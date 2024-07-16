Here’s Our Massive List of The Best Prime Day Deals for Gearheads (So Far)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day is officially here. You know the drill. Mike Febbo and I are going to cover the event from start to finish. We’ll be pumping the feed full of posts featuring all of the best savings for gearheads throughout the day. That way, you car nerds don’t need to sort through the countless sales Amazon’s pushing to get to what really counts. We’ve got a great mix of bargains from industry giants that you actually want them from. We’re starting it all with this absolute behemoth of a round-up of all the best automotive Prime Day deals we’ve found so far.
Auto Meter is officially getting in on the action by rolling back prices on some seriously killer equipment. That Auto Meter 5-Inch Sport-Comp Shift-Lite Tachometer running for $197.20 is begging to get slapped in my own project car. Why? Because nothing says “muscle car” like a big, hulking tach hanging off the steering column, regardless of whether the car actually needs it or not. It’s also got the Auto Meter 1302 Arctic White Street Rod Kit rolling out for $239.90. If you’re looking to overhaul your current setup with a complete set of aftermarket gauges, this is the way to go.
Gauges are awesome and all, but they’re far from all that’s on the menu. A long list of tool sales has rolled out, and it includes all of the best names in the business. Naturally, Craftsman is front and center with its Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench going for $59.98. And if you need to support the engine you’re building with that wrench, the BIG RED Torin Steel Rotating Engine Stand with 360 Degree Rotating Head and Folding Frame selling for $133.50 has your name all over it.
Today’s going to be a long day packed with savings. I’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’d better get to it. That said, keep your eye on The Garage. While there is a massive list of awesome automotive Prime Day deals below, we’ll be sending plenty more through the feed as the day rolls on. So, if you don’t see anything you like, there is still hope. Stay tuned.
More of The Best Automotive Prime Day Deals
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $209.00
- Craftsman 16-Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac Heavy-Duty Shop Vacuum for $118.99
- Craftsman 3/8-Inch Drive Torque Wrench for $49.98
- Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench for $59.98
- Craftsman V20 RP 1/2-Inch Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $135.00
- DeWalt 5-Inch Orbital Sander for $49.00
- DeWalt Bluetooth Speaker for $49.00
- Shop-Vac 5 Gallon 5.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum, Wall Mountable Compact Shop Vacuum for $135.99
- Bosch 18V Brushless Connected-Ready 1/2-Inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench for $139.00
- Bosch Electric Orbital Sander, Polisher 6-Inch Dual-Mode for $209.00
- Bosch 18V 9-Tool Combo Kit 2-In-1 Bit/Socket Impact Driver, Hammer Drill/Driver for $599.00
- Gearwrench 312-Piece Master Mechanics Tool Set for $ 553.46
- Gearwrench 83-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $276.79
- Gearwrench 3/8-Inch Electronic Torque Wrench 7.4-99.6 FT LB for $123.82
- Gearwrench 1/2-Inch Electronic Torque Wrench for $129.60
- Wiha 32-Piece GoBox Standard Bit Set with Mini Ratchet for $25.06
- Wiha Slotted and Phillips Screwdriver Set in Rugged Canvas Pouch for $33.80
- Crescent 12-Inch Adjustable Wrench for $35.99
- Crescent 4-Inch Adjustable Black Oxide Wrench for $7.94
- Crescent 3-Piece Adjustable Cushion Grip Wrench Set for $43.13
- Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch with solar charging, touchscreen for $599.99
- Garmin 010-02540-34 fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, adventure smartwatch, Solar Charging Capabilities for $549.99
- Garmin epix Gen 2, Premium active smartwatch, Health and wellness features, touchscreen AMOLED for $449.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Loop for $699.99
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight for $199.99
- Fitbit Google Ace LTE – Kids Smartwatch with Call, Text, GPS, and Activity-Based Games for $179.95
- Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, ECG for $179.95
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, GPS, Premium Membership, Health Tools – Porcelain for $99.95
- LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking, One Size Hand Accessible Tools for $104/96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing, Survival for $125.96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing, Survival, Durable for $98.96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing for $125.96
- Gerber Gear Curve Multi-Tool – 6-in-1 Screwdriver and Pocket Knife Set – EDC Gear Multi-Tool Keychain for $14.89
- Gerber Gear Suspension 12-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-tool with Tool Lock – Multi-Plier for $29.91
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Pack, Battery Booster for $79.96
- NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Booster Pack, Jump Box for $159.96
- NOCO Boost X GBX155 4250A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack, USB for $295.96
- NOCO Boost Pro GB150 3000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Pack, Battery Booster for $239.96
- NOCO GENIUS1, 1A Smart Car Battery Charger, 6V and 12V Automotive Charger, Battery Maintainer for $23.96
- NOCO GENIUS10, 10A Smart Car Battery Charger, 6V and 12V Automotive Charger, Battery Maintainer for $79.96
- Auto Meter 5-Inch Phantom In-Dash Electric Speedometer for 246.60
- Auto Meter 1302 Arctic White Street Rod Kit for $239.90
- Auto Meter 5-Inch Pro-Comp Memory Tachometer for $229.70
- Auto Meter 5-Inch Sport-Comp Shift-Lite Tachometer for $197.20
- Auto Meter Sport-Comp Electric Programmable Speedometer for $172.80
- BIG RED Torin 3-Ton Pro Series Hydraulic Floor Jack with Single Quick Lift Piston Pump for $130.70
- BIG RED Torin Steel Rotating Engine Stand with 360 Degree Rotating Head and Folding Frame for $133.50
- BIG RED Torin Rolling Garage Workshop Tool Organizer: Detachable 4 Drawer Tool Chest for $150.90
- BIG RED Torin 5 Gallon Capacity Portable Plastic Automotive Parts Washer Cleaner for $39.70
- BIG RED Torin 24 Drawers Storage Cabinet Organizer: Convenient Plastic Parts Storage for $28.04