Best Electric Tongue Jacks: Level Your Trailer Perfectly

Tips

Always ensure that your vehicle’s hitch and receiver can handle the trailer weight before attaching it. The hitch’s maximum towing capacity is always labeled, either along the shaft that hooks into the receiver or on top of the hitch ball.

The jack may swing back and forth before it gains stability on the ground, and it could injure you. Keep your feet and ankles clear of the jack’s metal stand to avoid injury when it’s extending.

Ensure that your trailer is in good shape before towing it. Grease the bearings, tighten the wheel lug nuts, check the brakes, and ensure that the tire pressure is correct. Perform the same maintenance for the towing vehicle.

After leveling the trailer, retract the trailer jack and do a full 360-walk around your towing vehicle and trailer before you drive off. Confirm that everything is secured.

FAQs

Q: How does an electric tongue jack work?

A: A tongue or trailer jack connects to the trailer tongue (the protruding part of the trailer that connects to the towing vehicle), and extends to the ground to stabilize and lift the trailer to the hitch level of the vehicle. The tongue jack is usually compact-sized before the operation, and during operation, its frame extends vertically to the ground with the help of a power-driven motor.

Q: Can an electric tongue jack help me disconnect the trailer from the tow vehicle?

A: You typically don’t need a tongue jack to disconnect the trailer, but you can use it for extra stability after you unhook the trailer. What you can do is park your trailer and tow vehicle on a level surface and put the wheel chocks on the trailer tires. Disconnect the hitch lock and push your trailer towards the tow vehicle to loosen the attachment. You can then use the jack to stabilize the trailer.

Q: Why does my trailer jack extend but not retract?

A: It could be an electrical issue that may be a result of lifting too much weight. It takes a lot of power to lift a trailer and the battery may have died or the system failed after extending to its full height. Try recharging the batteries and give the shaft a little push when retracting it. If that doesn’t work, consider taking it to a professional for repairs.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best electric tongue jack is the Lippert Power Tongue Jack. It’s durable and uses less power to get the job done.

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative with high lifting capacity, consider the LIBRA Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack.