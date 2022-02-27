Tackle Any Terrain With the Best Tires For Toyota Tundras

This is a tough task, right? One tire starts to look like another as you browse endless pages of pictures and stats. You don't have time to debate the finer points of aggressive sipe design and sawtooth tread edging. So I did the research and reading for you to find the best tires for your Tundra.

You drive one of the toughest and most reliable trucks on the market: the Toyota Tundra. But that means nothing if you don't have a quality set of tires on it. Without the right set of tires, you're stuck on the sidelines while your buddies are off hauling heavy payloads, towing their boats, or reaching that new off-road peak. Don't let your friends or your truck down, and buy a set of the best all-terrain tires for Tundras. These tires have sturdy sidewalls, bold tread patterns, and durable rubber compounds.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Additionally, only well-known tire brands with a reliable performance history were considered. Only all-terrain tires were included on this list to ensure a fair comparison. This helped with maintaining a consistent standard for comparison and ensured that Tundra owners bought tires that could handle a wide variety of driving conditions. When comparing different tires, specific features like rubber compound, tread pattern, voids, grooves, road noise, fuel economy, ride comfort, and sidewall construction were all considered.

When suggesting products, it’s crucial to maintain a commitment to finding the best quality products that not only reliably perform, but will also last. The Drive’s team of dedicated enthusiasts commit themselves to a strict code that outlines a methodology when comparing and evaluating products for review. When curating this list of the best tires for Toyota Tundras, it was important to only include tires that came in sizes that fit the Tundra’s wheels.

Unfortunately, despite the additional reinforcement, the tire is susceptible to punctures. However, this shouldn’t be surprising since Kevlar only has a high tensile strength that makes it puncture-resistant, not able to completely prevent punctures. This misconception leads people to drive more aggressively than they normally would, which results in punctured tires and upset reviews. Just don’t go in blind.

A special rubber compound helps these Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventures deliver dependable traction throughout the year on dry, wet, and winter driving conditions. The self-cleaning grooves in the tread pattern ensure plenty of grip while eliminating water, slush, and gravel. Despite the aggressive tread pattern, you’ll appreciate the surprisingly quiet and smooth ride these tires deliver when on the road. Don’t be afraid to take them off-road, though. The DuPont Kevlar reinforced rubber adds to the stability and durability of the tire.

One odd problem with the tire is that a few customers have reported that their rubber began to turn gray. This could be a sign that there’s a problem with the rubber compound and it’s reacting badly to UV exposure. It could also mean that the rubber compound is separating from the tire. It’s not a common issue, though.

You can still have an aggressive looking tire on a limited budget, and these Mastercraft Coursers may be the most affordable tires on the list, but they feature some of the most gripping and traction-focused tread. This all-terrain tire has tooth-like tread edges with thick, jagged cleats, and stone armor ribs. You’d think those large and jagged blocks would make a lot of noise, but Mastercraft combats this with noise barrier walls. You’ll appreciate the sawtooth edges in winter when they give you extra grip on light snow-covered roads.

The problem with these tires is that the increased grip translates to decreased fuel economy. You’ll also find that the traction could be better when driving on deep mud.

Confidently drive on these tires throughout the year with a rubber compound that stays flexible in cold temperatures. The increased number of sipes helps to give you better traction when driving on slippery surfaces like snow or mud. The wide circumferential grooves help you maintain traction by channeling large amounts of water away from the tire’s contact patch. You’ll continue to enjoy responsive handling when off the road thanks to the staggered tread pattern that helps the tires grip loose terrain like rocks and gravel. Reinforced shoulder ribs improve the tire’s responsiveness while helping it maintain shape for optimal performance.

The downside of this tire is that it delivers a rough ride, as the large tread blocks, stiff sidewalls, and wide voids result in a bumpy and jarring ride. This may not be an issue when driving on uneven off-road terrain but will be annoying and uncomfortable on paved roads.

One downfall of tires is the heat buildup that causes them to prematurely wear out. This isn’t an issue for the Falken Wildpeak AT3Ws, though, thanks to the heat diffuser technology built into the lower sidewall. It dissipates heat and protects the internal components to improve stability and wear. This lets the aggressive tread pattern go to work providing plenty of traction and grip. It has 3D canyon sipe technology and rigid tread blocks. There are even large blocks that extend up the sidewall, giving the tire protection and stability.

Unfortunately, the less aggressive tread pattern also means that these tires won't perform as well in off-road applications and they tend to lose traction on loose terrain or in mud. They are also more susceptible to damage to the sidewalls.

This tire from Continental is for the Tundra owner who spends more time on the pavement than off. The less aggressive tread pattern and lack of sidewall blocks help this tire to deliver a quiet, smooth, and comfortable ride, and the two internal steel belts and spirally wound polyamide reinforcement give the tire strength and stability. Combine this with the uniform tread pattern and the tire has even tread wear that increases the tire’s longevity. These tires are safe to drive on throughout the year but do best during the summer. The +Silane enhanced compound shortens stopping distances, even when driving on wet roads.

Unfortunately, the aggressive tread pattern of this tire means it creates a lot of road noise, making it less than desirable for highway driving or commuting. The tread also tends to wear out quickly, making them even less ideal for pavement driving.

Thanks to a unique tread compound, you get a tread life that lasts twice as long as the previous model of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2. The interlocking tread pattern and 3D sipes give you more edges for plenty of grip. The aggressive sidewall blocks are part of the CoreGard technology that makes the sidewalls 20 percent tougher. They also give you better traction when driving in mud. Then when you transition to gravel, the rock expelling technology goes to work to keep the grooves clear of debris.

Our Verdict on the Best Tires for Toyota Tundras

Our top pick for the best Toyota Tundra tires is the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure With Kevlar with its aggressive pattern that’s self-cleaning and delivers plenty of grip.

For a more affordable option, the Mastercraft Courser AXT2 All-Terrain Tire has an effective tread pattern that features tooth-like edges, and jagged cleats.

What to Consider When Buying Tires for Toyota Tundras

Where do you plan to drive your Tundra? Knowing how you plan to use your Tundra and your driving habits will help you choose the right tires for your needs. They should be the right size for your wheels and have a tread pattern that will give you traction. Consider if you're willing to compromise off-road handling for on-road comfort and quietness.

Types of Tires for Toyota Tundras

All-Terrain Tires

When you have all-terrain tires on your Tundra, you are ready to tackle anything. This makes them ideal for the majority of Tundra owners who use their trucks for a variety of purposes. They have thicker sidewalls to prevent punctures and larger tread blocks for better traction. They have specialized tread patterns that channel dirt, mud, gravel, and rocks away from the tire to prevent them from getting stuck in the grooves. There are also plenty of biting edges to grip and give you increased stability while off-road. The more aggressive tread does decrease fuel economy and the ride quality.

All-Season Tires

A set of all-season tires are going to maximize the comfort of your Tundra. They have a low-profile tread pattern that's supposed to give you a little bit of everything. However, this also means it doesn't do anything exceptionally. These tires are best for someone who wants to get the best fuel economy, isn't planning on going off-road, and uses their truck for commuting around town. You can drive on them throughout the year. However, they won't give you traction on snow or ice. You will need to trade your tires out for winter tires if you live in a cold climate.

Winter Tires

Winter tires are solely meant for use on your tundra when driving on snow and ice. If you live in a region where you experience harsh winters, then you'll want to have a set of winter tires. There are two types of winter tires, studded and non-studded varieties. When harsh winter weather hits, you'll replace the current tires on your Tundra with your winter ones. Then switch back when the weather warms up. Be careful when driving on studded winter tires, as they can be illegal to use when driving on certain roads due to the studs tearing the asphalt up.

Tires for Toyota Tundras Key Features

Size

When in doubt, look at the tires currently on your Tundra to know what size tires you need to buy to replace them. The tire's size will be printed on the sidewall in the form of a series of numbers and letters. Look for something that looks like this:

2000-2006 245/70 R16 265/70 R16265/65 R17 275/55 R18

2007-2013 285/70 R17 255/70 R18 275/65 R18 275/55 R20

2014-2021 285/70 R17 255/70 R18 275/65 R18 275/55 R20

These are the stock sizes for the Toyota Tundra. As you can see, over the years the tires have gotten bigger. The majority of owners will fall in the 255/70 R18 or 275/65 R18 range. The larger R20s are special package upgrades for most buyers.

Tread

Look at the tread pattern and depth when choosing your tire. It needs to be aggressive enough to give you the traction you need on the type of surfaces you are driving on. You're driving a Tundra, so you want a tire that looks tough and fits your vehicle's profile. However, if you only drive your truck to commute to work, you don't need or want an overly aggressive tread pattern. However, if you regularly drive off-road on rocks or mud, then you'll want a more aggressive tread pattern that can handle these potentially slippery surfaces. Consider a tread pattern that wraps around the sidewalls for extra traction and grip for better handling while maneuvering.

Weight

The bigger and heavier your tires are, the bigger the negative impact they will have on your fuel economy. All-terrain tires tend to vary in weight more because of the aggressive tread block patterns they have. All of that rubber has a significant impact on the overall weight of each tire. There is a 21-pound weight difference between the lightest and heaviest tires on this list. When you multiply that by four tires, that's an extra 84 pounds you're carrying around with you. This extra weight puts more stress on your Tundra because not only do you haul it around with you, but more energy is required to get a heavier tire moving.

Tires for Toyota Tundras Pricing

Pricing for Toyota Tundra tires ranges from $150 to $300 per tire. The price will depend on the type, brand, size, and quality of the tire you select. If you don't drive often or drive mostly on paved roads, you could purchase a tire at the lower end of the price scale. Tundra owners that drive aggressively or on harsh surfaces, such as off-road, then invest in a set of better quality tires. When budgeting for new tires, consider investing more and having tires that have more specialized tread patterns and rubber formulations. You can also score manufacturer rebates when buying a set of four tires, which can help reduce the purchase cost.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: How long do Toyota Tundra tires last?

A: Tires typically last from 2-4 years, or 30,000 to 50,000 miles. How long your tires last depends on the quality of the tire, the driving conditions, and your driving habits. Rough roads and aggressive driving wear tires out faster.

Q: How do you rotate tires on a Toyota Tundra?

A: The standard rotation pattern moves the front tires straight back. Then move the back tires forward and switch sides. However, some tires that have asymmetrical tread patterns where this won't work. Most all-terrain tires have symmetrical tread, so you shouldn't have issues with the standard rotation pattern.

Q: How high can you lift a Tundra?

A: You can easily find kits that will lift your Tundra 1-2.5 inches. A little less common are kits that will lift your Tundra 3-4 inches. Anything higher, and you'll need to work with a shop to install a custom lift. Some people have managed to lift their Tundra 6-7 inches.