valves. There are also pads that have bigger openings that facilitate faster inflation with fewer breaths. Look out for sleeping pads that have separate inflation layers or chambers so you can still use the pad even in situations where one chamber or layer has failed. Other Considerations Pad Surface : If you are a restless sleeper, choose a pad with a brushed-fabric or textured surface. These two types of surfaces will keep you from sliding off the pad at night. They are also quieter.

Pad Construction: There are pads that have side baffles that help protect side sleepers from rolling off when turning. These are especially ideal for kids. Some come with pillow baffles to support your head. The baffle, however, is more of a preference than a requirement. Best Car Camping Sleeping Pad Reviews and Recommendations 2019 Best Car Camping Sleeping Pad Overall: Lightspeed Outdoors PVC-Free Warmth Series

The Lightspeed Outdoors PVC-Free Warmth Series is a self-inflating sleeping pad that earns the top spot in our list for its superior quality and comfort. The package comes with an extra pillow for comfort, compression straps that hold down the pad when you fold it, and an oversized carry bag to store the pad. In addition, dual oversize air valves facilitate quick inflation and deflation of the pad. The sleeping pad is made of PVC-free materials that don’t give off plastic odors that might make your night uncomfortable. Also, the fabric won’t make crinkly noises when you climb on it. The pad offers the user three sizes to choose from when adjusting its thickness: 1.5, 2, and 3 inches. Each thickness value offers you extra warmth, and the pad stretches out to 77 inches long. The downside of this sleeping pad is that it takes too long to inflate the first time you use it. It’s also a bit heavy for backpacking as the pad weighs 6.4 pounds, which would be hard to carry around when hiking. Also, the pad is narrow and may feel uncomfortable when used as a sitting pad. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Car Camping Sleeping Pad: Therm-a-Rest RidgeRest Classic

The Therm-a-Rest RidgeRest Classic is a camping sleeping pad that strikes the perfect balance between quality and affordability. This pad has a closed-cell foam design that results in a light durable pad. The pad only weighs 19 ounces and measures 77 inches long. You can easily fold and fit this pad in a backpack as it has a lightweight and compact profile. The pad comes with an almost indestructible cross-linked polyethylene material that acts as a shock absorber and protects you from sharp rocks, roots, and other objects on the sleeping surface. Moreover, it has a 2.6 R-value, which makes it a great fit for sleeping outside in the fall, summer, and spring. Also, the pad has anti-slip dots that prevent the pad from moving around when you are sleeping. The Therm-a pad’s main drawback is that it is not the warmest pad, and you may need to purchase an extra sleeping bag if you are camping in cooler regions. Also, the pad doesn’t even out on a rough surface; that may leave you with backaches. The stiffness of the pad also sacrifices comfort. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Camping Sleeping Pad Honorable Mention: ALPS Mountaineering Lightweight Series Self-Inflating Air Pad

