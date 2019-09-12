Best Electric Trailer Dolly: Easily Move Your Boat, RV, or Trailer

Maneuvering a large camper into a specific position or lining up your vehicle’s trailer hitch can be a hassle. It’s possible to miss several times or run into something. That’s when having the best-motorized trailer dolly comes in handy. Their compact designs give you more control, allowing you to move your boat, RV, or trailer into a secure location or onto a hitch. Check out these top electric powered trailer dollies to help you tow or move a trailer with ease.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The battery is not included, and the machine is on the loud side when cranking or moving it. Another downside is the mounting bracket feels cheap and can at times make the dolly feel unstable.

You may have to drill holes into your trailer to accommodate it properly. Another drawback is the dolly is unable to swing up and lock against the trailer.

It comes with an automatic brake and is rust-resistant and finished with a strong coat to prevent scratches and dings. It also has a heavy-duty and robust 8-inch solid rubber wheel.

It can be difficult to install and does not work as effectively on grass as it does on concrete. Also, while it is able to hold 10,000 pounds, moving something that heavy will be difficult no matter what the circumstances.

It has two high-strength pneumatic tires capable of withstanding 500 pounds of pressure per tire. Plus, its metal design is able to resist corrosion up to 300 hours of travel. It also comes with an automatic safety brake.

Benefits of an Electric Trailer Dolly Freedom of movement. A trailer dolly gives you a much wider range of movement. You can only turn the trailer so far before you have to readjust the angle. Or worse yet, you could end up backing into the trailer, therefore damaging your car or cargo. The amount of control you have over the trailer is much larger and safer with a dolly.

A trailer dolly gives you a much wider range of movement. You can only turn the trailer so far before you have to readjust the angle. Or worse yet, you could end up backing into the trailer, therefore damaging your car or cargo. The amount of control you have over the trailer is much larger and safer with a dolly. Improved strength. Hand cranking a dolly by force can strain your muscles and body, leaving you exhausted and overheated. It is also time-consuming. The convenience of powered dolly lessons the amount of time it takes to connect the hitch to the trailer and the time it takes to stow the trailer away in tight spaces.

Hand cranking a dolly by force can strain your muscles and body, leaving you exhausted and overheated. It is also time-consuming. The convenience of powered dolly lessons the amount of time it takes to connect the hitch to the trailer and the time it takes to stow the trailer away in tight spaces. Enhanced mobility. With an electric trailer dolly, you don’t have to worry about using your vehicle to back in the trailer somewhere difficult. Powered dollies make stowing trailers, boats, RVs, and travel trailers much more simple by giving you more maneuverability. You have 360-degree of motion with the dolly and aren’t burdened by having a cumbersome vehicle just inches away from the trailer.

With an electric trailer dolly, you don’t have to worry about using your vehicle to back in the trailer somewhere difficult. Powered dollies make stowing trailers, boats, RVs, and travel trailers much more simple by giving you more maneuverability. You have 360-degree of motion with the dolly and aren’t burdened by having a cumbersome vehicle just inches away from the trailer. Versatility. Many powered trailer hitches can be removed from one trailer and connected to another. This is useful for anyone who needs to move around multiple trailers or stow away several at a time. More robust and durable electric trailer dollies can lift heavier trailers as well. Types of Electric Trailer Dollies Motorized Motorized, electric, or powered trailer dollies are designed with convenience in mind. They typically have a small battery-powered motor that cranks the hitch into place. Many can also accommodate a hand drill, which can be used to lift the dolly. Electric dollies save a lot of time and effort but can be more expensive than hand-cranked ones. Top Brands Trailer Valet As one of the leading designers and manufacturers of trailer dollies, Trailer Valet is an award-winning company founded in Industry, Calif. It makes reliable powered dollies and standard ones to help any outdoor enthusiast get the job done. One of its products is the Trailer Valet XL Trailer Dolly. Electric Trailer Dolly Pricing Under $300: In this price range, you will find many electric dollies capable of lifting almost any trailer. They are generally made with a tough metal design with sturdy wheels to hold the weight of the trailer.

In this price range, you will find many electric dollies capable of lifting almost any trailer. They are generally made with a tough metal design with sturdy wheels to hold the weight of the trailer. Over $300: Here you will see powered trailer dollies that can hold more weight and include more advanced features. This may include a handheld remote to control the dolly from a distance or buttons on the handle itself. Key Features Weight Capacity You need to know the amount of weight the dolly can handle. You don’t want to stress it out too much or it could put your vehicle, the trailer, and your safety at risk. Add up the weight of your trailer plus the weight of the object, such as an ATV, boat, or jet skis, to make sure it can hold the amount of weight you require. Brakes The majority of powered dollies will feature brakes to lock the wheels into place. This extra layer of security gives you peace of mind if you ever forget to properly lock down the hitch or it fails to lock itself. It’s also effective if the hitch malfunctions and detaches the trailer from the vehicle. Construction A motorized dolly is built to prevent a trailer from detaching from a vehicle, so you will want to ensure it’s durable in its construction. This includes the wheels, hardware, and overall design of the dolly. The better quality and sturdier the material, such as a steel frame, the less likely it will be damaged or corrode. This increases both the performance and longevity of the trailer dolly Other Considerations Stowability: You may need to stow the dolly away when it is not in use, particularly when parking the trailer or unhitching it from a vehicle. Many can be rotated to rest next to the trailer itself, while others can be lifted slightly so they don’t drag against the ground. You can also remove a dolly completely from the trailer if necessary. Best Electric Trailer Dolly Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Electric Trailer Dolly Overall: Trailer Valet XL Trailer Dolly

Amazon

This durable electric boat trailer dolly from Trailer Valet is simple to get going with the use of a powered drill. Its hefty weight capacity allows it to hold up to 10,000 pounds with 1,000 pounds of torque weight. Plus, the ball attachment mechanism is quick to attach and holds securely to the hitch, giving you a wider range of mobility. One feature we found useful is the high-strength pneumatic tires that are capable of withstanding 500 pounds of pressure per tire. Another good feature is the steel construction enables corrosion resistance up to 300 hours of travel. It also comes with an automatic safety brake if there is a need for it. All you need is a handheld 18V drill to start the motor. It is an excellent dolly once affixed to the hitch; however, it may take a bit of time to install it properly. It also does not work as effectively on grass as it does on concrete. You may need a bit of muscle power to move it off road and up inclines, but that may be due to the limited power of the handheld drill. Also, while it is able to hold 10,000 pounds, moving something that heavy will be difficult no matter what. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Electric Trailer Dolly Value: Biltek Trailer Mover 350W 12V Electric Trailer Jack

Amazon

Biltek’s powered heavy-duty trailer dolly is built to handle a trailer, caravan, or boat weighing up to 5,000 pounds The motor is a 12V motorized jockey wheel with easy-to-find buttons on the handle. This gives you extra control over moving and steering the trailer to where it needs to go. A nice extra feature is it comes with an automatic brake ability. The sturdy design is rust-resistant and finished with a strong coat to prevent scratches and dings. The dolly is designed to move trailers at an incline of five degrees with a max jockey wheel load of 600 pounds. It also has a heavy-duty and robust 8-inch solid rubber wheel to bare the weight while gliding across the ground with ease. One issue with this particular dolly is you may have to drill holes into your trailer to accommodate it properly. However, you may be able to find other mounting hardware if you prefer not to drill into your trailer. Another drawback is the dolly is unable to swing up and lock against the trailer. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Electric Trailer Dolly Honorable Mention: Happybuy Trailer Mover 350W 12V Electric Trailer Jack

Amazon