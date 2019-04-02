Best Car Air Purifiers: Your Guide to Finding the Right Purifier for Your Vehicle 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. With so much time spent in your vehicle, you’ll want to provide yourself and your passengers with the best air quality possible, especially during those grueling allergy-ridden days when you just can’t catch a break between sneezing and blowing your nose. Air purifiers are a great solution for better air quality. Check out the best car air purifiers we’ve picked out. Best Car Air Purifier Overall: Pure Car Air Purifier 3-in-1

Best Value Car Air Purifier: FRiEQ Ionic Air Purifier

Best Car Air Purifier Honorable Mention: Philips GoPure Compact 200 Benefits of Using a Car Air Purifier Reduce air particles and allergens. The main goal of an air purifier is to make the air you breathe in healthy and clean. Most systems can clean the indoor air in your car by 99.97%.

Make breathing easier. People with respiratory problems, such as chronic bronchitis or emphysema, will notice a difference in the quality of air inside their vehicle. You don't have to have a severe illness to notice a difference. When there is clean air, there is clean air.

Reduce bacteria. Do you ever have a year where you are constantly getting sick, just one time after another? You may never think your car would have something to do with it. If so, you'd be wrong: The average American spends 293 hoursin their car in one year. That's a lot of build up of bacteria if you don't get a regular cleaning.

Reduce odor. Most car air purifiers have been shown to reduce cigarette odors, pet odors, food odors, new car smell, etc. Ionic purifiers have shown the most improvement in odor elimination versus the HEPA systems.

Most car air purifiers have been shown to reduce cigarette odors, pet odors, food odors, new car smell, etc. Ionic purifiers have shown the most improvement in odor elimination versus the HEPA systems. Low maintenance. Ionic purifiers don’t have a filter, so you won’t need to regularly check to make sure your purifier is still doing its job. Some do have a metal plate that catches the particles, which will need to be cleaned, but you won’t usually find this in air purifiers for your car. HEPA air purifiers will most likely have a filter that may need to be changed every couple of months to a year. Types of Car Air Purifiers HEPA Car Air Purifier HEPA air purifier systems pass air through small physical filters that collect dust, allergens, pet dander, and most other airborne contaminants. After circulating through the system, it pushes out the clean air. With HEPA air purifier systems, you will have to occasionally change the filter, depending on how long the machine runs and its size. Car Ionic Air Purifier Ionizers work a little differently. They don’t necessarily filter the air in the same manner as HEPA systems. Ionic air purifiers release electrically charged ions that attach to particles within your car and make them too heavy to keep floating around. With ionic systems, you will notice you’ll probably have to vacuum a little bit more often. Once the particles drop from the weight of the ions, they have to go somewhere and that is usually on the indoor floor, walls or plate inside the purifier. Top Air Purifier Brands Philips Philips was founded in 1891. In 1990, it started the production of healthcare products. Its headquarters are in Amsterdam, Netherlands and serves many countries including Europe, Asia, and the United States. One popular item it sells is the Philips GoPure Compact 200. The Pure Company The Pure Company was recently started in 2018, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Known for its chic design and well-crafted products, one of its popular items is the Pure Car Air Purifier 3-in-1. Pricing $10-$30: Air purifiers at this price tend to get the job done but aren’t as effective. They are typically very simple and don’t contain as many filters as a higher-priced one would to really purify the air.

$31-$62: This price range is a good budget range. You will still get a good purifier, but it might not have as much strength and power. If you are looking for a purifier that will work quickly and effectively without the major costs, this is the price range you will want to check out.

$62-$90: With this price range you are getting into the larger, more equipped, quality purifiers. You'll notice more features and a stronger product with the ability to filter 3x more contaminants than others.

$90-$100+: Once you get past the $100 mark, you're looking at the best quality, best features, and technology.

Living in the State of California: In 2010, California's Air Resources Board banned the use of some car ionic air purifiers. A very limited amount of companies have produced ionic air purifiers that emit what's called ozone. In high volumes, ozone can be harmful.

Amazon

This one made the top of our list because of its affordability and its powerful ability to get rid of odor, allergens, and bacteria. What is different about this car air purifier is that it is the best of both worlds—being an ionic filter as well as a HEPA filter, your air quality will noticeably improve. It also includes two USB ports to quickly charge your phone. An added bonus is that it’s not plastic like most other purifiers; it’s quality stainless steel. Having both means 2x better air quality inside your vehicle. Being an ionic car air purifier, all dust mites, allergens, bacteria, mold, and bad odors will be grounded. If you live in California, unfortunately, they won't ship to you. This purifier also won’t fit in every car; the adapter might be too large for some smaller cars. It's quiet, but not completely silent. There is also a light that does not turn off unless the vehicle is off or the purifier is unplugged. It could be a potential distraction for some drivers. Best Value Car Air Purifier: FRiEQ Ionic Car Air Purifier

Amazon

This compact ionic car purifier is the best value for its size. Even though it is small, it offers powerful odor-fighting technology. Not only does it fight the most powerful odors, it also kills harmful bacteria and viruses. Plug it into your cigarette lighter or adapter, and it’ll start working immediately. It releases negatively charged ions, which help fight odors and bacteria. To be exact, it releases 4.8 million ions per cm. Negative ions attract the particles that are floating around and ground them, so they can no longer move around in the air. When they are grounded, they attach to the floors, walls or plate inside the purifier. This is a great option if you want to remove odors quickly and not spend hundreds of dollars. Unfortunately, this model won’t ship to California. The FRieQ ionic purifier also has a blue light that can’t be turned off, unless it’s unplugged. This could potentially be a distraction to some people. Best Car Air Purifier Honorable Mention: Philips GoPure Compact 200

Amazon