Best Truck Wheels: Peak Off-Road Performance

The difference between turning heads and blending into the crowd can be as simple as updating the rims on your truck, Jeep, or SUV. Custom wheels can completely change the aesthetic of your ride and even give you far better performance than you have now. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the best truck wheel available today.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Benefits of Truck Wheels Improve your truck's look. While we're sure your truck looks great as it is, there's no denying that a brand-new set of custom rims can help enhance the appearance of your vehicle.

While we're sure your truck looks great as it is, there's no denying that a brand-new set of custom rims can help enhance the appearance of your vehicle. Boost performance . OEM wheels are good enough to get the job done as long as the job doesn't ask too much from them. Aftermarket wheels give you better load capacities and more options to fit your specific needs.

. OEM wheels are good enough to get the job done as long as the job doesn't ask too much from them. Aftermarket wheels give you better load capacities and more options to fit your specific needs. Better protection for off-roading. The stock rims for your vehicle were likely made for pavement, not the trails. You can get a set of wheels for your truck that is made to handle the roughest terrain so you never have to worry. Types of Truck Wheels Aluminum When it comes to off-road wheels, their material and construction are important factors to consider. Aluminum wheels have the benefit of being lightweight, which is why they're a popular choice among sports car owners. The weight reduction for truck wheels isn't useful for speed but helps with loading capacity and staying within legal loading limits. Aluminum is also great for protection against corrosion. Steel While aluminum wheels have several benefits over steel rims, it isn't a clear-cut choice. Steel is an excellent material in terms of strength and durability, which makes them better for people who frequently haul heavier loads. Steel rims are also much less expensive than aluminum. While they aren't as good at corrosion resistance, there are plenty of pre-treatments to help bridge this gap. Top Brands Wheel Pros Wheel Pros has been designing, marketing, and distributing rims for over twenty years. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Wheel Pros has over 30 distribution sites spread out over the United States and Canada. Its popularity has allowed the company to grow as well as acquire some of the most popular rim brands. Some brands currently owned by Wheel Pros include American Racing (created in 1956), KMC (created in 1995), and Moto Metal (created in 2002). Pro Comp USA Founded in 1985, Pro Comp USA got its start by producing lighting products for vehicles. Seven years later, it began manufacturing suspension systems, which set the company on a path to creating high-performance, off-road products, such as shocks, lightbars, and wheels. Today, it makes some of the most popular rims for truck, Jeep, and SUV drivers. Mickey Thompson Founded in 1963 by racer Mickey Thompson, this wheel and tire brand has a long history of producing high-performance products. The company has been dedicated to making record-breaking products that are available to the public. Aside from racing products, it offers a large selection of truck rims and tires. Fuel Off-Road Often called Fuel forged rims, Fuel Off-Road is a famous truck rim brand, and it makes the largest wheels available. The brand was established in 2008 by MHT Luxury Alloys, which is known for producing high-end racing wheels for an expansive list of vehicles. You can buy Fuel wheels from 20x10 up to a 30-inch diameter. Fuel forged off-roading rims are available in several different color and style options. Truck Wheels Pricing Under $100: The average stock rims and some aftermarket wheels start at under $100 each. The lower cost is usually paired with a less-flashy design and easier production process. Although, they can still perform well and are a reliable option.

The average stock rims and some aftermarket wheels start at under $100 each. The lower cost is usually paired with a less-flashy design and easier production process. Although, they can still perform well and are a reliable option. $100 to $250: You can find some of the best aftermarket truck wheels within this price range. Made for off-roading and designed to improve the look of your truck, these products are popular and long-lasting.

You can find some of the best aftermarket truck wheels within this price range. Made for off-roading and designed to improve the look of your truck, these products are popular and long-lasting. Over $250: Some aftermarket wheels for your truck, Jeep, or SUV can be pricey. The more expensive options include bigger sizes (20-inches and over), eight-lug rims, and deep-dish truck wheels. Key Features Finish Aside from being a functional part of your vehicle, wheels can also make a style statement. Updating from OEM rims to beautifully finished after-market rims can make your truck look brand new. You can choose from a plethora of styles, colors, and finishes to make them just right. Painted rims come in virtually any color, but the most popular options remain either chrome or matte black. Load Rating The load rating of your rims is crucial. The maximum load capacity depends on what your tires are rated for, and you need the rims to handle whatever you might throw at them. Steel rims have a higher load rating than cast aluminum, but in most cases, forged rims get the highest rating overall. Other attributes that can affect the load rating are the size and the number of lug nuts. Other Considerations Diameter : The diameter of your rims is important for both style and fit. Larger wheels are increasingly popular, although the average size is still about 17 inches. Going too big can require lifting your truck or customizing the wheel well, and going too small might not leave enough room for your breaks.

Width: Tires come in a variety of widths as well as diameters. If you plan on keeping the same tires for your new wheels, then you'll have to purchase rims that are the same size. A rim is typically two or three inches narrower than the tires themselves, but manufacturers will specify what sizes are ideal for their products. Bolt Pattern: The wheels of your truck are affixed by a specific amount of lug nuts, usually five, six, or eight. Rims are designed to accommodate specific sizes, so look up the size and pattern of your bolts before making a purchase. Best Truck Wheels Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Truck Wheels Overall: Helo HE878 Wheels

Tires come in a variety of widths as well as diameters. If you plan on keeping the same tires for your new wheels, then you'll have to purchase rims that are the same size. A rim is typically two or three inches narrower than the tires themselves, but manufacturers will specify what sizes are ideal for their products. Bolt Pattern: The wheels of your truck are affixed by a specific amount of lug nuts, usually five, six, or eight. Rims are designed to accommodate specific sizes, so look up the size and pattern of your bolts before making a purchase. Best Truck Wheels Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Truck Wheels Overall: Helo HE878 Wheels

Amazon

Helo wheels are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more aggressive style for their vehicle. Since Helo is a brand owned by Wheel Pros, all its products are available online and at the company's various locations around the United States. A stand-out feature of the Helo 878 wheels is the lifetime structural warranty and one-year finish warranty. These rims also have numerous options. Wheel diameters are available between 16 inches and 20 inches, and they are available in six different colors and finishes. The wheels also have a huge selection of bolt patterns and offset options that can fit most vehicles. The load capacity is about 2,400 (with the eight-lug option rated for 3,600). While Helo offers some great, black, off-road truck wheels, this product isn't the best for everyone. The biggest issue with the Helo rims is that they are the most expensive option. Additionally, lug nuts are not included with the 878 Wheels, and depending on what kind you get, that can make this purchase much higher. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Truck Wheels Value: Pro Comp Steel Wheels Series 51

Amazon

Shoppers looking for matte black truck rims at an affordable price should check out the Pro Comp 51 Series Wheels. These rims are great if you want to update the look of your vehicle without paying the premium price tag that typically comes with custom wheels. The 51 Series rims are available in three different finishes: flat, satin, and gloss. The wide variety of bolt configurations are great for fitting most makes and models. They come with multiple width options for the 17- and 16-inch rims, which helps to make this the perfect choice if you want to keep your original tires. Since these wheels come at a lower price, they also fall short in a few areas. These Pro Comp wheels only have a 1,600 load capacity. The rims are also only available in black and smaller sizes (15 inches to 17 inches). Lug nuts are also sold separately. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Truck Wheels Honorable Mention: American Racing Custom Wheels

Amazon