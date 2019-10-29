Best Tires for Honda Accord: Experience a Better and Safer Ride

Tips

Perform routine maintenance services for your tires to prolong their service life. You should rotate your tires after every 5,000 to 7,000 miles to promote even tread wear. Also, consider getting your wheels aligned according to the manufacturer's recommendations to maintain proper handling.

Regularly inspect your tires for any signs of damage, such as bubbles or tears on the sidewall and visible wires. Make sure to also check for uneven tread wear and remove any debris that may be stuck on your treads.

All-season tires may give you year-round performance, but you should change to snow tires around the winter season to improve traction and handling in deep snow and ice-covered surfaces.

Consider replacing all your tires at the same time to get even performance from the front and rear tires. If you have to replace only one set at a time, consider placing the new tires on the rear axle. Rear tires wear out faster than front tires.

FAQs

Q: How often should I check the tire pressure?

A: Do so at least once a month and always before a long trip. The best time to check your tire pressure is in the morning when the temperatures are cool. Confirm that your tires have the right pressure; too little pressure will lead to sidewall wear, and too much may lead to faster wear on the mid part of the tire where it comes in contact with the road.

Q: How will I know it's time to replace my tires?

A: If you drive about 15,000 miles annually, you should ideally replace your tires about every four years. You can also do the “coin test” by inserting a quarter in the treads with President Washington's head upside down. If you can see the top of his head, you need to get a new set of tires.

Q: Are all Honda Accord tires the same size?

A: No. Tires come in different sizes, and you should buy tires that match your stock tires. The size is written on the sidewall of your stock tires or in your car owner's manual. You will find a letter and number combination such as 225/60R18. 225 is the tire width in millimeters, 60 is the percentage of the tire profile compared to the width, and 18 is the wheel diameter in inches.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Goodyear Assurance Comfortred Touring Radial. It offers rider comfort and provides balance on the road.

A more budget-friendly Honda Accord tire is the Cooper Grand Touring Radial Tire.