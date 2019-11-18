Best Anti Rattle Hitch Devices: Eliminate Annoying Trailer Noise

Cut down on trailer hitch noises with one of these top anti-rattle stabilizers

By Sam Chapman
Anti-rattle hitch devices are simple attachments that stop hitches from making rattling sounds while the vehicle is in motion. They come in several different forms, including wedges, sleeves, and pins, each of which is designed to tighten down the hitch until it can’t rattle around anymore. Anti-rattle devices exist for every kind of vehicle and weight, from bicycles and sedans all the way up to major cargo carriers. There’s no reason you should have to be bothered by noise from your rattling hitch any longer, so read on to find the best products to quiet it down.

  • Best Overall
    LIBBERRWAY 304 Stainless Steel Hitch Tightener
    Summary
    This hitch tightener is a durable and versatile option that works well with 1.25-inch or two-inch hitches, in classes I-IV (rated up to 10,000 pounds).

    Pros
    This product fits a wide range of hitches and cuts rattling noise down to zero. Plate treatments and stainless-steel bolt ensure years of function without rust. It comes with a lifetime warranty that includes guaranteed replacement parts.

    Cons
    Durability varies over several years of driving. It can scrape the ground when used on a smaller vehicle.

  • Best Value
    Orion Motor Tech Anti-Rattler Stabilizer
    Summary
    This tow clamp protects class I-IV hitches from damage resulting from uneven loading or bad fits at a lower-than-average price.

    Pros
    Orion aims for complete compatibility with this stabilizer. Easy installation and durability make it a great choice for a smoother drive. The low price is a great perk.

    Cons
    Construction could be more solid and durable. Decay happens faster with heavier loads, and torquing the bolts down too tightly can also cause damage.

  • Honorable Mention
    Motormic Trailer Hitch Lock Pin
    Summary
    The Motormic makes an extra-long locking pin that replaces a hitch’s normal pin and clip and adds anti-rattle o-rings. Works on 1.25-inch and two-inch hitches, and it can be extended for 3.5-inch hitches.

    Pros
    A longer locking pin adds more flexibility to your trailer hitch while simultaneously cutting down on noise. This model also adds an extra layer of security to keep your hitch from being stolen.

    Cons
    Loses out on the top spot because it’s too long for some smaller hitches. The o-rings work to silence most rattling, but there aren’t enough for every size of the hitch.

Tips

  • Wedges, tightening sleeves, and locking pins all work in different ways and work to protect different types of hitches. Longer locking pins work best for larger hitches since they might have too much free space to clamp down on smaller ones. Wedges, which tighten against the outside of a sleeve, are a cheaper option that might not work for long. Sleeves have the highest versatility.
  • Measure your hitch before buying an anti-rattle device. They don’t all fit every size of hitch, and you don’t want to end up having to return it because it doesn’t fit your vehicle.
  • Perform regular maintenance on your anti-rattle device, including re-tightening if necessary. If it looks like it isn’t working like it used to, or you begin to hear noises again, don’t hesitate to take advantage of lifetime warranties.

FAQs

Q: How do anti-rattle hitch devices work?

A: All types of hitch stabilizers work by limiting the hitch’s freedom to move. Imagine putting your hand on a part of your dashboard or cup holder to keep it from rattling while you drive—it’s the same principle. Sleeves tighten over the hitch to cut off its range of motion while locking pins work by replacing a part of the hitch itself with one better built for a quiet drive.

Q: Will a hitch stabilizer affect the amount of weight I can tow?

A: No. An anti-rattle device will neither increase nor limit the size of the load you can tow. Devices that work with two-inch hitches will be built to withstand the force of a full-size cargo trailer but aren’t strong enough to raise carrying capacity. Make sure you know how much your vehicle can tow because it won’t change.

Q: Will anti-rattle stabilizers stop all noise from my trailer?

A: No. It will only stop the noise that originates directly from the hitch. If something else is rattling, that’s a problem with either your vehicle or your cargo, and since all the excess noise should be quieted down by the trailer, you’ll know it’s probably important to check out.

Final Thoughts

If you want to cut down on annoying rattling noises from your trailer hitch, we recommend LIBBERRWAY’s 304 Stainless Steel Hitch Tightener, a flexible product that’ll last you for years. If you’re looking for an even better value, the lower-cost stabilizing sleeve from Orion Motor Tech is also a good choice.

