The Fourth Of July Is Over But Huge Discounts On Power Tools Are Still Happening

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I hope everyone had a great Fourth of July and you didn’t blow up anything you didn’t mean to. The holiday is behind us, but the sales are still going. I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite Fourth of July power tool deals that I’ve found from Amazon, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware. The list is mostly power tools from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Milwaukee, but things like air compressors and welders seemed too good to pass up.
It doesn’t seem like there are as many deals on huge tool combos, but things like a CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2” Drill, Battery, Charger for $49.00 is a smokin’ deal. Especially if you don’t already own any Craftsman tools and you just want to try them out. The same can be said for this Milwaukee M12 Cordless Brushed 2 Tool Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $99.00. It’s a great deal that will let you see if you like the smaller form factor of the smaller Milwaukees.