Best Tires for Comfort and Noise: Enjoy Smoother Rides

The best tire for comfort and noise will offer you a great driving experience

By Alice Musyoka
Have you ever driven down a quiet road only to be interrupted by a constant hum, squeal, or burr that persisted no matter what music you played? It was probably the sound of your tires. If you want to make your drive a little quieter, change the tires. In this buying guide, we highlight the three best tires for comfort and noise.

    Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 Winter Radial Tire
    Designed to be the toughest winter tire, the Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 also offers great performance on dry and wet roads. The tread is installed in a 3D zigzag pattern for high performance in snow.

    The tire has a hydrophilic coat that works at a molecular level to ensure it remains pliable in freezing temperatures. It features a symmetric tread design with a variable pitch to absorb impact and enhance wet traction. It offers a noise-free, comfortable drive.

    The tire is designed for winter use and has no special features that make it ideal for other seasons. It’s not as responsive as standard passenger or performance tires.

    Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Radial Tire
    Developed to be eco-friendly, this all-season tire is designed for drivers looking for a tire that offers predictable handling, all-season traction, and everyday comfort. It can be driven in diverse weather conditions.

    It has a positive impact on the environment with regard to low noise emission, long wear, and energy efficiency. It uses a tread compound with low oil and high silica content to decrease rolling resistance and braking distance.

    The tire loses its grip quite fast and may start to slip on dry and wet roads, putting you at risk. In addition, it has very little traction in freezing conditions.

    Michelin Primacy MXV4 Radial Tire
    Made by one of the oldest and most reputable tire manufacturers, this all-season touring tire is designed using a  computer to reduce road noise and vibration and increase fuel efficiency.

    Because of its large size, the Primacy works well with light trucks and SUVs. Michelin uses its MaxTouch Construction technology to optimize the tire’s contact with the road and uniformly distribute the forces of braking, acceleration, and cornering.

    While Michelin gives a tread life warranty of 60,000 miles, the tire may not last this long. And while it makes for a smoother ride, it is quite soft and wears out quickly.

Tips

  • If a quiet ride is a high priority, look for features that cut noise such as a narrower tire size, a multiple pitch pattern (created by varied tread block shapes), smaller blocks, softer rubber composition, a reinforced shoulder, continuous circumferential grooves, and small hash marks inside grooves.
  • Summer touring tires are the quietest tires and work well in warm weather. All-season tires aren't as quiet but provide a more comfortable ride. SUV highway tires are noisier than touring and all-season tires but offer good traction, treadwear, and ride comfort.
  • Some tires use silica in the tread compound and are more flexible, even in freezing temperatures. This feature also makes them quieter. Hard tires like all-terrain tires generate more noise as they have wider grooves, wider tread blocks, and wider voids.

FAQs

Q: Why do tires make noise?

A: Tires produce noise because of the air trapped in the tread pattern that is suddenly released as the tire rolls on the road surface. Tread elements can also create something known as rhythmic percussion when they continuously hit the road surface.

Q: How can I choose comfortable tires? 

A: If you like a comfortable, quiet ride, get tires that specifically mention low road-noise, a smooth ride, or comfort. Touring tires that have a low-speed rating (S, T, or H) are usually designed for comfort instead of higher speeds. 

Q: Can't manufacturers simply produce noise-free tires?

A: Because roads are not always smooth and weather conditions are not always perfect, tires must be made with tread patterns to withstand different conditions. Softer tires moving on perfect roads would produce almost no noise. However, the need for enhanced traction in wet weather calls for tread patterns that drain away water.

Final Thoughts

The Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 Winter Radial Tire clinches our top spot for its low noise emission and comfort. 

If you want a tire that’s a little more affordable, the Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Radial Tire is your best bet.

