Best Truck Wheels: Peak Off-Road Performance
Turn heads and conquer trails with these custom rims
The difference between turning heads and blending into the crowd can be as simple as updating the rims on your truck, Jeep, or SUV. Custom wheels can completely change the aesthetic of your ride and even give you far better performance than you have now. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the best truck wheel available today.
- Best OverallHelo HE878 WheelsSummarySummaryThe Helo HE878 rims are some of the best truck wheels due to their performance and versatility.ProsProsThese wheels come in six colors and finishes, have diameters between 16 and 20 inches, are rated for 2,400 pounds, and have a lifetime warranty.ConsConsThe Helo rims can be the most expensive option based on size and do not include lug nuts.
- Best ValuePro Comp Steel Wheels Series 51SummarySummaryPro Comp is one of the most recognizable and best truck wheel brands that exist today.ProsProsThese rims offer three different finishes, have multiple lug pattern and width sizes, and are the cheapest option available.ConsConsThe Series 51 rims are only rated for 1,600 pounds, have one color option, and only come in smaller sizes.
- Honorable MentionAmerican Racing Custom WheelsSummarySummaryOne of the oldest custom-wheel brands around, American Racing offers some of the best rims for trucks.ProsProsThese wheels are rated between 2,000 and 3,600 pounds, come in black and chrome, and have a lifetime warranty.ConsConsThese Baja rims are only available in smaller sizes and usually require spacers to avoid rubbing.
Benefits of Truck Wheels
- Improve your truck’s look. While we're sure your truck looks great as it is, there's no denying that a brand-new set of custom rims can help enhance the appearance of your vehicle.
- Boost performance. OEM wheels are good enough to get the job done as long as the job doesn't ask too much from them. Aftermarket wheels give you better load capacities and more options to fit your specific needs.
- Better protection for off-roading. The stock rims for your vehicle were likely made for pavement, not the trails. You can get a set of wheels for your truck that is made to handle the roughest terrain so you never have to worry.
Types of Truck Wheels
Aluminum
When it comes to off-road wheels, their material and construction are important factors to consider. Aluminum wheels have the benefit of being lightweight, which is why they're a popular choice among sports car owners. The weight reduction for truck wheels isn't useful for speed but helps with loading capacity and staying within legal loading limits. Aluminum is also great for protection against corrosion.
Steel
While aluminum wheels have several benefits over steel rims, it isn't a clear-cut choice. Steel is an excellent material in terms of strength and durability, which makes them better for people who frequently haul heavier loads. Steel rims are also much less expensive than aluminum. While they aren't as good at corrosion resistance, there are plenty of pre-treatments to help bridge this gap.
Top Brands
Wheel Pros
Wheel Pros has been designing, marketing, and distributing rims for over twenty years. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Wheel Pros has over 30 distribution sites spread out over the United States and Canada. Its popularity has allowed the company to grow as well as acquire some of the most popular rim brands. Some brands currently owned by Wheel Pros include American Racing (created in 1956), KMC (created in 1995), and Moto Metal (created in 2002).
Pro Comp USA
Founded in 1985, Pro Comp USA got its start by producing lighting products for vehicles. Seven years later, it began manufacturing suspension systems, which set the company on a path to creating high-performance, off-road products, such as shocks, lightbars, and wheels. Today, it makes some of the most popular rims for truck, Jeep, and SUV drivers.
Mickey Thompson
Founded in 1963 by racer Mickey Thompson, this wheel and tire brand has a long history of producing high-performance products. The company has been dedicated to making record-breaking products that are available to the public. Aside from racing products, it offers a large selection of truck rims and tires.
Fuel Off-Road
Often called Fuel forged rims, Fuel Off-Road is a famous truck rim brand, and it makes the largest wheels available. The brand was established in 2008 by MHT Luxury Alloys, which is known for producing high-end racing wheels for an expansive list of vehicles. You can buy Fuel wheels from 20x10 up to a 30-inch diameter. Fuel forged off-roading rims are available in several different color and style options.
Truck Wheels Pricing
- Under $100: The average stock rims and some aftermarket wheels start at under $100 each. The lower cost is usually paired with a less-flashy design and easier production process. Although, they can still perform well and are a reliable option.
- $100 to $250: You can find some of the best aftermarket truck wheels within this price range. Made for off-roading and designed to improve the look of your truck, these products are popular and long-lasting.
- Over $250: Some aftermarket wheels for your truck, Jeep, or SUV can be pricey. The more expensive options include bigger sizes (20-inches and over), eight-lug rims, and deep-dish truck wheels.
Key Features
Finish
Aside from being a functional part of your vehicle, wheels can also make a style statement. Updating from OEM rims to beautifully finished after-market rims can make your truck look brand new. You can choose from a plethora of styles, colors, and finishes to make them just right. Painted rims come in virtually any color, but the most popular options remain either chrome or matte black.
Load Rating
The load rating of your rims is crucial. The maximum load capacity depends on what your tires are rated for, and you need the rims to handle whatever you might throw at them. Steel rims have a higher load rating than cast aluminum, but in most cases, forged rims get the highest rating overall. Other attributes that can affect the load rating are the size and the number of lug nuts.
Other Considerations
- Diameter: The diameter of your rims is important for both style and fit. Larger wheels are increasingly popular, although the average size is still about 17 inches. Going too big can require lifting your truck or customizing the wheel well, and going too small might not leave enough room for your breaks.
- Width: Tires come in a variety of widths as well as diameters. If you plan on keeping the same tires for your new wheels, then you'll have to purchase rims that are the same size. A rim is typically two or three inches narrower than the tires themselves, but manufacturers will specify what sizes are ideal for their products.
- Bolt Pattern: The wheels of your truck are affixed by a specific amount of lug nuts, usually five, six, or eight. Rims are designed to accommodate specific sizes, so look up the size and pattern of your bolts before making a purchase.
Best Truck Wheels Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Truck Wheels Overall: Helo HE878 Wheels
Helo wheels are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more aggressive style for their vehicle. Since Helo is a brand owned by Wheel Pros, all its products are available online and at the company's various locations around the United States. A stand-out feature of the Helo 878 wheels is the lifetime structural warranty and one-year finish warranty.
These rims also have numerous options. Wheel diameters are available between 16 inches and 20 inches, and they are available in six different colors and finishes. The wheels also have a huge selection of bolt patterns and offset options that can fit most vehicles. The load capacity is about 2,400 (with the eight-lug option rated for 3,600).
While Helo offers some great, black, off-road truck wheels, this product isn't the best for everyone. The biggest issue with the Helo rims is that they are the most expensive option. Additionally, lug nuts are not included with the 878 Wheels, and depending on what kind you get, that can make this purchase much higher.
Best Truck Wheels Value: Pro Comp Steel Wheels Series 51
Shoppers looking for matte black truck rims at an affordable price should check out the Pro Comp 51 Series Wheels. These rims are great if you want to update the look of your vehicle without paying the premium price tag that typically comes with custom wheels.
The 51 Series rims are available in three different finishes: flat, satin, and gloss. The wide variety of bolt configurations are great for fitting most makes and models. They come with multiple width options for the 17- and 16-inch rims, which helps to make this the perfect choice if you want to keep your original tires.
Since these wheels come at a lower price, they also fall short in a few areas. These Pro Comp wheels only have a 1,600 load capacity. The rims are also only available in black and smaller sizes (15 inches to 17 inches). Lug nuts are also sold separately.
Best Truck Wheels Honorable Mention: American Racing Custom Wheels
The popular American Racing brand makes one of the most popular truck rims available today. These black offset rims are perfect for light-duty trucks and SUVs. As a Wheel Pro brand, it is easy to find these rims both online and at numerous locations across the country.
A great feature that comes with all Wheel Pro rims is the lifetime structural warranty and one-year finish warranty. These one-piece cast constructed wheels are available in black and chrome, with diameters between 15 and 17 inches. The 15-inch Baja rims have a load rating of 2,000 pounds, while the 16- and 17-inch options range from 2,200 to 3,600 pounds.
Despite being popular 17-inch off-road wheels, the American Racing Baja rims might not be perfect for everyone. Not being available in diameters bigger than 17 inches puts them at a disadvantage compared to other off-road rims. Depending on your type of vehicle, you'll probably need to buy spacers in addition to the rims.
Tips
- Painted rims are prone to peeling or chipping. Think about the finish you want as well as the driving conditions your wheels will be subjected to.
- Consider what you want to get out of your new wheels. Racing, hauling, and off-roading all have different requirements that might make you want a specific type of build or construction material.
- Consult a mechanic or other professional about wheel size. Buying rims and tires that are not made for your vehicle can cause excessive wear and tear on suspension parts, can negatively affect the ride, and can even lead to mechanical failure.
FAQs
Q: How do I measure my lug pattern?
A: Consult your owners manual or search online for your lug size. OEM rims are easy to look up, and if you already have aftermarket wheels, they most likely came with the proper information.
Q: Does it matter which size wheels I choose?
A: While you can pick any rims you want, your choice may be limited to the amount of other work you're willing to put in. If you don't want to purchase new tires, then you have to pick new rims that fit the old rubber. Larger tire sizes might not fit in your vehicle's wheel well, so they would require some work to make room.
Q: What is the offset of a rim?
A: The offset is the distance between the center of your wheel (width-wise) to the face of its mounting surface. It's most often associated with how much a wheel sticks out.
Final Thoughts
If you want an aggressive look for your truck, look no further than the Helo HE878 Wheels. These Wheel Pro branded tires give you a huge variety of looks and sizes that are perfect for your vehicle.
If you want aftermarket tires that look good but won't break the bank, then Pro Comp Steel Wheels Series 51 is your best option. These tires are affordable and can still handle off-roading conditions.
