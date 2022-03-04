Find Tires For Your Off-Road Icon, The Jeep Wrangler

Tires for Jeep Wranglers run the gamut of price, performance, and sizes. From highway tires to tires for mud , choosing the right rubber depends on what you plan to do (and where you plan to go) with the Jeep. But finding the best tires can be tricky. Fortunately, we’ve found some excellent tire choices for a variety of terrains.

Finding the best tires for Jeep Wranglers is no small feat. There have been lots of different sizes and performance levels over the years, and there are dozens of choices. But the best way to ensure the rugged Wrangler can be as capable as possible both on- and off-road is through a good set of tires. After all, they’re the only thing between you and the pavement — or dirt, mud, rocks, sand, or snow.

Long associated with Jeep, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires have great performance in a host of terrain, these tires offer a 50,000-mile warranty and proven performance on and off the pavement.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

We have also taken into account online opinions and reviews of each of these tires in order to come up with the best Jeep tires. This includes hands-on experience, manufacturer data, ratings, and online reviews. You can read the full account of our methodology here .

We’ve done a host of research about these tires and have put in time on the trails and highways with many of them to determine which of these are good tires for Jeep Wranglers. Different driving styles, modifications to the vehicle, and terrain types will determine buyers’ choices, so we’ve taken a holistic view regarding which of these tires are best for Jeep Wranglers.

On the road, the BFGs aren’t overly noisy, but there have been some reports of increased noise with age. Also, if your travels take you through lots of mud, it might be worthwhile to upgrade to a dedicated mud-terrain tire.

The tires have a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty ensuring a long life. Add to it an aggressive style, and the KO2s are a great tire for the Wrangler.

BFGoodrich tires have long been synonymous with both Jeep and truck tires for decades. They’re consistently some of the best tires for Jeep Wranglers. In fact, they’re good enough that Jeep includes them as standard equipment or options on their latest Rubicon models (see our Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 review , for example). Available in the Jeep’s stock tire sizes as well as diameters up to 39” (and wheel sizes from 15”–22”), the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 are a jack of all trade tires that truly put the “all” in all-terrain tires .

A smooth, quiet, and compliant highway ride paired with a 3PMS rating make these great for long-distance travel in both good and foul weather. And the fact they have a 60,000-mile warranty means they’ll keep on going for lots of trips on- or off-road.

While these tires almost look like a highway tire, they’re actually an all-terrain tire. Whereas the aforementioned BFG KO2 looks rough-and-tumble, the Yokohamas don’t, and that’s possibly their biggest downfall. But if you don’t care about a mean-looking tire, they have a lot to offer.

Yokohama has been in the tire game since 1917 and has made a host of 4WD-centric tires over the years. When it comes to tires for Wrangler models, their products shouldn’t be overlooked. The Geolandar A/T G015 is a great bang for the buck. You get quite a bit of tire for less money than many competitors.

What keeps these tires out of the best-overall category? Not much. The AT3-W’s biggest tire size is going to be 37 inches, whereas BFG has a 39-inch tire. You might say BFG has more history than Falken. But the BFGoodrich KO2 and Falken Wildpeak AT3-W continue to battle for the best Jeep tire. Falken is definitely putting the pressure on BFG. These are definitely some of the best all-terrain tires for Jeep Wranglers.

Falken claims the deepest tread pattern in their respective category, and rugged sidewall protection courtesy of offset shoulder blocks—both desired traits in a Jeep tire. The outer apex sidewall acts as a second bead to keep the tires from popping off the wheels, too. The tires have a silica-enriched polymer for traction and wear, and featured the 3PMS rating for winter use.

If you spend any time in online forums or Facebook groups for off-roading — or look through Jeep Wrangler tire reviews — you’ll find a devout fanbase around the Falken Wildpeak AT3-W. People seem to love these tires. The company offers a 55,000-mile tread warranty, and Falken states they offer excellent off-pavement traction without sacrificing on-road drivability.

Multiple tire stores report very high ratings for these tires with great scores in both wet and dry traction. The tire’s Evertread compound is also warrantied for a remarkable six years or 70,000 miles — the highest in this article.

You may be thinking the idea of “Best Tires for Jeep Wrangler Highway” is kind of odd, since Wranglers are known for their off-pavement prowess. However, many Wranglers spend most of their time on the pavement as daily drivers or boulevard cruisers. For those owners who want a great highway tire, Michelin’s Defender LTX is an excellent option.

Mud-terrain tires aren’t known for being quiet, but the KM3 is surprisingly hushed for its category. Some mud-terrains howl loudly at speed; KM3s are quieter which provides a more comfortable overall driving experience.

Traction comes from the brand’s Krawl-TEK compound which claims to deliver eight percent better rock traction and enhances grip on slick services. BFGoodrich also uses tech from its Baja T/A KR3 desert racing tire to help prevent tire damage.

The KM3 is available in a variety of Jeep Wrangler sizes, whether you’re keeping the stock 255/75R17 on your JK Rubicon, or going big with 39x13.50R17 on your lifted Wrangler. Claimed to be BFG’s toughest tire ever, the company backs them with an impressive 50,000-mile tread life warranty. Some mud-terrain tires don’t even have a tread wear warranty.

If you’re looking for maximum traction off-road, you’ll want a mud-terrain tire. Not only are they great in the mud, but they’re usually chosen by serious off-roaders with Jeep lift kits , Jeep bumpers , and other aftermarket accessories. With large lugs and aggressive sidewalls, these are tires for hardcore wheelers, and they look awesome.

But if you’re after a great-looking tire that’s better in the mud than a traditional all-terrain, the Nitto Ridge Grapplers are worth a look. Plus, they come in sizes to accommodate wheels up to 24 inches in diameter.

These tires are going to be better in the mud than an all-terrain tire, but not as good as a dedicated mud-terrain. Additionally, the Ridge Grapplers are more expensive than the BFGs or the Yokohamas. Plus, they don’t offer the 3PMS rating. While this might not be a concern if you don’t live, drive, or wheel somewhere where it’s cold and snowy, the competition does have this feature. Regardless of this, the Ridge Grapplers are highly rated across the board by both tire outlets and users alike.

The Ridge Grappler is part of the in-between hybrid tires that are like a more-aggressive all-terrain or perhaps a less-aggressive mud-terrain off-road, but still provide admirable pavement performance. They certainly have the rugged looks that many Jeep owners will want on their rigs. However, unlike the BFGoodrich or Yokohama tires, Nitto doesn’t lay out a mileage or treadwear warranty.

Nokian isn’t as well-known as some of the other brands on this list, but the Finnish tire company is widely recognized as a premier manufacturer of winter tires. Being located in Finland will probably do that. The truck/SUV-specific LT3 is available in a few Jeep Wrangler sizes, such as 285/70R17, and can be had with or without stainless-steel studs for the ultimate in snow and ice traction.

Not everyone needs winter tires for Wranglers. For those who do, they can be a great option for superior traction and wintertime safety. So if you’re looking for Jeep Wrangler snow tires, Nokian’s Hakkapeliitta LT3 is a top pick.

Our Verdict

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 is a great overall Jeep Wrangler tire. With lots of sizes, great performance, and a rugged style, it is my top pick. Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 has lots of bang for the buck and is my pick for best value.

What to Consider When Buying Tires for Jeep Wranglers

When buying Jeep Wrangler tires, consider how you’ll be using the vehicle. Will it be mostly used on highway, both highway and off-road, or is this going to be your dedicated off-road toy? Also consider which size you’ll be choosing. Are you looking to simply replace what was on the Wrangler? Maybe you want to retain the stock tire size but got to something with more off-road prowess. Are you going to a bigger, more aggressive size for increased trail performance? Each of these will determine which type of tire you’ll choose and what features you decide are necessary.

Here’s how to make sense of all of them.

Types of Tires

Off-Road Tires

The term “off-road tires” can mean a host of different things to people. But they generally refer to the most aggressive tires with larger, blockier tread patterns. This usually includes mud-terrain tires, which are designed to provide maximum performance off the pavement.

Off-road tires are best for use in dirt, sand, rock, and mud, and for off-road racing. They are typically much louder than other types and won’t provide as comfortable of a ride due to stiff, strong sidewalls. They are also not known for their performance in icy conditions. This is due in part to the large tread blocks. Off-road tires are also generally the most expensive Jeep rubber. However, buyers looking for absolute maximum off-road traction should definitely be shopping for this kind of tire.

All-Season Tires

For those who aren’t taking their Wranglers off-road, a good standard tire, such as an all-season, is a completely logical choice. With a huge variety of brands, multiple size options, and plenty of features, all-season tires are a jack of all trades. However, they’re also masters of none, as they won’t excel at any one condition (such as mud, snow, etc.).

Standard tires will be the most comfortable, longest lasting, and least expensive rubber. They’re available nearly everywhere tires are sold. Many feature the mud and snow (M+S) rating, signifying deeper tread grooves — a good thing to look for on a four-wheel drive vehicle.

These aren’t the tires you’d want for regular or difficult off-road driving. They aren’t designed to clear dirt and mud the way an off-road tire is, and the sidewalls aren’t as strong making them prone to damage. But if your driving is done mainly on highways and byways, standard tires are perfectly fine.

Winter Tires

If you regularly drive snowy, icy, slushy, or cold conditions (under 45 degrees Fahrenheit/7 degrees Celsius), winter tires provide the best traction possible. This is due to specifically designed rubber compounds engineered to deliver performance in cold conditions. The tread patterns will have lots of siping (slits in the tire blocks) to help channel snow and slush away from the tire’s contact patch. Some brands also sell studded winter tires. These are tires showcasing metal nubs to claw at ice and snow. While they provide great traction in specific conditions, they’re also not legal in all places. Check your local regulations before buying studded tires.

Winter tires are typically louder than standard all-season tires — especially when equipped with studs. When used at temperatures above 45 degrees Fahrenheit/7 degrees Celsius, they will wear faster, and most do not carry a tread life warranty. Studded winter tires can also wear down road surfaces faster than non-studded winter tires, which is why they’re banned in certain locales.

Key Features

Size

If you’re looking to replace the tires on your Jeep Wrangler, consult your owner’s manual to make sure you are getting the correct tire size. Wranglers came with a host of different tire sizes depending on the year and Wrangler model (Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, etc.) you have. If you’re considering adding larger tires for increased off-road performance, research is key. Ensure the tire size you’re buying will fit without rubbing against the vehicle’s fenders or other parts. Tires sizes will be displayed as a set of letters and numbers on the sidewall. Learn more about how to read tire sizes. Also remember larger-than-stock tire sizes will affect performance and fuel economy both on the road and in the dirt.

Material

Clearly, all tires are going to be made of rubber. But not all rubber is the same. Different tires use specific rubber compounds depending on their intended use. Some are harder for longer service lives, such as on all-season tires. Some are softer for maximum traction, like a mud-terrain tire. Winter tires offer some of the most specific rubber material, which is why they are best in colder temperatures. This rubber compound is designed to stay pliable in frigid conditions. Whereas some rubber compounds will get hard and slick. Be sure to do your research on which tire material is optimal for your specific Jeep Wrangler application.

Tread

There will be vast differences in tread styles between all-season, all-terrain, mud-terrain, winter, and rugged-terrain tires. Each design is going to be optimized for specific conditions. However, some tread patterns are more versatile (all-season, all-terrain, etc.), whereas others are very specific (mud-terrain, winter tires). Highway tires, for example, are going to have tread layouts meant to provide comfort, fuel economy, and long tread life. But that design is not good at handling the rigors of off-pavement driving and doesn't “clean out” mud like off-road tires will. Additionally, some tread patterns simply look cooler than others. But that’s entirely subjective.

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about getting the right kind of tread, so long as you stick with the proper kind of tire needed for the terrain in which you’ll be driving. Of course, some tread patterns may look better or more aggressive than others, but that’s completely in the eye of the beholder.

Sidewalls

A tire’s sidewalls are an integral part of its design. While many tire buyers are only concerned with the tread, sidewalls are exceptionally important. Many truck tires will have an LT “light truck” rating. This signifies the sidewall is stiffer and will stand up to the forces imparted on them during off-road or heavy-duty use.

As many off-road enthusiasts will encounter hazards such as rocks, stumps, and logs on the trails, having a sturdy sidewall is important. While the LT tire is going to be sturdier than a non-LT tire, they also won’t provide the ride comfort.

Pricing Tires for Jeep Wranglers

Tire prices will vary wildly depending on brand and size. In general, a smaller originally sized highway tire is going to be the least expensive. A larger-than-stock off-road tire is going to be the most expensive. Name-brand tires typically offer the best performance and longevity too, but you’ll also pay more for them.

Tires can be looked at as a safety feature, not just black rubber circles. A good set of tires will last longer, provide better braking and cornering, and have better overall traction. And while everyone has a different budget, I don’t recommend skimping on tires whenever possible. After all, they’re the only thing between your Jeep Wrangler and the road (or trail).

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: What size tires can you put on a Jeep Wrangler?

A: Check your Wrangler owner’s manual to get the correct original size. Because there were so many different Wrangler models with different tire sizes over the years, the manual will be your best source. If you’re going to install larger tires, ensure you have the right amount of fender clearance before purchasing.

Q: How long do stock Jeep Wrangler tires last?

A: This will depend entirely on how often you drive, and what tire style you brand. Some tires have warranties that guarantee a specific tread life, while others do not. Tires with big blocky tread and winter tires often don’t last as long as a highway tire, however.

Q: What’s the largest tire I can put on a Jeep Wrangler?

A: There’s no clear-cut answer for this. It depends on a host of factors including which year and model Wrangler you own, or if you’ve lifted the Wrangler. Lifted Jeep Wranglers can accommodate a larger tire size. Keep in mind larger tires may require regearing the differentials to maintain performance.

Q: Is there any maintenance required?

A: Keeping tires clean and driving them regularly will help keep their service life as long as possible. Additionally, regular tire rotation will make them last as long as possible.