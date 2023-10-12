There are Lingering Prime Day Deals You Can Still Snag
Yes. Some of them are still ridiculously good, too.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Those Prime Big Day deals came and went in a hurry, didn't they. Well, most of them did, at least. There are still a few floating around out there, meaning you still have time to save big on some items. Relax. I already went ahead and rounded the best of what's hanging around for you. All you have to do is peep the list below.
- Milwaukee Mid-Torque Impact Wrench,3/8",Cordless ($217 off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring ($131 off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Combo Kit, 6-Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger ($252 off)
- BIG RED Low Profile Service/Floor Jack 4 Ton ($90 off)
- Sunex Tools Aluminum Service Jack with Quick Lifting System - 2 Ton ($160 off)
- Cat 3 Ton Big Wheel Off Road Hybrid Jack 3-ton ($26 off)
- BIG RED 48" Ratcheting Off Road Utility Farm Jack, 3 Ton ($30 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric ($160 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 Drive Sizes, 298-Piece ($20 off)
- GEARWRENCH 83 Pc. 1/4, 3/8", 1/2" 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct ($102 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar ($31 off)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro ($100 off)
- Seiko SRPD59 5 Sports ($45 off)
- Seiko SSC813 Prospex Solar Chronograph ($100 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($120 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($160 off)
