Let's Get Rolling With a New Set of Tires From Walmart

Take tires, for example. Walmart offers nearly every well-known brand and tire in almost every size, from motorcycle tires to tires for SUVs and trucks, all at often rolled back prices. But which tires in Walmart’s wide online selection are worth investing in? Check out what we trust below.

There’s no denying the popularity or ubiquity of Walmart. There are at least one of these big-box retailers in nearly every city, and Walmart dominates online shopping too. And while it might not be the first place you think to shop when you’re looking for quality auto parts, tools, or tires, this sprawling retailer offers some serious savings for gearheads everywhere.

When it comes to all kinds of terrain, this Walmart tire delivers and can maintain your grip, handling, and comfort on any kind of road.

Built for the long haul, this affordable Walmart tire is designed to perform on city streets and highways for many miles with great durability.

The tires that made our top picks were those that could perform well on most roads and in common road conditions, like rain and light snow, based on users’ reviews and experiences driving with them installed.

In order to highlight the tires you’ll see below, we took a look at Walmart’s selection of tires sold online and sought out the most reputable brands and those products that were the most highly rated. Using existing knowledge of the tire brands and types that perform most reliably, consistently, and for the longest lifespans, we pinpointed picks from brands drivers know and can trust. We sought out tires for both passenger cars as well as SUVs, trucks, and off-roading vehicles.

These aren’t winter tires, however, so they are best for climates that only see mild rain and light snow, not heavy wintry conditions.

When it comes to all-around performance and year-round reliability, Goodyear Tires Reliant All-Season is a Walmart tire that really delivers. This hardy tire comes in an array of sizes for different passenger cars, and it gives you a grippier tire for better all-around road contact. Made for year-round use, this all-season option is constructed with a specialized rubber compound and innovative AquatredTM grooves that help you keep gripping the road even when it’s slick and wet. An optimized tread design helps improve your handling (especially in the face of rain), all while offering solid durability and an overall quiet, noise-free ride. Steady, consistent, and smooth, they’re loved by reviewers too.

As an added benefit, that same silica compound helps improve the tire’s wet road handling. And overall, you’ll get a comfortable ride and slick handling. However, keep in mind that some drivers do report road noise at higher speeds.

You don’t have to blow your entire savings to invest in a set of Milestar MS932 Sport All-Season Tires. This budget-friendly tire pick from Walmart offers a well-rounded combination of affordable price, solid durability, and great handling in dry and wet weather. Designed for passenger cars like sedans, coupes, and CUVs, this tire features an advanced silica tread compound that helps improve treadwear and overall durability. Plus, each tire is backed by a 50,000-mile warranty from Milestar.

However, those who’ve used this tire do note in reviews that frequent driving on gravel can wear them out quicker than some other off-road tires.

If you’re looking for a tough, highly capable tire from Walmart, then you’ve got to take a look at the Falken Wildpeak A/T3W All-Terrain Tire. Specifically engineered for rugged terrain and off-road driving, this tire is built to withstand everything you can throw at it. Built with an optimized tread design and a silica tread compound, it’s made to last even in the face of significant wear and challenging weather, like severe snow conditions. Plus, this capable tire can resist wear and high torque, thanks to its innovative 3D Canyon Sipe Technology, which interlocks the tire shoulders for improved stability. Other perks, like aggressive upper sidewalls and rigid tread blocks, help offer the support and grip you need for off-roading.

The only potential drawback to these Walmart tires is their noise level. Some users do note in reviews that once you hit highway speeds, you can experience a low level of noise coming from the tires.

The Kumho Road Venture AT51 All-Terrain Tire is designed to do it all – and it does so quite successfully. This SUV and light truck tire is ready for anything, whether you’re cruising around town, hitting the highway, or heading on an off-roading adventure. It’s designed to ride smoothly regardless of what’s underneath your wheels, delivering good traction and road contact whether you’re on dry streets, in mud, or facing slush and snow. They work in every season, keeping your handling under control and offering solid durability. And thanks to the aggressive design, you’ll notice even tread wear over many miles, too.

The only issue reported by customers who’ve bought this tire from Walmart? Issues with shipping. You’ll want to double-check that you received the correct tire when it arrives at your door.

The Continental PureContact LS Tire will keep you and your vehicle gripping the road safely in wet, wintry weather. This tire is built for improved grip, handling, and stability, and it offers strong traction on wet surfaces. Designed with an asymmetric tread pattern plus stable shoulder blocks, you’ll get improved grip in inclement weather. Plus, a wide center rib keeps every drive comfortable, smooth, and stable. Additional perks, like Continental’s QuickView indicators to assess tire wear and EcoPlus Technology for increased grip, help optimize your driving so you get consistent, reliable performance in dry, wet, or even snowy weather.

Our Verdict on Walmart Tires

When it comes to all-around and all-season performance in most climates, Goodyear Tires Reliant All-Season is a great choice. Smooth-rolling, constructed for grip even in wet conditions, and quiet, this tire is one that makes driving worry-free. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly price and solid everyday performance, the Milestar MS932 Sport All-Season Tire is another great well-rounded pick.

What to Consider When Buying Walmart Tires

Walmart offers a pretty wide tire selection, so choosing the best tires – in terms of fit, quality, and performance – can be a bit of a challenge. You should know the difference between winter tires vs. all-season vs. performance tires. Here’s the advice you need to sort through all of your options and pick out a great set of tires that’ll have you covered on any road.

Types of Tires

All-Season Tires

All-season tires are one of the most common kinds of tires you’ll find at Walmart. Constructed with solid tread and decently wide grooves, they can handle dry roads as well as occasional rain and snow. They’re multi-purpose tires that can give you valuable versatility.

However, though they might sound like they’re suitable for all weather, you don’t want to overlook the fact that “all season” means dramatically different road conditions in California versus Maine. All-season tires are really best for year-round use in milder, warmer climates with light snow. If you’re looking for good grip and performance in serious winter weather, “all season” won’t cut it.

Performance Tires

Performance tires are a great fit for many passenger cars – and even minivans or small SUVs. They’re not just for sports cars; these sleeker tires are designed to help any vehicle feel a little faster, with better cornering and improved handling. If you want to up your control and responsiveness on city streets and highways, performance tires are a great choice. Wider with shallower treads, they’re lower profile and offer good all-around road contact. However, these tires aren’t always the best choice for serious winter weather or even heavy rains.

All-Terrain Tires

If you want tires that can do it all and handle it all, from everyday paved roads and highways to sand and gravel to mud, all-terrain tires are the type for you. As their name states, they’re supposed to handle all different kinds of terrain you might come across. However, these tires are most commonly sized for small to large SUVs, light trucks, and full-size trucks.

Off-Road Tires

For serious traction and the ability to handle obstacles, mud, silt, and all of the other challenges that come with off-roading, you’re going to need a set of off-road tires. These tires, with widely-spaced tread and aggressive patterns, are extra-capable and made specifically for off-roading vehicles (including larger SUVs and trucks).

Walmart Tires Pricing

Walmart tires are available in just about every price range, from affordable to expensive. Value picks will cost anywhere from $65 to $100 per tire, while heavier-duty, higher-quality tires will run between $200 to $400 per tire. All-season or thicker tread tires will fall into the higher price range.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Does Walmart install tires?

A: If there’s one little detail you can’t overlook when you’re buying tires online from Walmart, it’s installation. You’ll need to take your vehicle (and your new tires) to either a local tire shop, your go-to mechanic, or the nearest Walmart. Walmart stores typically do offer mounting, rotation, and balancing – check with your local store for pricing and options.

Q: Is it cheaper to buy Walmart tires online and have them installed?

A: Today, it’s pretty easy to find tires at lower prices online, especially when you’re shopping at big box retailers like Walmart. This can save you hundreds of dollars, especially when you’re buying a complete set of four tires. Generally, with reasonable installation prices, it’s overall cheaper to do your shopping (and price comparisons) online, then have your tires installed rather than heading straight to a tire shop.

Q: Can I return Walmart tires?

A: Tires are included in Walmart’s standard return policy unless you opt for a clearance product or other specially marked tire. You typically have 90 days to return any tires you buy from Walmart, but only if the tires are unused.