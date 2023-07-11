Traeger And More Have Insane Smoker Sales This Prime Day

I recently saw a Reel that said once a man turns 35, he gets very into one of two things: World War II history or smoking meats. Well, I'm 36 and already know my WWII history, and my brother-in-law just gave me his old one. But if you don't have a nice brother-in-law with an extra, wouldn't you know, now's the best time to find a great smoker deal this Prime Day as Amazon has incredible deals on brands like Traeger and more! So get smoking.