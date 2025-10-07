Coleman Tailgating Gear Is Super Cheap During Amazon’s October Prime Days

Coleman has huge discounts on canopies, portable grills, camp chairs, and compact tables—everything you need for a tailgate party—on Amazon right now.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Coleman tailgate gear, all on sale, arranged ready for action.
Coleman, Amazon, edited by the author

Can’t say I’ve ever really been excited about sports. But drinking beer and eating hot dogs in a parking lot? Hell yeah, that’s a decent way to spend a fall Sunday. Right now, Coleman has major price cuts on canopies, portable grills, camp chairs, and compact tables—everything you need for a proper tailgate party—during Amazon’s October Prime Days sale.

$192.84: Coleman 13x13ft Instant Canopy (33% off!)
See It

$56.40: Coleman Aluminum 4-Person Folding Table (24% off!)

Coleman folding table.
See It

$34.99: Coleman Camp Chair with 4-Can Cooler (35% off!)

Coleman camping chair, red.
See It

$274.99: Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Coleman Roadtrip grill
See It

$99.99: Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Grill + 4 Cooking Attachments (43% off!)

Portable gas grill that looks like a charcoal one.

$60.79: Coleman Insulated Cooler (28% off!)

Cooler
See It

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but take note, sales might end at any time.

 
