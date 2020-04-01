Best Tires for Honda Civic: Improved Handling and Control

The treadwear may not last as long as other brands and their winter performance is lackluster.

Honda Civics are a great choice for drivers who want to save gas and travel. They are a compact car with several body styles and types. No matter if you have a two-door coupe, four-door model, or three-door hatchback Civic, they all need the best tires to get around. Whether you’re looking to swap out your stock tires for new ones or upgrade to performance tires, we’ve got a list of some of the best to choose from.

However, there are some downsides. They are not the best on snow, and their comfort is on the lower rating.

Another benefit is they wear down evenly so you don’t have to worry about uneven tread or tire wobble. They are lightweight and weigh just 19 pounds. They are also very quiet once on the road and have little to no road noise. They are a grand touring tire that look great and offer great durability. They have a UTQG of 560 AA and a max load of 1,279 pounds.

The Firestone FT140s feature a unique tread pattern with circumferential grooves. This design pattern allows them to evacuate water more rapidly to improve handling on wet surfaces. They also have a ribbed tread design that offers directional stability for improved handling and control.

However, they may produce a bit of road noise. They are also not very good in the snow.

Another benefit is the price doesn't go up that much if you need a larger set of tires to fit your larger wheels. They also have great traction on wet roads and provide a smooth and comfortable ride.

These tires from Milestar are a great budget-friendly choice. They are long-lasting and are as reliable as a set of high-quality premium tires. They perform great on roads no matter if you’re on the highway, a country road, or driving through the rain. Plus, the tires come with a UTQG rating of 540 AA.

Aside from that, the main downside is that their tread life may not last as long as other brands. Also, their winter performance is lacking.

The tire is constructed with a polyester cord body and twin steel bolts for additional strength and durability. The tires have a UTQG rating of 600 A B and include a maximum carrying capacity of 1,356 pounds.

Goodyear’s Assurance All-Season Radial Tire is considered an entry-level option for Honda Civics. They are practical and simple yet provide a great ride on wet, dry, and slick surfaces. The tires are built to handle year-round traction and even a little snow. They feature a symmetric tire tread design that pushes water away from the rubber.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Tires for Honda Civic

Enhanced handling. New Honda Civic tires can help your vehicle handle more efficiently on the road. No matter if it’s on backroads or high speeds on the highway, new tires will give you better handling and control behind the wheel

Enhanced handling. New Honda Civic tires can help your vehicle handle more efficiently on the road. No matter if it's on backroads or high speeds on the highway, new tires will give you better handling and control behind the wheel
Increased safety. That enhanced control also increases safety on the road. The tires will respond better and have more grip on the asphalt so you don't slide around on wet streets. They help make sure your car accelerates and has better braking when needed so you, your family, and passengers are kept safe.

Improved comfort. Riding around on worn-out tires can be damaging for your vehicle, not to mention it can be uncomfortable. Upgrading to new tires will improve comfort in the Honda Civic so you don't bounce around as much.

Reduced stopping distance. One of the best benefits of swapping out your old tires for news ones is their improved stopping distance. The tread will allow the Civic to stop more quickly and effectively so you avoid having an accident.

Types of Tires for Honda Civic

All-Season

All-season tires are equipped to function all year round. Their design gives them increased handling on all types of road surfaces including dry concrete, and wet, slick, or snowy roads. They are a great fit for drivers who live somewhere where the weather can be unpredictable. They are also rather versatile and are designed for everyday use and all types of weather. However, their wet performance is lacking when it comes to snow. Another benefit is their tread typically lasts longer than other types.

All-Terrain

A good high-quality all-terrain tire provides the best traction both on and off the road. They can often also be referred to as off-road, mud tires, or 4x4 tires. They can handle a variety of challenging road surfaces like mud, water, or rocks. Another benefit is they work great on highways and roads. Their robust look also makes them tougher and more resistant to punctures and cuts.

Performance

If you’re looking to race your Honda Civic, then high-performance tires are for you. Built for speed and power, they are the best tires for cornering and come with improved handling, maneuverability, and better control on wet and dry roads. They are built for drivers who want more precision and control behind the wheel.

Top Brands

Milestar

Milestar Tires is owned by Tireco, Inc. and has a headquarters in Gardena, California. The company manufactures high performance and premium tires for SUVs, cars, and trucks. It first started in 1972 and has one of the largest tire warehouses in the United States. One of its best Honda Civic tires is our best value, the Milestar MS932 Sport All Season Radial Tire.

Firestone

The Firestone tire company was founded by Harvey S. Firestone in Akron, Ohio in 1900. It has a central location in Nashville, Tennessee. and began by making rubber side-wire tires for fire engines before moving on to pneumatic tires. The company was also the original supplier for Ford Motor Company. Check out the Firestone FT140 All-Season Radial Tire.

Goodyear

Goodyear is located in Akron, Ohio, and is one of the leading tire manufacturers in the world. The company started manufacturing tires back in 1898 and was founded by Frank Seiberling. Its range of tires are built to handle any season or occasion, including the Goodyear Assurance All-Season Radial Tire for the Honda Civic.

Tires for Honda Civic Pricing

$75-$130: You won’t be paying all that much for a new set of tires for your Honda Civic. The tires will generally range from all-season, all-terrain, and performance, but it also varies by the manufacturer. You will mainly pay more for a larger size and a brand name.

$130 and up: Tires over $150 will generally be larger in size, sold by a popular and well-known company, or be built for a specific purpose like racing or off-road driving. You shouldn't have to pay this much for a single Honda Civic tire unless you want a high-quality and long-lasting tire.

Key Features

Size

One of the most important factors you need to consider when thinking about purchasing new Honda Civic tires is size. Before you consider buying the tires, you should at first see if they will fit the Civic’s wheels. You can find the size of the tires and wheels inside the vehicle’s owner's manual. The tire size is also stamped on the sidewall of the OEM tires. For example, a tire marked with P205/55R16 means it has a width of 205 millimeters and a height equal to 55 percent of the tire's width.

Load Capacity

Honda Civics are a dime a dozen and make great traveling cars. If you travel a lot, you should consider the maximum weight capacity of the tires. The tire load range is the measurement of how many pounds the tires can carry before becoming dangerous. If you pack a lot of extra gear, tow a trailer, or haul bikes, try buying tires with a slightly higher load capacity than the weight of your vehicle.

Tread Pattern

Tires come with three types of tread pattern and they all have their benefits and functions. Symmetrical tread patterns are longer-lasting due to their groove patterns, and the rubber will wear down more evenly. Unidirectional tread tires are built to move in a single direction, hence their name. They are also the most common tires found on newer vehicle models. While asymmetrical patterns are more common on higher-end sports cars due to their improved grip and handling at higher speeds.

Other Considerations

Shock Absorption. Honda Civics offer great fuel economy and a smooth drive so their tires should be equally as comfortable. The tires should be able to absorb bumps more easily without bouncing you around. They should feature a high rolling resistance so they last longer and prevent any damage to the wheel, the Civic, or you.

Honda Civics offer great fuel economy and a smooth drive so their tires should be equally as comfortable. The tires should be able to absorb bumps more easily without bouncing you around. They should feature a high rolling resistance so they last longer and prevent any damage to the wheel, the Civic, or you. Safety. All tires follow a code before leaving the manufacturer. This code, called the Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG), measures all of the elements that make up the tire. These include treadwear, traction, and resistance to temperatures, and are all used to determine their safety value.

