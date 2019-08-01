Best Performance Tires: Enjoy the Rush of Driving Your Vehicle

Why Buy the Best Performance Tires?

Performance tires are designed to enhance safety, especially when driving at high speeds. The tires reduce stopping distance even on wet surfaces and improve the steering response. That’s a feature not only applicable to sports car drivers, but can also be appreciated by sedan, crossover, and SUV drivers. Good in wet and dry weather. Performance tires share a construction similar to summer tires; most feature a unique ingredient to keep the rubber stiff but are sticky enough to maintain a maximum grip on dry surfaces. Moreover, the tires maintain excellent traction in wet weather as most resist hydroplaning, and the wide grooves help with water evacuation.

Performance tires share a construction similar to summer tires; most feature a unique ingredient to keep the rubber stiff but are sticky enough to maintain a maximum grip on dry surfaces. Moreover, the tires maintain excellent traction in wet weather as most resist hydroplaning, and the wide grooves help with water evacuation. Quiet performance. The best thing about driving performance tires is that they offer a smooth ride, and most are quiet on the road. The tread design of performance tires is tailored to reduce tire and road noise by reducing airflow within the grooves.

Types of Performance Tires

Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tires

UHP tires also referred to as max or extreme performance tires, are designed to offer a sharper feel, especially when cornering, and provide extra traction on dry and wet surfaces. These tires prioritize steering response, traction, and handling for better performance. They are recommended for summer use only.

High-Performance Tires

High-performance tires have a commendable performance on wet and dry surfaces. However, they are not engineered to reduce road noise or offer driving comfort. The tires have a larger sidewall construction and typically have a longer tread life than max performance tires. They also promote fuel efficiency.

Grand Touring Summer Tires

Grand Touring tires are designed to deliver reliable, all-season traction for vehicles in the passenger touring category. They offer a balanced level of performance, including decent dry and wet handling. The tires also offer a smooth and comfortable ride with lower noise levels. They are mostly used in luxury sports cars and sedans.

Top Brands

Michelin

Michelin is a renowned manufacturer and distributor of auto and truck parts and has been serving the automotive industry for over a decade. The company is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, and has over 60 tire manufacturing facilities in 18 countries. The company was the first to introduce the first self-supporting run-flat tires and the radial tire, which largely contributed to its renowned status. One of Michelin’s best sports car tires is the Michelin Pilot Sport.

Firestone

Firestone is an American tire and rubber company that was founded 118 years ago by Harvey Firestone. The company produces agricultural, commercial, consumer, and off-road tires that are sold worldwide. Additionally, Firestone works in collaboration with Bridgestone to produce a low-budget tire under the Fuzion brand name. One of its best summer tires for the money is the Firestone Firehawk Indy.

Bridgestone

Bridgestone is a multinational tire and rubber manufacturing corporation. It's also considered to be the largest auto and truck parts manufacturer in the world. It’s a Japan-based company that was started by Shojiro Ishibashi. Currently, the company has over 180 production facilities at different locations all over the world. The company is committed to serving its consumers with superior quality products, and one of its top-rated performance tires for your consideration is the Bridgestone Potenza.

Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the top four tire companies in the world. It's known for its high-quality, but decently priced, automotive tires and truck parts. The company was founded 120 years ago by Frank Seiberling and continues to grace the industry with tires for SUVs, race cars, airplanes, automobiles, light trucks, and commercial trucks. One of its best high-performance summer tires is the Goodyear Eagle GT.

Pirelli

Pirelli is an Italian manufacturer of automobile, motorcycle, and cycling tires. It's also the fifth largest tire manufacturer in the world. The company was founded in 1872 and currently operates commercially in over 160 countries. The company prides itself on being a top tire supplier to luxury car manufacturers, and it has been involved in motorsports for over 110 years. One of its best street tires for grip is the Pirelli P Zero Run Flat.

Best Performance Tires Pricing

Since performance tires are designed for luxury cars and sports cars, it’s difficult to find a great tire priced under $100. Regardless, most tires within this price range exhibit great high-speed performance with regards to traction, handling, cornering, and braking capabilities. Over $200: Most tires within this range are extreme and ultra-high performance tires that don’t go over the $300 mark unless they’re sold as a set. The tires are ideal for supercars and exotics. Most offer uncompromised performance when it comes to all-season confidence, excellent grip, longevity, comfort, and enhanced handling.

Key Features

Construction

High-performance tires are designed with a sticky, low-rubber compound to improve the level of stiffness and heat resistance. The tires are also elastic and have intricate siping patterns to enhance their ability to hold onto wet and dry surfaces. They also possess shallow treads for maximum acceleration and handling.

Tread Life

The tread life is an important attribute for most drivers, but performance tires have a shorter tread life than most tires due to the driving conditions they endure. Most manufacturers don’t even include tread warranties for their products. However, a standard performance tire should have a tread life of at least 20,000 miles.

Other Considerations

High traction helps the tire grab onto the road while making a sharp turn or a fast stop at high speeds. That's necessary for a performance tire. However, high traction reduces the tread life of the tires due to the wear caused by intense road grabbing. Fuel Efficiency: Tires with low rolling resistance save on fuel as it doesn’t take much force to start, accelerate, or stop the vehicle. The rolling resistance is determined by the size of the contact patch (the flat part that takes on the weight of the vehicle), and if it’s smaller and rounder in a performance tire, then it will save gas.

Best Performance Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Performance Tires Overall: Michelin Pilot Sport