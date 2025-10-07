Coleman Tailgating Gear Is Super Cheap During Amazon’s October Prime Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Can’t say I’ve ever really been excited about sports. But drinking beer and eating hot dogs in a parking lot? Hell yeah, that’s a decent way to spend a fall Sunday. Right now, Coleman has major price cuts on canopies, portable grills, camp chairs, and compact tables—everything you need for a proper tailgate party—during Amazon’s October Prime Days sale.

$192.84: Coleman 13x13ft Instant Canopy (33% off!) See It

$56.40: Coleman Aluminum 4-Person Folding Table (24% off!) See It

$34.99: Coleman Camp Chair with 4-Can Cooler (35% off!) See It

$274.99: Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill See It

$99.99: Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Grill + 4 Cooking Attachments (43% off!)

$60.79: Coleman Insulated Cooler (28% off!) See It

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but take note, sales might end at any time.