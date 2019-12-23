Best Racing Tires: Boost Your Speed and Performance

Tires have a major impact on a vehicle’s dynamics and are particularly important for a high-performance vehicle. Getting the right racing tires for your car will help you bring the best out of the vehicle in every situation, including the right grip and balance at high speeds. In the buying guide below we list down the top three racing tires that deliver the right level of performance.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The traction levels suffer in wet or cold conditions. There is also road noise at higher speeds. The ride comfort levels are mediocre at best.

The tire provides superior traction on dry surfaces. The stability and handling at high speeds are impressive. The tire is also quite durable.

The tire comes with a solid center rib that provides constant contact for better traction. The oversized shoulder blocks improve straight-line stability. The use of a racing-specific compound enhances traction.

These tires are not suitable for wet conditions. They are also built for lighter loads. The overall ride comfort is not impressive.

The asymmetric tread design improves dry traction. It has been designed with two distinct tread areas suited for both street and track use. The stability control slits maintain tire stiffness during forceful braking.

The tire uses an optimized tread pattern and a special tread compound for a superior grip. The design also minimizes road noise at high speeds. It also maintains a stable surface contact for better straight-line performance.

The tires tend to wear out quickly. Balancing these units often requires a lot of weight. Traction in wet conditions is not adequate.

These tires are approved for street use by DOT. They offer very good ride stability. They are also well designed and visually striking.

The tire has tubeless radial construction for strength. The use of a special R2 compound provides superior traction. The minimum tread void delivers better hydroplaning resistance and improved tread contact.

Tips

Before buying new racing tires, check the load rating and make sure that it can support the load of the vehicle without any problems.

Racing tires are not the ideal choice in wet and snowy conditions. It is best that you use other all-season tires in that type of weather to ensure safety.

All tires make some noise at higher speeds due to the flow of air through the treads. It is best to choose a less noisy model if you are looking for a quiet ride.

FAQs

Q: How do I choose the right tire size for my vehicle?

A: The tire size should be included in the owner's manual. You can also check the specifications on the sidewalls of your existing tires to find out the size required.

Q: What is the speed rating of a tire?

A: The speed rating indicates the speed that a tire can safely handle. It is generally indicated in the tire specifications through the letters M to Z. Tires with a higher rating also handle better at lower speeds.

Q: Can I use a tubeless tire along with a tube tire?

A: To get the best performance out of the vehicle in all driving conditions and to ensure that it handles properly, it is best to use the same type of tires on all wheels.

Final Thoughts

With its superior traction and good ride stability, the Mickey Thompson Racing Radial Tire is our top pick as the best racing tire.

The Toyo Proxes TQ Drag Tire offers balanced performance at a much more affordable price.