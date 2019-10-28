Best ATV Trailer: Haul More with Your ATV
The best haulers for your ATV.
- Best OverallYutrax Trail Warrior X4 Heavy Duty UTV/ATV TrailerSummarySummary
The best ATV trailer to buy if you want something that is rugged enough to survive off-road conditions without struggling with challenging weather and terrain.ProsPros
The four-wheel design adds a lot of traction and stability to the overall setup. Extra-high sides make it easier to keep larger objects secure in the trailer itself. Good ground clearance.ConsCons
Putting the trailer together can be difficult. Some parts may be missing when the trailer is first delivered. Some drilling may be required to get the correct hole alignment.
- Best ValuePolar Trailer 8232 HD 1200 Heavy Duty Utility and Hauling CartSummarySummary
A straightforward ATV hauler with wide tires that can handle on- and off-road conditions without slowing down.ProsPros
The trailer has a lightweight design that doesn't slow down the ATV as you travel with heavier loads behind the vehicle. The trailer can handle tough road and trail conditions without sliding too much.ConsCons
Emptying the contents of the trailer can be difficult and slow depending on the materials.
- Honorable MentionGorilla Carts GOR1400-COM Heavy-Duty Steel Utility Cart with Removable SideSummarySummary
One of the best budget-oriented ATV and hand-pulled trailers meant for use around the yard more than off-road.ProsPros
The sides of the trailer can fold down or be removed to make getting objects and materials on/off of the platform easier. Can hold up to 1,400 pounds of weight.ConsCons
Not compatible with a two-inch ball hitch, so it can only be used with basic tow-pin setups. Tires are not as rugged as proper off-roading trailer tires.