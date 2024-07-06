The Fourth Of July Is Over But Huge Discounts On Power Tools Are Still Happening

I hope everyone had a great Fourth of July and you didn’t blow up anything you didn’t mean to. The holiday is behind us, but the sales are still going. I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite Fourth of July power tool deals that I’ve found from Amazon, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware. The list is mostly power tools from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Milwaukee, but things like air compressors and welders seemed too good to pass up.

It doesn’t seem like there are as many deals on huge tool combos, but things like a CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2” Drill, Battery, Charger for $49.00 is a smokin’ deal. Especially if you don’t already own any Craftsman tools and you just want to try them out. The same can be said for this Milwaukee M12 Cordless Brushed 2 Tool Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $99.00. It’s a great deal that will let you see if you like the smaller form factor of the smaller Milwaukees.

More Fourth of July Power Tool Deals

DEWALT 20V Impact Combo, 1/2” Mid-Range and 3/8” Compact, 5ah Battery and Charger $299.00 See It

DEWALT 20V 1/2” Keyless Brushless Drill, Battery, Charger, Soft Bag for $99.00 See It

CRAFTSMAN V20 6 Power Tool Combo, Soft Case, 2-Batteries, Charger for $199.00 See It

CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2” Drill, Battery, Charger for $49.00 See It

DEWALT 4.5-Gallon Portable Electric 225 PSI Horizontal Air Compressor for $339.00 See It

Shop-Vac 14-Gallons 5.5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum w/ Accessories for $111.00 See It

Bosch 18-volt 2-Tool Combo, Soft Case, 2-Batteries, Charger for $159.00 See It

VEVOR 120 or 230-Volt 50-Amp Mig Flux-cored Wire Feed Welder for $128.69 See It

Milwaukee M18 Compact Cordless Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit for $189.00 See It

DeWalt 20V ATOMIC 1/4 in Brushless Compact Impact Driver, Battery & Charger for $99.00 See It

Milwaukee M12 Cordless Brushed 2 Tool Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $99.00 See It