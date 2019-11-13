Best Electric Tongue Jacks: Level Your Trailer Perfectly
Use any of these electric tongue jacks to lift your trailer with ease
- Best OverallLippert Power Tongue JackSummarySummary
A powerful 29-pound machine that can lift up to 3,500 pounds with just the push of a button.ProsPros
Power-efficient. Easy to use. Includes four LED lights. Manual crank and mounting hardware included. Resistant to cracks and chips. Highly efficient and minimizes noise during operation.ConsCons
Slow operation. The hand crank is noisy. The lights aren’t waterproof.
- Best ValueLIBRA Electric Power A-Frame Tongue JackSummarySummary
An affordable, compact, and sleek 21-pound and 12-volt tongue jack with a lifting capacity of 3,500 pounds.ProsPros
Quiet operation. Rust-resistant design. It has a bright LED light for nighttime illumination. Emergency hand crank included. Rainproof buttons. Long power cord. Easy to use. Remote control operated.ConsCons
The switches aren’t waterproof. The remote control may stop working. The motor may burn out with frequent use.
- Honorable MentionHusky Brute Power JackSummarySummary
A 30-pound and 26-volt electric tongue jack for RVs and trailers with a lifting capacity of 4,500 pounds.ProsPros
Weather-protected switches. It has a three-sided LED light. Friction-reducing ball screw included. Fast lifting speed. Produces less noise than most jacks. Smart stop technology.ConsCons
Mounting hardware sold separately. The motor may burn out with frequent use. Short warranty coverage.