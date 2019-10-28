Best ATV Trailer: Haul More with Your ATV

Tips

Choose an ATV trailer that offers the carrying capacity you need for typical work.

Make sure the ATV trailer is compatible with your ATV's towing mount before purchase.

Off-road trailers can be difficult to use around the yard since they are heavier and bulkier.

FAQs

Q. How do I pull an ATV trailer?

A. Most ATV trailers use a simple pin mount to connect to an ATV for pulling. A few also use ball hitch mounts instead.

Q. Can I dump stuff off of an ATV trailer?

A. There are a couple of ATV trailers that have a dump mechanism, but most are stuck in the horizontal position. Other trailers have folding or removable sides you can use to slide materials off of the trailer.

Q. What makes a trailer suitable for off-road use?

A. The right tires are the most important part of an off-road trailer. Heavy-duty tires with decent traction can resist slipping and sliding around. The overall construction of the trailer should also be heavy duty.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the ultra-rugged Yutrax Trail Warrior X4 Heavy Duty UTV/ATV Trailer for its solid base and unique, effective trailer design.

For a more basic hauling solution, try out the Polar Trailer 8232 HD 1200 Heavy Duty Utility and Hauling Cart.

Tell us about your favorite ATV trailer in the comments below.