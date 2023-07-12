Retool With These DeWalt Prime Day Deals
You can’t fault a DeWalt.
DeWalt power tools have a reputation for getting the job done. They're not a budget brand, but as with everything in life, you get what you pay for. If you want to kit yourself out with black and yellow, you're in luck, this is the time to do it.
Amazon’s Prime Day deals are your best chance to get quality DeWalt tools at a serious discount. Don’t waste time, because the best deals here are likely to sell out fast. Whether you're into impact guns with hog ring anvils, or cordless routers with brushless power, we've got you covered.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cut Off Tool, 3 in 1, Brushless, Tool Only - ($48 off)
- DEWALT DCF911B 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (Tool Only) - ($90 off)
- DEWALT 20V Max XR Cordless Router, Brushless, Tool Only (DCW600B) - ($63 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, Brushless, 1/4", 3-Speed, Bare Tool Only - ($50 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Blower, 100 CFM Airflow, Variable Speed Switch, Bare Tool Only - ($60 off)
- DEWALT Angle Grinder, 4.5 Inch, 11 Amp, With Paddle Switch - ($104 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Angle Grinder Tool, Tool Only - ($89 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Starter Kit with POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery and Charger - ($120 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum, Tool Only - ($54 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - ($80 off)
- DEWALT Pancake Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, 165 PSI - ($60 off)
- DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver, Gyroscopic, Rechargeable, Battery Included - ($5 off)
- DEWALT 12V MAX* Cordless Drill, 3/8-Inch, Tool Only - ($10 off)
