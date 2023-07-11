Amazon’s X-Pro Dirt Bikes and ATVs Are All On Sale This Prime Day
Why not buy a motorcycle off Amazon?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When X-Pro came to my attention last year, I'll admit I was skeptical. But since then, I've seen a ton of positive experiences from the Amazon brand for its ready-to-ship dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, and other machines. It's made me really want to try them out myself (quick, someone tell EIC Kyle Chermocha that this needs to be a Project Car Diaries series). And Prime Day is making it hard not to start seeing what's what as nearly the entirety of X-Pro's lineup has a 5% coupon right now. Someone hold my wallet for me.
- 125cc Go Kart with 3-Speed Semi-Automatic Transmission w/Reverse (5% coupon)
- ATV 4 Wheeler 40cc (5% coupon)
- Cyclone 40cc Kids Dirt Bike (5% coupon)
- Bali 150 Moped (5% coupon)
- 125cc Adults Dirt Bike (5% coupon)
- Blast Pocket Bike (5% coupon)
- 250cc Dirt Bike (5% coupon)
- 250cc 5-Speed Dirt Bike (5% coupon)
- 125cc Vader Gas Motorcycle (5% coupon)
