Best AC Recharge Kits: Beat the Heat With These Top Picks

Imagine being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a brutally hot summer day when, unexpectedly, your car's AC stops blowing cold air. Not only is this going to make your drive unbearable until the issue is resolved, but who knows how much it would cost for a mechanic to fix? Luckily, these top kits are the best way to recharge a car AC.

This AC recharging solution includes several additives that may not be needed for your system and is more expensive than some options.

This AC recharging kit is not legal in California due to emission laws and does not come included with a hose.

The mechanic’s choice for recharging your AC is DuPont's three-can solution. It is also one of the most affordable on the market.

This AC refill kit can be challenging to use for some people and is far more expensive than other options.

The AC Pro Freon kit comes with three different solutions, seals dried gaskets, and has a recharge hose and built-in low-pressure gauge.

AC Pro makes one of the best air conditioning recharge kits available. This product comes with a lot of added pieces and excellent customer satisfaction.

The most obvious reason you’ll want to fix your AC is so that you don't have to sit in scathing heat all summer. Hot weather can be brutal, especially in your car and in direct sunlight. Avoid the mechanic. AC recharging kits are great because they can give you the results you want without a trip to your mechanic. Avoiding the big bill that inevitably follows, you can instead opt for the do-it-yourself option.

The least expensive and most common type of recharging kits are Freon cans. These often come with small hoses and gauges attached for an easy DIY job. These typically don't last as long as other kits. $40-$90: Some of the best AC refill kits are available in this mid-price range. These recharging bundles include several different components to clean out and recharge your air conditioning system properly. These have the benefit of lasting longer than Freon cans while still being fairly easy to use.

While the newer refrigerants are notably less toxic than older ones, it's still important to be aware of emission laws and your vehicle's condition. Some Freon solutions are not legal in California because of emissions, and a leak in your AC system can significantly harm the environment. Stop Leak: One helpful additive that some AC refills include is stop leak additive. This is a protective additive that reseals the rubber pieces in your system and can prevent leaks in the most vulnerable areas. Best AC Recharge Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best AC Recharge Kit Overall: A/C Pro Auto Air Conditioning Recharge Bundle

When researching what is the best AC recharge kit, you're guaranteed to come across AC Pro's great product. Frequently a top contender among the competition, this product earns its high praise by delivering results. The company even claims that its solution has been proven in more than 2 million vehicles. AC Pro offers a recharging bundle that comes with a recharging gas and lubricant, a stop leak solution, and a vent cleaner. This self AC recharge kit is most notable for its rejuvenating qualities that help keep your AC system running smoothly. The solution seals any shriveled or dried gaskets and revitalizes rubber seals. The kit is easy to use thanks to its recharge hose and trigger dispenser with a built-in, low-pressure gauge. While this is the best AC refill kit available, there are issues that some people have run into. Because of AC Pro's three-solution setup, some users have found it challenging to use. This product is also notably more expensive than most Freon cans. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best AC Recharge Kit Value: DuPont 3 Cans R-134a Suva A/C Automotive Refrigerant

DuPont may be one of the most recognizable names on this list, and its products frequently receive rave reviews. This incredibly affordable option comes with three 12-ounce cans of Freon. The Freon 134a solution is also notable for meeting both the AHRI-700 and SAE J2776 Purity Standards. DuPont's AC recharge bundle is often hailed as the best Freon for car AC systems by mechanics. This is not just because of its low price point, but also because it still manages to achieve great results. This solution is a pure refrigerant, meaning it doesn't use any additives. Some chemicals that are used with Freon recharge kits can actually make your AC warmer. Despite being an inexpensive option, DuPont's product still comes with a pressure gauge to let you know how much coolant has been used. Although it’s a great option, this AC recharge kit has its drawbacks. Despite having several purity achievements, this product is illegal in California because of their strict emission laws. This kit also doesn't come with a hose to use, so if you do not have one, you'll have to buy it separately. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best AC Recharge Kit Honorable Mention: Interdynamics MAC-134 EZ Chill Refrigerant Refill

