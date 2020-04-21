Best Tires for Ford F-150: Look for Comfort and Performance

The rubber tends to crack, and this can cause the tires to weaken through the tread and sidewall. The tread also wears unevenly.

The steel belts increase the strength of the tire and increase the tire’s puncture resistance. The equilibrium casing evens the tire’s footprint by distributing stress. This helps with even treadwear.

This all-season tire comes in a size of 275/65R18. This light truck tire uses a molded rubber in a five-rib design. Hidden in the construction are two steel belts and a stress equilibrium casing.

The tread doesn’t last on these tires, and you’ll find it to wear away quickly. Unfortunately, this also makes the tires loud.

The tread is aggressive and will give you traction on looser driving surfaces. This tire is durable as the compound is tear- and chip-resistant.

You may have trouble getting these tires to balance, and because of this, they’ll cause vibration through the cab. They can also reduce your fuel economy.

Do you want to ride in smooth, quiet, comfort? Are you hoping to tow a trailer? Or is your truck the gateway to off-roading in the wilderness? No matter how you use your F-150, consider these tires to improve the performance of your truck.

Trucks are growing in popularity as more Americans buy them every year. The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular due to the versatility of this light truck. Buying the right tires for your truck is about setting your truck up for quality performance.

However, these tires present a challenge when it comes to balancing them. It may take more weight than usual to get them balanced. If you don’t get them to balance, they’ll cause vibration throughout the interior. These tires can also reduce your fuel economy.

The dual-layer compound extends the life of your tires by resisting normal wear and tear on the tread. Once the top layer gets worn away, the extremely durable underlayer slows the tread’s wear. This double layer also creates a more cushioned ride. You’ll enjoy a smooth and noise-free ride.

This all-season tire from Bridgestone has a specially formulated tread compound that has a double layer. It’s then formed into a symmetrical tread pattern. It will fit the F-150 at a size of 275/55R20.

Unfortunately, the tread won’t last on these tires. To make matters worse, the tread doesn’t wear evenly. This will create a lot of noise while you’re driving on the road.

The all-terrain pattern of this tire makes them durable and effective both on and off the road. You can confidently drive on looser surfaces knowing that your tires will have traction. The special rubber compound is durable and will resist chipping and tears while off-roading.

This tire features a unique construction that uses Yokohama’s Triple Polymer compound. It’s then molded into a symmetrical all-terrain tread pattern. The size of this tire is P265/70R17, which makes it compatible with the F-150.

Unfortunately, the rubber on this tire tends to crack. This weakens the sidewall and compromises the tread. The tread will also wear unevenly despite the stress equilibrium casing.

These tires are built to last with the steel belts and casing supporting the structure of the tire and reducing the risk of puncture. The casing will also evenly distribute the stress and pressure across the width of the tire. This creates an even feel across the tire’s contact patch to encourage even wear.

This tire offers your truck traction and ride comfort. They come in a size of 275/65R18. It’s specifically designed for use on light trucks like the F-150. It has a molded rubber five-rib design. Then layered between the rubber construction are steel belts and a stress equilibrium casing.

Benefits of Tires for Ford F-150

Improved handling. When you buy new tires, you have fresh tread and new rubber. This helps your tires grip the road better and respond faster to your steering commands. This will help you achieve more responsive handling and better performance through turns.

When you buy new tires, you have fresh tread and new rubber. This helps your tires grip the road better and respond faster to your steering commands. This will help you achieve more responsive handling and better performance through turns.

When you have tires with tread, the built-in voids and channels are able to function as intended. This means they can channel water and snow away from the tire. The contact patch will make a better connection with the road, and this will improve your braking ability.

Types of Tires for Ford F-150

All-Season

If you mainly drive on roads and are looking for a good tire for use throughout the entire year, then an all-season tire will serve you well. The rubber compound is a middle of the road formula that will perform in both summer and winter. Then the tread pattern features elements for all weather conditions. There are circumferential grooves for channeling water and sipes for channeling light snow. This lowers your risk of hydroplaning or losing traction.

All-Terrain

If you plan to do some weekend off-roading or drive in more rugged terrain, then an all-terrain tire will be a smart choice. These tires feature a stiffer rubber compound and a more aggressive tread pattern. The tread will have a block design that has wide voids. The tread can also extend around the tire and onto the sidewall for increased traction.

Winter

If you live in a region where heavy snow is common, then you’ll want to consider buying winter tires for your truck. These tires have an aggressive tread pattern that has a lot of siping. These are the small zig zag cuts in the tread blocks. They help your tires grip when you drive in snow, slush, or ice to give you the most road traction. Some winter tires come ready for the installation of studs; these provide additional traction when driving on ice.

Top Brands

Michelin

Based out of France, Michelin is one of the most well-known tire brands worldwide. Founded in 1889, the company is known for producing high-quality tires that dependably perform. The Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-Season Radial Tire is durable and provides a comfortable ride throughout the seasons.

Bridgestone

Founded in 1931 in Japan, Bridgestone is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. The company has made a name for itself by producing tires for multiple racing circuits. This has led to industry-leading innovations. The Bridgestone BLIZZAK DM-V2 Winter Radial Tire will give your truck traction in the harshest of winters.

Firestone

The Firestone name is known throughout the United States for the tire company that was founded in 1900 in Akron, Ohio. The founder’s personal friendship with Henry Ford helped foster the growth and development of these quality tires. The Firestone Destination LE 2 All-Season Radial Tire is a smart choice if you’re looking for a comfortable and quiet ride.

Goodyear

Another company founded in Akron, Ohio, the Goodyear company has grown to be a leading tire manufacturer in the world. The company produces tires for both professional racing teams and car manufacturers. Try the Goodyear Wrangler AT/S Tire on your Ford F-150.

BFGoodrich

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the BFGoodrich Corporation produces tires for distribution throughout the world. Its tires are known for their performance and long-lasting tread. The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire will take you from the road to the wilderness with its aggressive tread and durable rubber.

Tires for Ford F-150 Pricing

Under $100: These are cheap tires that use the lowest quality rubber compounds. They’ll have basic tread patterns and lack advanced technology.

These are cheap tires that use the lowest quality rubber compounds. They’ll have basic tread patterns and lack advanced technology. $100 to $150: Decent quality tires fall into this price range. They’ll have all-season tread patterns and rubber compounds that are more durable.

Decent quality tires fall into this price range. They’ll have all-season tread patterns and rubber compounds that are more durable. $150 to $200: These are higher quality tires with more complex rubber compounds that contain strengtheners like silicas. They’ll also have reinforcement worked into the tire’s layers. The tread patterns are more advanced.

These are higher quality tires with more complex rubber compounds that contain strengtheners like silicas. They’ll also have reinforcement worked into the tire’s layers. The tread patterns are more advanced. $200 and up: These are high-quality and specialty tires. You’ll find they have the most advanced and aggressive tread designs. They’ll also have the most technologically advanced and durable rubber compounds.

Key Features

Size

Look at your owner’s manual or current tires for the tire size you need. There should be a code that contains a series of numbers and letters. This code will tell you the width, diameter, aspect ratio, construction, and tire type. To ensure proper installation and operation, you need to match this code to the one on your new tires.

Tread Pattern

Tread pattern varies based on the intended driving conditions. Summer tires are smoother with a lot of flat surfaces. Winter tires have some grooves and lots of siping cuts to help improve traction. All-season tires have a little bit of everything to help the tires perform in a wide variety of driving conditions. All-terrain and mud-terrain tires have aggressive block tread with wide voids. These tires are meant for driving offroad.

Rubber Compound

The rubber compound is the formulation the manufacturer uses to create the tire. Not all tires use the same type of rubber. Summer tires have a formula to help them perform better in hotter temperatures. Winter tires perform best in cold temperatures. Then some tires have additives to enhance their performance. This includes materials such as nylon, Kevlar, and silica.

Other Considerations

Speed Rating. Tires have speed ratings that tell you how fast you can safely travel while the tire is under load. Travel faster than the speed rating, and you risk the tire components coming apart. A letter in the tire’s size code will signify the speed rating for the tire.

Tires have speed ratings that tell you how fast you can safely travel while the tire is under load. Travel faster than the speed rating, and you risk the tire components coming apart. A letter in the tire’s size code will signify the speed rating for the tire. Ride Comfort. You want to choose a tire that enhances the ride of your F-150. Look for a tire that has a larger and more flexible sidewall for the most amount of comfort. If you plan on going off-roading, then durability will take precedence over ride comfort. You’ll want stiffer and thicker sidewalls.

You want to choose a tire that enhances the ride of your F-150. Look for a tire that has a larger and more flexible sidewall for the most amount of comfort. If you plan on going off-roading, then durability will take precedence over ride comfort. You’ll want stiffer and thicker sidewalls. Age. The rubber in tires is meant to only last for so long. Over time, the oils and other ingredients begin to leach out of the tire. This causes the tire to become brittle and weak. Buy a tire that is manufactured recently to get the entire useful life out of the tire.

Best Tires for Ford F-150 Reviews & Recommendations 2020