Best iPad Stands: Secure this Popular Device Anywhere in Your Vehicle

Taking an iPad along for a long road trip can be a great way to keep any passengers entertained. For a secure hold, however, you'll need the proper mount or stand. For some help finding the right iPad stand for your vehicle, read below for our handy guide.

    TFY Universal Car Headrest Mount Holder
    The best universal headrest mounts for iPads of almost all generations that are compatible with other tablets as well.
    It offers a tight hold around the tops and bottoms of the tablet. Easy to set up and use over almost any headrest.
    Some attachment issues with tablets using certain case designs. Velcro straps can start to wear over time if the holder is taken on and off a lot.
    Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder
    A unique budget iPad mount that can extend out to the middle of the vehicle for the best viewing angles.
    The holder is compatible with a wide range of iPads and other tablets, along with a few other devices like certain DVD players.
    The fit along the edges of some tablets is too loose to stay on for long periods of time. The rubber edges might cause the tablet to slip.
    Arkscan MCUP11 Universal Tablet Car Cup Hole Mount
    The tablet holder you can put in the front or back of a vehicle and position around for the best viewing experience.
    The articulating head makes it easy to position the tablet into different angles to get an optimal viewing experience. The base is compatible with most cup holders.
    The articulating head can come loose along the joints if the knobs aren't properly fastened down.

Tips

  • Tablet mounts can present a danger if not installed properly, so make sure everything is secured before use.
  • Avoid using an iPad mount in the driver’s spot. Using any electronic device while driving is unsafe.

FAQs

Q. Why do I need an iPad mount holder?

A. It can get tiring to hold an iPad for long periods of time. A proper holder is good for long distances.

Q. Where can I mount a holder?

A. Most attach directly to the headrest of a backseat. Some can also be positioned on the dashboard or a cup holder.

Q. What iPads can be secured with a mount?

A. This all depends on the particular mount you get. Most are compatible with anything but the smaller iPad Mini devices.

Final Thoughts

The TFY Universal Car Headrest Mount Holder is about as simple as it gets when it comes to securing an iPad to a headrest in your vehicle.

Besides being budget-friendly, the Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder also adds some unique functionality to a basic iPad mount setup.

Tell us about your favorite iPad car mount in the comments below.

