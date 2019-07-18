Best Car Tires: Replace Your Old and Worn-Out Tires 

Assuming that you are not replacing your tires with the same factory set, you must choose some of the best car tires based largely on driving conditions and desired service life. Your tires are your primary source of connection to the road, and you don’t want to settle for low-quality tires because it could compromise your safety. Here are a few best car tire recommendations that will enhance your safety on the road.

Why Buy Car Tires? Safety. If you drive around with old tires with worn-out treads, you risk losing control of your vehicle due to minimal traction. Replacing your tires with better quality tires with an aggressive tread design is the only way to ensure that your car maintains a comfortable grip on dry and wet surfaces and has maximum control and stability.

Old tires often create a low-pitched sound, especially when you are cruising down the highway. That could be an indication that the tire rubber is worn out and getting weak. Consider buying new tires made of high-quality rubber that will cushion the tires and minimize road noise. Security during a blowout. Even the spare tire wears out with time despite being used only in emergencies. You need to grab a new spare tire if the old one has too many punctures or worn-out treads so that you don’t get stranded the next time you have a flat. Types of Car Tires Passenger Tires Passenger tires or original equipment (OE) come as a factory set for most vehicles. They are designed to be safe on the road and are for the average driver with average driving habits. The tires sport high mileage ratings and some have the all-weather capability. You can replace OE tires with a better quality tire as long as it’s of the same size. All-Season Tires All-season or all-weather tires are designed for all weather conditions. They are typically constructed with deeper treads to maintain traction on wet and dry roads. They are also designed to provide all-year safety and performance without compromising on durability. However, most all-season tires may not be able to handle deep snow. Snow or Winter Tires Snow tires are designed to improve traction and handling when driving on ice and deep snow. Some come with studs for an extra grip while other tires are studless but have deeper and wider treads that pack chunks of snow to facilitate car movement. Snow tires, however, are only good for the cold seasons as they often exhibit poor performance on a dry road. Performance Tires Performance tires are designed to offer sports cars and other vehicles increased traction, cornering capability, and handling response especially at high speeds. Performance tires improve precision on the road, but that often comes at a cost of higher gas mileage, shorter tire lifespan, and reduced rider comfort. Top Brands Michelin Michelin is a multinational French tire brand that was founded by Edouard and Andre Michelin. The company produces tires for motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and cars. Michelin tires are known for their high-quality rubber and ability to promote fuel efficiency. Many of its consumers also appreciate that the tires come with tread-life warranties. Michelin products are used by motorsport organizations such as Le Mans and MotoGP races. Some of the most durable tires from Michelin include the Michelin Defender LTX M/S and the Michelin Defender T+H. Pirelli Giovanni Battista Pirelli founded Pirelli back in 1872, and it’s now a multinational tire company based in Milan, Italy. Pirelli produces high-performance tires for supercars, SUVs, and sedans, as well as tires for motorcycles and bicycles. The company maintains its relevance and reputation in the automotive industry by sponsoring sport competitions like FIA Formula One World Championships. One of Pirelli’s top of the line tires is the P Zero Run Flat. Continental Continental AG is a German-based multinational company that specializes in manufacturing tires, brake systems, interior electronics, and chassis components among other products. The company was founded in 1871 and is currently recognized as the world’s fourth-largest tire manufacturer. Continental’s best passenger car tires are the Continental TrueContact. Best Car Tires Pricing Under $100: Most tire types within this price range may not come with the most durable construction, but you can expect to get decent traction on wet and dry surfaces and a comfortable ride. However, you will not find many winter tires within this price range unless they are from new entrants in the tire market.

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S are some of the best tires on the market due to their all-season capability. The tire is molded from the Michelin Evertread compound that holds up during the toughest weather conditions all-year-round. It has a symmetrical tread design comprised of stable independent tread blocks with high-density, 3D Active Sipes that deliver all-year traction in dry, wet, and wintery conditions. Michelin’s MaxTouch Construction makes up the tire profile to produce a contact patch that resists wear by evenly distributing braking, acceleration, and cornering forces. The same construction helps the tire to maintain reliable traction. The product’s construction also includes multiple lateral grooves, open shoulder slots, and four wide, circumferential channels that promote lateral water evacuation to improve braking and stopping on wet surfaces. A downside to the product is that its tread design is not suitable for offroading and may exhibit poor traction and stability in such scenarios. Also, the tire has average handling for an all-season tire. Its handling is more similar to a performance tire. Despite that, the tire is recommended for sports cars, Mini Coopers, SUVs, pickups, chassis cab vehicles, commercial vans, shuttles, and heavy and light trucks. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Value Car Tires: Continental TrueContact

The Continental TrueContact is an affordable, all-season tire featuring EcoPlus technology, which helps extend tread wear, promotes fuel economy, and maintains wet-braking grip in dry, wet, and snow conditions. The tread compound features Tg-OF polymers and Silane additives that also promote fuel efficiency, improve treadwear, and increase traction on slippery roads. Twin steel belts, coupled with spirally wound jointless polyamide, make up the tire’s internal structure to enhance ride uniformity. The treads take a symmetrical design to promote continuous tread contact with any surface and to improve steering response and handling. Three wide, circumferential grooves help the tires maintain wet traction and hydroplaning resistance. Continental includes its ComfortRide technology to improve the shock absorption capabilities of the tire for a smooth ride. You could get years of solid service from the tire with periodic pressure rotations and monthly pressure checks. The main drawback of the product is that it has a shorter treadwear mileage in comparison to most all-season tires. A full set of tires may not give you a service life longer than 50,000 miles. Also, the tire’s sidewall construction isn’t that strong and may have structural failures or punctures when exposed to rough driving conditions. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Car Tires Honorable Mention: Hankook Ventus V12 EVO2

