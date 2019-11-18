Best Anti Rattle Hitch Devices: Eliminate Annoying Trailer Noise
Cut down on trailer hitch noises with one of these top anti-rattle stabilizers
- Best OverallLIBBERRWAY 304 Stainless Steel Hitch TightenerSummarySummary
This hitch tightener is a durable and versatile option that works well with 1.25-inch or two-inch hitches, in classes I-IV (rated up to 10,000 pounds).ProsPros
This product fits a wide range of hitches and cuts rattling noise down to zero. Plate treatments and stainless-steel bolt ensure years of function without rust. It comes with a lifetime warranty that includes guaranteed replacement parts.ConsCons
Durability varies over several years of driving. It can scrape the ground when used on a smaller vehicle.
- Best ValueOrion Motor Tech Anti-Rattler StabilizerSummarySummary
This tow clamp protects class I-IV hitches from damage resulting from uneven loading or bad fits at a lower-than-average price.ProsPros
Orion aims for complete compatibility with this stabilizer. Easy installation and durability make it a great choice for a smoother drive. The low price is a great perk.ConsCons
Construction could be more solid and durable. Decay happens faster with heavier loads, and torquing the bolts down too tightly can also cause damage.
- Honorable MentionMotormic Trailer Hitch Lock PinSummarySummary
The Motormic makes an extra-long locking pin that replaces a hitch’s normal pin and clip and adds anti-rattle o-rings. Works on 1.25-inch and two-inch hitches, and it can be extended for 3.5-inch hitches.ProsPros
A longer locking pin adds more flexibility to your trailer hitch while simultaneously cutting down on noise. This model also adds an extra layer of security to keep your hitch from being stolen.ConsCons
Loses out on the top spot because it’s too long for some smaller hitches. The o-rings work to silence most rattling, but there aren’t enough for every size of the hitch.