Best Tires for Comfort and Noise: Enjoy Smoother Rides

Tips

If a quiet ride is a high priority, look for features that cut noise such as a narrower tire size, a multiple pitch pattern (created by varied tread block shapes), smaller blocks, softer rubber composition, a reinforced shoulder, continuous circumferential grooves, and small hash marks inside grooves.

Summer touring tires are the quietest tires and work well in warm weather. All-season tires aren't as quiet but provide a more comfortable ride. SUV highway tires are noisier than touring and all-season tires but offer good traction, treadwear, and ride comfort.

Some tires use silica in the tread compound and are more flexible, even in freezing temperatures. This feature also makes them quieter. Hard tires like all-terrain tires generate more noise as they have wider grooves, wider tread blocks, and wider voids.

FAQs

Q: Why do tires make noise?

A: Tires produce noise because of the air trapped in the tread pattern that is suddenly released as the tire rolls on the road surface. Tread elements can also create something known as rhythmic percussion when they continuously hit the road surface.

Q: How can I choose comfortable tires?

A: If you like a comfortable, quiet ride, get tires that specifically mention low road-noise, a smooth ride, or comfort. Touring tires that have a low-speed rating (S, T, or H) are usually designed for comfort instead of higher speeds.

Q: Can't manufacturers simply produce noise-free tires?

A: Because roads are not always smooth and weather conditions are not always perfect, tires must be made with tread patterns to withstand different conditions. Softer tires moving on perfect roads would produce almost no noise. However, the need for enhanced traction in wet weather calls for tread patterns that drain away water.

Final Thoughts

The Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 Winter Radial Tire clinches our top spot for its low noise emission and comfort.

If you want a tire that’s a little more affordable, the Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Radial Tire is your best bet.