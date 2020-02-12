Best Utility Trailers: Haul Light and Heavy Loads With Ease

It may be shipped with missing parts, and the tilt latch may not work properly. It's also slightly complicated to assemble.

It's a very sturdy trailer, and the big tires are offset, so you don't have to worry about rubbing and blowing a tire from the load. It's built to haul firewood and other items, even over rough terrain.

The MotoAlliance trailer for ATVs has a 1,500-pound weight load capacity and features a steel floor with removable steel mesh side rails. It includes a foot dump, quick-release latch, and tilt trailer bed.

The wiring appears a little flimsy, and the tongue will flex with excessive weight. The instructions are also a little confusing.

The aluminum is rustproof, tough, and lightweight. The fenders protect against rocks and debris, and assembly is easy.

This aluminum utility trailer kit has a load capacity of 1,060 pounds and meets DOT requirements. The bed is 40 by 48 inches, and it includes tires, LED lighting, and tail and turns signals.

It is a little smaller than it appears in pictures, and it is not designed for road use. It can also be challenging to assemble.

The large flotation tires allow you to ride over rough terrain, and the bed has a pivoting tongue and dumping feature to make unloading simple.

This trailer is made of heavy-duty steel and has a load capacity of 1,250 pounds. It's intended for use with an ATV and includes removable side rails and tailgate.

Tips

The most important thing is to determine how much weight a trailer can tolerate before you load it. Read the manufacturer's specifications to find the towing capacity.

Make sure the load is level and balanced from front to back and side to side. The trailer will be easier to tow, and items will stay in place better.

If you tow a trailer with tail lights and turn signals, make sure the wiring harnesses are attached and that they are working properly.

FAQs

Q: Can you bring a utility trailer on the highway?

A: It depends on the brand. Plus, some utility trailers are designed for low-speed hauling to be used with ATVs or UTVs. Trailers must be registered and have tail lights and turn lights to be roadworthy.

Q: What is the maximum towing speed of a utility trailer?

A: The speed rating is based on the tires, but you also have to consider the weight of the load. If you go faster than the recommended limit, the tires may fail.

Q: How much does a utility trailer cost?

A: That depends on the type of utility trailer, its size, and its weight capacity. Those used in conjunction with ATVs and UTVs will cost several hundred dollars, while tandem axle trailers can cost as much as several thousand dollars.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best utility trailer is the Yutrax Trail Warrior X2 Heavy Duty UTV/ATV Trailer.

It can carry up to 1,250 pounds, is suitable for rough terrain, and has an easy unloading feature.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Ultra-Tow 40in. x 48in. Aluminum Utility Trailer Kit.