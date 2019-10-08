Best Motorcycle Cargo Nets: Top Picks for Bike Storage

Tips

Consider what type of cargo you will typically be moving with your motorcycle. This can help dictate the size and strength required.

Style is crucial on your bike, so finding a cargo net that can match your paint scheme or features can be important. Some cargo nets are sold in multiple colors and designs.

Pay attention to the anchor points on your motorcycle. They could dictate what type of hooks you need to secure items to your bike safely.

Consider mounting a rack on your bike or ATV as they make transporting cargo much more manageable.

Measure how wide your mounting points are and how tall your cargo can get. Using a net at its maximum stretched size isn't great for prolonged periods, and it can be challenging to secure.

FAQs

Q: How do you install a cargo net?

A: Motorcycle cargo nets come with multiple hooks around the sides. These hooks can be placed on any secure part of your bike. Just make sure they won't slip off and that there isn't too much slack.

Q: Do I need a mounted rack to use a cargo net?

A: While having a rack mounted to the back of your bike isn't necessary, it does make it easier to secure large items.

Q: What do I do if the end of my hooks come off?

A: Metal hooks typically feature plastic or rubber coatings to protect your bike. If the coating breaks or wears off, you risk scratching the paint of your bike. Sometimes you can use caps used for metal shelves or even recoat the hooks with rubber.

Q: Can I reshape the metal hooks on my cargo net?

A: While you might be able to reshape metal hooks with pliers, it isn't a good idea. Excessive bending can weaken the metal and cause the hooks to snap easily.

Final Thoughts

The most versatile cargo net for your motorcycle is the PowerTye Black Mesh Cargo Net (2 Pack). This product comes with two nets that are well-made and have the smallest holes for a better grip.

If you want a more affordable option, you should get the SunFounder Cargo Net for Motorcycle and ATV. This motorcycle cargo net uses premium materials for half the price.