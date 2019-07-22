Best Truck Tires: Increase Handling and Traction in All Types of Terrain

Do you need new truck tires? If yes, then you probably drive on rough roads or make numerous trips, and that’s why your tires are worn out. That’s normal for every truck driver, but it's wise to avoid wasting time with tire replacements when you could be out on the road grabbing new opportunities. Our buying guide has some of the best truck tires that will offer years of great service life.

Why Buy the Best Truck Tires? Improve off-road performance. Most truck tires are designed with the driver that likes to venture into rugged terrain. The tires improve stability and handling on uneven pavements and prevent the truck from getting stuck in sand or muddy surfaces.

Increase mileage. Factory truck tires may wear out faster than you want them to, especially if you use your truck for towing or carrying cargo. Truck tires are designed to resist wear and damage even when put through the toughest road conditions. Most truck tires maintain a tread life of at least 60,000 miles.

Enhance your truck's look. Truck tires come with a unique and aggressive tread design and a larger surface area than most passenger car tires. The new tires make your truck look like a beautiful beast on the road.

Prevent tire damage. Truck tires are constructed to reduce stone retention and prevent cuts, chips, and bruises from damaging them. If you have good truck tires, you will seldom have to stop when off-roading to change a flat. Types of Truck Tires Mud Terrain Tires Mud tires or off-road performance focus tires are designed to spend about 80 percent of their time off-road and 20 percent on road. These tires can take on the toughest off-road conditions with ease and at the same time maintain traction and stability of the vehicle. All-Season Tires Almost all OE tires come as all-season or on-road performance tires. They are designed for moderate performance to increase tire mileage. The tires often maintain their consistency throughout their lifetime and offer a smooth and comfortable ride, as well as improved fuel economy. All-Terrain Tires All-terrain tires are also referred to as balanced on- or off-road performance tires. These tires are made with tough construction that fosters high performance whether on a highway or rocky terrain. However, truck drivers using these tires should prepare for a lot of road noise and decreased fuel economy due to the tire's weight and rugged construction. Top Brands Goodyear Goodyear is one of the best tire and rubber manufacturing companies with retail stores and operating facilities all over the world. Goodyear is a veteran in the automotive industry as the company was started 120 years ago. It currently produces tires for passenger cars, minivans, pickups, SUVs, and trucks. Many people appreciate that its tires require little maintenance on top of being of outstanding performance. One of its highest-rated all-terrain tires is the Goodyear Wrangler Radial. BFGoodrich BFGoodrich is American-based subsidiary company of Michelin. It was originally part of the Goodrich Corporation and was the first American tire company to make radial tires. It's also known for making the tires for the first car ever to cross the United States in 1903. Currently, the company makes tires for on and off-road automobiles, including racing cars. One of its best-rated, all-terrain truck tires is the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO. Hankook Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Hankook is recognized as the seventh-largest tire company globally due to its quality products that keep automotive enthusiasts satisfied. The company specializes in a wide line of auto and truck parts and is also heavily involved in sponsoring motorsport events. It also has distribution centers spread out all over the world. Check out the Hankook Dynapro AT-M if you are looking for the best truck tire for the money. Truck Tire Pricing Under $100: Most tires within this range are primarily on-road highway tires designed for light-duty use on even surfaces. Most tires here are suitable for light trucks, small pickups, and SUVs. However, the price doesn't cover the tires as a set, only per piece.

$100 to $200: This mid-range price level mostly features all-terrain tires that are good for highways and off-roading adventures. The higher you go on the price scale the better the quality of the tires in terms of construction, resistance to damage, and mileage.

Over $200: Most products within this price range are designed for heavy-duty trucks that spend most driving sessions off-roading. Common tire design features include deep treads for maximum traction, strong sidewall construction that enable the tire to handle stress, and a thick construction that's resistant to cuts and bruises. Key Features Size You need a tire that's the right fit for your truck. Smaller or bigger size than your original tire may end up damaging the rims or reduce the stability of your vehicle. The best way to find the right tire size for your truck is to read the serial number on the sidewall of your old tires. If the number isn't visible, consult with a car dealer or the manufacturer to get the right size. Tread Design The tread design will depend on the type of tire you need. For off-road driving, go for a chunky-looking tread pattern for maximum grip and damage resistance in all-weather conditions. For highway or on-road driving, go for a tread with shallow grooves, symmetrical treads, and closely spaced gaps to promote comfort when driving. Other Considerations Stone Ejectors: It's a huge plus if the tuck tire comes with stone ejectors that prevent stones from penetrating the wheel. Stones may damage tire construction, reduce traction, or lead to injuries during a tire change.

Rubber Compound: Most truck tires are either made with silica or carbon compounds. These compounds help increase the tires on wet traction, increase resistance to damage, and promote longevity. Other compounds may be included by the manufacturer to increase the tire's performance.

Self-Cleaning: For off-road adventures, go for tires with a self-cleaning feature to keep your tires dirt and debris free for maximum off-road traction. When mud gets on these tires, it works its way out as the tire rotates. It's also easy to hose down the rest of the dirt. Best Truck Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Truck Tires Overall: BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO

BFGoodrich tires are one of the best-looking all-terrain truck tires that feature an aggressive and self-cleaning tread pattern. The tires sport a large footprint paired with a 12.4-inch wide construction that’s resistant to bruises and punctures. Such a tough construction makes the tire suitable for rocky and muddy areas. Its shoulder grooves are also 40-percent wider than most all-terrain tires to increase traction and control when your tires are deflated (aired-down). The tires have a 20-percent tougher sidewall construction than most tires due to CoreGard technology. Moreover, the treads are designed to wrap around the shoulder of the tire, and they also include upper sidewall protection. The BFGoodrich tires are great for on-road driving but don’t sacrifice performance off-road or on muddy terrain. The tire is recommended for light trucks, jeeps, pickup trucks, and SUVs. The main drawback of the product is that you will have to put aside a huge sum of money to get an entire set. Also, wet traction is the first thing that starts to disappear when the tire starts to wear out. The tires may get slippery or take longer to make a turn on wet surfaces. The wheels have poor performance on deep snow, and their aggressive tread design makes a lot of noise on the road. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Value Truck Tires: Goodyear Wrangler Radial

The Goodyear Wrangler Radials are some of the best truck tires for the money that are used as direct OE replacements. There’s a good aspect ratio where the tire width is directly proportional to the tire height for the best handling. They maintain all-weather versatility and traction on wet and slippery surfaces. Large tread blocks on the tires improve traction on loose terrain and prevent your vehicle from getting stuck on muddy surfaces. Tug-lug spacing reduces rolling resistance and consequently improves the vehicle’s fuel economy. The tire has an optimized tread and a tough sidewall to increase its resistance to damage and to maintain traction on all terrains. It also features metal studs that increase traction on ice and light snow. The tires meet the performance needs of two-wheel drives, four-wheel drives, medium-duty vans, pickups, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers. The manufacturer also includes a one-year limited warranty. A major drawback of the product is its poor sidewall construction, which is prone to damage, and more often than not the tire starts to rot from the sidewalls. The tire is not designed for pulling trailers and heavy loads, and it exhibits poor performance on deep snow. Moreover, you may notice small leaks with the tires, and you may end up with one tire with a lower air pressure than the rest. Click Here to See Prices on Tire Rack Best Truck Tire Honorable Mention: Hankook Dynapro AT-M

