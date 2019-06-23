Best Wheel Spacers: Show Off Your Ride with Style and Flair

For anyone wanting to show off their car, having it painted, adding decals, or improving the ride and sound of it are but a few ways to do so. You can also change the size, style, and color of the car’s wheels. While these will help add a unique look to your ride, installing wheel spacers will also make them stand out and improve the ride and performance of the car. Here are the best wheel spacers we found that will enhance the overall look and feel of your car.

It is highly recommended by the manufacturer to have these installed by a professional. The studs also need to be less than 2-inch long or the wheels won’t fit properly.

They provide excellent wheel balance and aren’t noisy during tight turns. They give your vehicle a more aggressive stance and the anodized aluminum coating fights off corrosion.

These wheel spacers come in a set of four and in multiple widths to help you mount large wheels to your car.

The Spidertrax wheel spacer kit only comes in a set of two, so you’ll have to buy another set in order to outfit all four wheels. They also only come in a 1.5-inch design.

They are cut and designed to fight off corrosion. Their blue color is pleasing to the eyes and makes them stand out.

These 1.5-inch thick wheel spacers are strong, powerful, and won’t rattle around beneath the weight of your vehicle or its large wheels.

They may not be a suitable fit for all studs. Consumers report they had to trim back their studs a bit in order for these to fit properly.

Their design won’t corrode in tough elements or conditions, and they can handle heavy loads with ease. It takes 1-3 hours to install them yourself.

Benefits of Wheel Spacers Improve car handling. Wheel spacers will help improve the car’s ability to turn, and it will greatly impact the amount of cornering. They add more space for the wheels to maneuver, causing the tires to be further apart from each other, distributing the weight equally between all four wheels.

Enhance the car's look. High-quality wheel spacers will change the way your car looks. By adding just a small amount of extra space between the rim and the wheel hub, the wheels will stick out a few inches from the fenders. Their design is meant to give your car a more sporty and fierce look. Add larger tires. Having larger tires is one way to improve handling, speed, and control. The majority of custom wheels won't fit on standard cars, so adding wheel spacers will help make sure you can install the tires and wheels you want on your ride without fear of them rubbing against the frame, axle, or anything else on the car.

High-quality wheel spacers will change the way your car looks. By adding just a small amount of extra space between the rim and the wheel hub, the wheels will stick out a few inches from the fenders. Their design is meant to give your car a more sporty and fierce look. Add larger tires. Having larger tires is one way to improve handling, speed, and control. The majority of custom wheels won’t fit on standard cars, so adding wheel spacers will help make sure you can install the tires and wheels you want on your ride without fear of them rubbing against the frame, axle, or anything else on the car. Types of Wheel Spacers Bolt-On Bolt-on wheel spacers are fastened to the existing studs to bolt the spacer onto the hub. When purchasing these, you’ll need to check and make sure they are compatible with your wheels and lug nut patterns. Slip-On Slip-on wheel spacers slide onto the studs leaving room left for your wheel to fit back on. However, depending on the size of your wheels, sometimes, they don’t leave enough room for them to fit back on. This will not allow enough space for you to fasten the lug nuts properly and securely. You may need extended studs with slip-on spacers to secure the wheels in place safely. Top Brands Supreme Suspension Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Supreme Suspension has been creating performance upgrade parts for vehicles since 1991. It specializes in offroad testing to make sure all the technology is functional on the road. It makes the Supreme Suspensions Hub Centric Wheel Spacers. Eibach Founded in Germany in 1951 by Heinrich Eibach, this company focuses on designing parts for speed and power. It has worked on cars taking part in Le Mans, Mulsanne, and NASCAR. One of the best wheel spacers it makes is the Eibach Pro-Spacer Wheel Spacer Kit. Spidertrax Spidertrax focuses its engineering on creating high-quality wheel spacers and more for off-roading vehicles. It began in 1999 by Thomas Kingston in New Jersey at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. One of its most durable wheel spacers is the Spidertrax S2PWHS010 Wheel Spacer Kit. Wheel Spacers Pricing $65-100: This price range of wheel spacers will see generally a thinner spacing design for wheels. These can start out at 1 inch thick. You’ll also pay for the number of spacers included in a pack. Typically, they can be found in a pack of two.

This price range of wheel spacers will see generally a thinner spacing design for wheels. These can start out at 1 inch thick. You’ll also pay for the number of spacers included in a pack. Typically, they can be found in a pack of two. $100-up: Here you’ll pay for a thicker variety of wheel spacers; anything from 1 inch and up. The packs will also come complete with four-wheel spacers. Key Features Wheel Size Knowing the size of the wheel you are trying to fit onto your car is necessary to make sure they and the wheel spacers fit accordingly and securely to the car. Spacer Size It’s recommended to purchase wheel spacer extender studs no matter what size and width you get. Not having enough space between the wheel and spacer will result in it not fitting correctly. Extender studs will give you that extra room to fit the wheels right where you want them. Also, check the bolt pattern of the spacers and your studs to make sure they match up with the lug nuts. Other Considerations Compatibility: You’ll want to check to see if the wheel spacers you are looking at are compatible with your car. Many are designed with specific offroad vehicles in minds such as trucks, jeeps, and SUVs. They’ll also come with their own stud pattern, so you’ll also want to make sure you have the correct amount of studs required to fit the wheel spacer properly to your car. Best Wheel Spacer Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Wheel Spacers Overall: Supreme Suspensions Hub Centric Wheel Spacers

These are 1.5-inch hub centric wheel spacers. They are made up of high-quality and durable T6 aluminum, which helps them not corrode in tough elements or conditions. They can handle heavy loads with ease, and their coating provides a great look to your vehicle. What we found especially great about these centric wheel spacers is the time it takes to install them. Nothing is overly difficult about putting them on the studs. The company rates it will take between one to three hours to install them yourself, and you don’t need any fancy equipment to do so. This gives you the freedom and saves you money on installing them at a shop. Their tough and resilient design helps you gain more traction on the road and add a unique look to your ride. However, we found they may not be a suitable fit for all studs. Many consumers report they had to trim back their studs a bit in order for these to fit properly. That may be due to the size of the wheel they had as well, so double check the size you have before ordering. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Wheel Spacers Value: Spidertrax S2PWHS010 Wheel Spacer Kit

These 1.5-inch-thick wheel spacers are strong, powerful, and won’t rattle around beneath the weight of your vehicle or its large wheels. A thing we enjoyed about these aluminum wheel spacers are the fact they are cut and designed to fight off corrosion, plus their blue color is pleasing to the eyes and makes them stand out. Spidertrax outfits all of their wheel spacers with 4140 chromoly wheel studs. They are built as a bolt-on style of the spacer, making for a quick and easy installation. Another great feature we found is they prevent the tires from rubbing together, which is a must, especially for large or oversized tires. While they may be an excellent pair of wheel spacers, they do only come in a set of two, so you’ll have to buy another set in order to outfit all four wheels. They also only come in a 1.5-inch design, which is the middle range of thickness for wheel spacers. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Wheel Spacers Honorable Mention: RockTrix for Precision European Wheel Spacers

