These Are the Jeep Grand Cherokee Tires You Want

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most popular SUVs of all time, so tire makers have plenty of incentive to develop new products for the vehicle. All-season, all-terrain, winter, and even performance tires are available for the Grand Cherokee, but that doesn’t mean you can close your eyes and throw a dart at the wall to decide on a new set of rubber.

Dedicated winter tires aren’t necessary for everyone, but for folks living where the air hurts their faces part of the year, the Nordman 7 is a great option.

The Defender LTX M/S provides excellent performance and long life. When it comes down to it, just pay for the Michelins.

Michelin notes that the Defender LTX is designed to withstand the higher torque ratings of modern trucks, but it’s also rated as an excellent highway tire for SUVs. It’s important to note that Defender tires are not rated for severe snow service, and they should not be relied on for off-roading. However, they’ll suit you just fine if you’re using your Grand Cherokee for running errands around town.

The Michelin Defender LTX is a stout tire known for its long life and good performance under braking. It’s not the best in snow but does offer excellent traction on packed surfaces. Michelin makes the Defender LTX in a variety of sizes, fitting a range of rims from 15 inches all the way to massive 22-inch rims. The tires’ 70,000-mile tread life rating applies to T and H speed-rated tires, while R-rated tires (not like the movies) are guaranteed up to 50,000 miles.

The HP2 is a great tire for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and makes an excellent companion for everyday driving, but it falls short in off-roading. It’s also worth noting that the tires are not the best for deep snow and ice driving. That said, if you live in a region that does not receive legitimate winter weather on a regular basis, the smooth ride and long tread life warranty could make the HP2 a great tire for your Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The DynaPro HP2 is an evolution of the popular HP tire and promises better traction, a more comfortable ride, and longer tread life. Hankook reshaped the shoulder and added a center rib to improve handling and stability, and wet traction got a boost with an updated tread design. The HP2s get additional grooves and sipes for better water evacuation and a reduced risk of hydroplaning.

Nokian sells the Nordman 7 in a variety of sizes, and many reviewers note that the tires ride quietly and smoothly over most road surfaces. That said, if you opt for a studded tire, you’re signing yourself up to deal with plenty of road noise. It’s also important to note that studs can be overkill for even challenging winter conditions, and they are illegal to run during certain times of the year in some areas.

You might be wondering why you’d need a dedicated winter tire for a four-wheel-drive SUV. The truth is that no amount of 4WD or AWD is going to help you stop in the snow, and ice is another story altogether . Nokian already made a name for itself with the Hakkapeliitta winter tire, which also comes in studded and non-studded variants. The Nordman 7 offers great value and is rated for severe winter weather, making it an excellent choice for people needing to run dedicated snow tires on a relative budget.

Most buyers report excellent wet and dry performance, and well above average winter performance. Pirelli’s efforts on noise-canceling and ride quality have paid off in the form of excellent reviews in both categories. Larger SUV and truck tires can be noisy at higher speeds, and most report a much quieter experience with the Pirellis. That said, some buyers report that the Scorpion Verde tires don’t always get close enough to their 65,000-mile tread life warranty.

Pirelli — the Italian tire legend responsible for providing tires for Formula 1 — also happens to make excellent tires for SUVs. The Verde All-Season Plus 2 delivers a smooth, quiet ride with a focus on fuel economy. Pirelli made improvements over the first-generation tire with a large footprint and a new rubber compound designed to boost wet traction and resist hydroplaning.

Our Verdict on Tires for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Depending on your Grand Cherokee model, it may have left the factory with the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain or the Michelin Premier LTX — both great tires. Sadly, you’ll have to replace them at some point. The Michelin Defender LTX is the best replacement, as it offers a long tread life, excellent performance, and quality, and it’s widely available at most tire retailers. You’ll spend more to get the Michelins, but tires are vitally important to your Jeep’s performance and safety. Just pay for the best and get it over with.

What to Consider When Buying Jeep Grand Cherokee Tires

Buying tires for your Jeep Grand Cherokee is no different from buying tires for any other vehicle.

Driving Habits

Look, we know you’d love to be out wheeling in the woods instead of commuting or hauling groceries, but the reality is that many of us spend a good portion of our time behind the wheel on a paved road and in traffic. Keep this in mind when you’re replacing your Grand Cherokee’s OEM tire. Even if you have an option to buy a beefy all-terrain tire, it might not be the best choice if your Jeep has to be the primary family hauler because of the noise levels. Choose a tire that matches your driving style and your location.

Retailer

Where you buy your tires matters. Buying online is easy, especially since many large online tire retailers work with local shops to provide installation and service. That said, you may like the personal touch and good karma that comes with shopping at a local tire shop. No matter where you buy, make sure that you’ve arranged for installation and that your retailer provides solid service after the sale.

Price and Value

Money is real and it matters, but it’s important to avoid shopping on price alone. It’s easy to find dozens of tire brands nobody’s ever heard of selling SUV tires for a fraction of the prices from major brands, but we recommend springing for quality with your tires. Keep in mind that they’re the only part of your Grand Cherokee designed to touch the road.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Tire Pricing

Tires — especially SUV tires — can be expensive. The good news is that there are several great tire options for the Grand Cherokee, including many offered at discount prices. In general, you should expect to pay between $150 and $300 per tire, depending on the brand, purpose, and retailer.

FAQs

Q: How long do tires last for the Jeep Grand Cherokee?

A: Many times, original equipment tires don’t last as long as many expect, and need replacement as soon as 30,000 miles. It’s also a good idea to remember that there are tons of factors impacting tread wear, so even the most well-reviewed tire with the longest warranty may not last as long as you want. If you’re driving normally and taking care of tire maintenance (rotations, etc.), you should be able to get close to the advertised tire mileage.

Q: Can I buy larger tires for my Grand Cherokee?

A: You can always up or downsize your tires, but you’ll need to make an equal adjustment in your wheel size to avoid messing with your speedometer, safety systems, and general operation. You can move up to an all-terrain tire with a larger sidewall, but you’ll need to downsize your wheels to keep the same overall diameter.

Q: Can I use Jeep Wrangler Wheels on my Grand Cherokee?

A: In many cases, yes. Many newer Wrangler models share a bolt pattern with the Grand Cherokee, so you should be able to swap between them without issue. Just keep the wheel and tire sizes in mind.