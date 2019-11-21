Best Tires for Comfort and Noise: Enjoy Smoother Rides
The best tire for comfort and noise will offer you a great driving experience
- Best OverallBridgestone Blizzak WS80 Winter Radial TireSummarySummary
Designed to be the toughest winter tire, the Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 also offers great performance on dry and wet roads. The tread is installed in a 3D zigzag pattern for high performance in snow.ProsPros
The tire has a hydrophilic coat that works at a molecular level to ensure it remains pliable in freezing temperatures. It features a symmetric tread design with a variable pitch to absorb impact and enhance wet traction. It offers a noise-free, comfortable drive.ConsCons
The tire is designed for winter use and has no special features that make it ideal for other seasons. It’s not as responsive as standard passenger or performance tires.
- Best ValuePirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Radial TireSummarySummary
Developed to be eco-friendly, this all-season tire is designed for drivers looking for a tire that offers predictable handling, all-season traction, and everyday comfort. It can be driven in diverse weather conditions.ProsPros
It has a positive impact on the environment with regard to low noise emission, long wear, and energy efficiency. It uses a tread compound with low oil and high silica content to decrease rolling resistance and braking distance.ConsCons
The tire loses its grip quite fast and may start to slip on dry and wet roads, putting you at risk. In addition, it has very little traction in freezing conditions.
- Honorable MentionMichelin Primacy MXV4 Radial TireSummarySummary
Made by one of the oldest and most reputable tire manufacturers, this all-season touring tire is designed using a computer to reduce road noise and vibration and increase fuel efficiency.ProsPros
Because of its large size, the Primacy works well with light trucks and SUVs. Michelin uses its MaxTouch Construction technology to optimize the tire’s contact with the road and uniformly distribute the forces of braking, acceleration, and cornering.ConsCons
While Michelin gives a tread life warranty of 60,000 miles, the tire may not last this long. And while it makes for a smoother ride, it is quite soft and wears out quickly.