Snag That Legendary Red Power Tool With Milwaukee’s Prime Day Sale
You know you’re ready for new power tools.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As much as fanboys can drive us up a wall, there's no arguing that they have a point. And in the case of power tools, it truly is hard to best the red ones in virtually every department. That is unless we're talking about pricing. Luckily, sales are your way around that ailment, and you already know Milwaukee is on board with running them in honor of Prime Day.
Power Tools
- M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi Tool Kit (Save $16)
- 12V FUEL Cordless 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver (Save $28)
- M18 FUEL Hackzall (Save $60)
- M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $130)
- M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $36)
- M18 FUEL 3/8-Inch Compact Impact Wrench (Save $80)
- M12 Cordless 3/8-Inch Sub-Compact 35 ft-Lbs 250 RPM Ratchet (Save $41)
- M12 FUEL Brushless Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless High-Speed Ratchet (Save $40)
- M12 1/4 Ratchet (Save $60)
- 12V Fuel 1/4-Inch Cordless Hex Impact Driver (Save $20)
Batteries
- M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $70)
- M18 Red Lithium High-Output18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (Save $240)
- Milwaukee 5.0 AH Batteries 2-Pack (Save $11)
- Milwaukee M18 12.0Ah 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Battery (Save $44)
- Milwaukee M18 18V 5Ah XC Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2-Pack (Save $55)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Here are the best Garmin watch deals Prime Day has to offer
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running
- Get in on the action with DJI’s amazing Prime Day deals
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.