Best Fiberglass RV Waxes: Add Some Shine and Protection to a Fiberglass RV

Since most recreational vehicles have a fiberglass exterior, detailing these large behemoths can be somewhat different than your average car. While many washes, polishes, and waxes can be used on RVs and other vehicles, it pays to take some extra care with your product selection to avoid the potential of staining or damaging the fiberglass surface. That's why we've taken the time to compile this guide for RV owners on some of the best RV waxes that are safe for use on fiberglass exteriors.

Why Buy a Fiberglass RV Wax Shine up your RV . There is nothing quite like a shiny RV rolling down the highway. A good wax, combined with the right wash and polish, can give your RV a high-quality finish that will surely catch the eye of any smaller vehicle roaming down the road along with you.

. There is nothing quite like a shiny RV rolling down the highway. A good wax, combined with the right wash and polish, can give your RV a high-quality finish that will surely catch the eye of any smaller vehicle roaming down the road along with you. Protect the fiberglass exterior . Fiberglass is generally a long-lasting, durable material, but certain things like water and UV rays can cause some premature wear and tear as it ages. A wax layer with water and UV protection will help you prolong the life of the fiberglass and the paint above it.

. Fiberglass is generally a long-lasting, durable material, but certain things like water and UV rays can cause some premature wear and tear as it ages. A wax layer with water and UV protection will help you prolong the life of the fiberglass and the paint above it. Make cleaning quick and simple. Wax layers tend to help repel dirt and grime that likes to cling onto bare paintwork or clear coats. If you plan on driving anywhere that may leave your RV a dusty, dirty mess, wax it before you travel to make cleanup afterward a breeze. Types of Fiberglass RV Waxes Liquid Liquid waxes make up the bulk of most RV fiberglass waxes. Coming in large bottles, liquid wax is fairly easy to apply in controlled amounts over large surface areas. They also tend to respond well to both hand and power application, making this type extremely versatile in matching your personal preferences on waxing your RV. Paste Paste waxes sit on the opposite end of the waxing spectrum compared to liquid types. Pastes, especially carnauba waxes, are harder and can be more difficult to apply by hand. For RV use, they are less common but remain a good choice if you prefer to avoid liquid and spray-on solutions. Spray-On The least common type of wax for RV use, spray-on waxes are generally the most convenient to apply. Since bottle sizes tend to be small, and the spray-on action leads to a lot of oversprays and wasted wax, they aren't the most economical when it comes to waxing an RV. In other words, expect to buy a few extra bottles of spray if you want to use this type of wax. Top Brands of Fiberglass RV Waxes Meguiar's It should come as no surprise that one of the leading manufacturers of polishes and waxes offers some great fiberglass shiners as well. Meguiar's has a history that spans more than 110 years. In that time, the company has developed numerous cleaning and detailing products that have set many industry standards and expectations. For RV use, the Fiberglass Restoration System is hard to beat for its comprehensive detailing process. Star Brite Founded in 1973, Star Brite started with a single product, the Star Brite Auto Polish. Known for its innovative marketing, the company has since expanded its automotive care products line to include a number of polishes and waxes for a variety of vehicles. Specializing in marine and car products, it has several great fiberglass waxes, including the Premium RV Polish/Ultimate Wax. Fiberglass RV Wax Pricing $20 and under : Budget fiberglass waxes tend to be small but effective in performance. It's reasonable to expect a decent shine and level of protection here, but be prepared to buy a couple of bottles if you have a large RV to wax.

: Budget fiberglass waxes tend to be small but effective in performance. It's reasonable to expect a decent shine and level of protection here, but be prepared to buy a couple of bottles if you have a large RV to wax. $20-$40 : Midrange fiberglass waxes tend to come in larger bottles so you have enough to cover an entire RV for at least one go-around. Finished results are on par with budget-friendly RV waxes.

: Midrange fiberglass waxes tend to come in larger bottles so you have enough to cover an entire RV for at least one go-around. Finished results are on par with budget-friendly RV waxes. $40 and above: Waxes in this range are either large in quantity or come included in combination cleaning kits. Either way, this is the range to check out if you want to maximize the value of your dollar; spend a little extra to get more wax or other cleaning solutions. Key Features Durability Most waxes offer a lot of shine and protection for a certain amount of time. The best waxes offer shine and protection for a long period of time. The durability of wax often dictates how long it will last. On average, three to six months is a good lifespan, especially if you only drive your RV during certain seasons or months of the year. For the best longevity, look for a wax that can last up to the year so you can reduce the amount of waxing you need to do. Look for non-toxic waxes to avoid any allergies as well. Element Protection Beyond the shine of the finished coat, a wax should ultimately provide a good layer of protection against the elements. Water, dirt, and UV damage are three of the most common things waxes need to guard against. These things can damage fiberglass, fade paint, and generally age the RV more quickly. Check the description of any wax you consider to see if it's formulated to repel water or to act as a UV protectant. Other Considerations Size : Any wax will be limited by the amount it comes in. Larger wax amounts (up to a gallon bottle for liquid waxes) are better suited for RV use since there is less of a chance of running out midway through waxing your RV. Smaller amounts, however, can be good to keep on hand if you need a little extra or want to touch up some spots more frequently than your main waxing routine.

: Any wax will be limited by the amount it comes in. Larger wax amounts (up to a gallon bottle for liquid waxes) are better suited for RV use since there is less of a chance of running out midway through waxing your RV. Smaller amounts, however, can be good to keep on hand if you need a little extra or want to touch up some spots more frequently than your main waxing routine. Abrasiveness: The abrasiveness, or "roughness," of a wax measures how likely a wax is to cause haziness or leave small scratches on a finish. RV waxes tend to be low or non-abrasive to avoid scratching a delicate fiberglass surface but keep an eye on any fine scratches as you apply a wax to avoid major damage. Look for waxes that advertise a non-abrasive formula to be sure. Best Fiberglass RV Wax Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Fiberglass RV Wax Overall: Meguiar's M6332 Premium Wax

Don't let the picture of a sleek boat fool you, Meguiar's Premium Marine Wax goes on all things fiberglass, including large RVs. In fact, this wax adds an extra layer of water-repellant protection that rivals and beats many cars wax on the market today. Since it's specifically formulated for fiberglass exteriors, it is also easy to apply onto the relatively delicate surface without worrying about damage. Coming in a 32-fluid-ounce bottle, the wax offers a lot of liquid to cover the large surface area of most common RVs. By far, the standout feature of this wax is the water-repellent capabilities it has. On boats, the wax does a great job of sticking onto the hull while fully submerged. On RVs, the protective coating sheds and beads water in rainy or snowy conditions. The wax buffs well (either by hand or power buffer) to a nice shine. When it comes to working with the wax, the application is relatively easy, but you may find it is a bit sensitive to the surrounding environment. Like most waxes, application in direct sunlight isn't recommended. In fact, the wax's drying time greatly varies depending on the outside temperature; it has a sweet spot of around 60 degrees for good, workable drying time. Anything higher makes it dry too fast; anything too low makes it difficult to apply and remove properly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Fiberglass RV Wax Value: TR Industries Gel-Gloss Wash and Wax

TR Industries' Gel-Gloss RV Wash and Wax fit into the same category as many budget-friendly car washes: It works quickly, and you get a lot of value for a small price tag. The formula contains a fiberglass-friendly washing solution mixed with a carnauba-based wax. Combined with the 128-ounce bottle, this wash-and-wax combo gives you plenty of liquid to tackle most RVs with some leftover. As a wash-and-wax combo, the Gel-Gloss is all about speed and convenience. The liquid suds onto the fiberglass surface and can be rinsed off with water. There isn't much scrubbing required to get basic amounts of dirt and debris off of the surface as well. The finished coat does a good job of protecting the fiberglass against water UV radiation, and light oxidation. While the finished results are good, it's no substitute for dedicated waxes that offer a better shine and longer life. With that said, it doesn't leave any noticeable stains or marks, but you may notice some minor streaks and water spots in direct sunlight. It's labeled as a no-spot cleaner, but spots can develop in sunny conditions if you don't give it a hand in drying with a microfiber towel or cloth. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Fiberglass RV Wax Honorable Mention: Meguiar's Marine/RV Fiberglass Restoration System

