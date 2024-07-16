Here’s Our Massive List of The Best Prime Day Deals for Gearheads (So Far)

Prime Day is officially here. You know the drill. Mike Febbo and I are going to cover the event from start to finish. We’ll be pumping the feed full of posts featuring all of the best savings for gearheads throughout the day. That way, you car nerds don’t need to sort through the countless sales Amazon’s pushing to get to what really counts. We’ve got a great mix of bargains from industry giants that you actually want them from. We’re starting it all with this absolute behemoth of a round-up of all the best automotive Prime Day deals we’ve found so far.

Auto Meter is officially getting in on the action by rolling back prices on some seriously killer equipment. That Auto Meter 5-Inch Sport-Comp Shift-Lite Tachometer running for $197.20 is begging to get slapped in my own project car. Why? Because nothing says “muscle car” like a big, hulking tach hanging off the steering column, regardless of whether the car actually needs it or not. It’s also got the Auto Meter 1302 Arctic White Street Rod Kit rolling out for $239.90. If you’re looking to overhaul your current setup with a complete set of aftermarket gauges, this is the way to go.

Gauges are awesome and all, but they’re far from all that’s on the menu. A long list of tool sales has rolled out, and it includes all of the best names in the business. Naturally, Craftsman is front and center with its Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench going for $59.98. And if you need to support the engine you’re building with that wrench, the BIG RED Torin Steel Rotating Engine Stand with 360 Degree Rotating Head and Folding Frame selling for $133.50 has your name all over it.

Today’s going to be a long day packed with savings. I’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’d better get to it. That said, keep your eye on The Garage. While there is a massive list of awesome automotive Prime Day deals below, we’ll be sending plenty more through the feed as the day rolls on. So, if you don’t see anything you like, there is still hope. Stay tuned.

More of The Best Automotive Prime Day Deals

Garmin 010-02540-34 fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, adventure smartwatch, Solar Charging Capabilities for $549.99 See It

LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking, One Size Hand Accessible Tools for $104/96 See It