Live Your Le Mans Dreams In Miniature With A 75 MPH RC Car
Amoril AK-917 is fast and cheap fun from Prime Day
For the RC car nerds on here, the Amoril AK-917 needs no introduction. For the rest of you nerds, this thing blew up on the scene a little while ago with its claims of, up to 75 MPH – with a change of gearing(included) and a bigger 3S Lipo battery(sold separately).
The AK-917 looks remarkably similar to another famous car with a nine, a one, and a seven in the title, but this is definitely not the same as that highly licensable car and is available in two different liveries, one in Gulf-ish Blue and orange, the other in what I'm sure is called Slazburger or something. The mechanicals are comparable to other cars of this nature from more popular brands: brushless 4300 KV motor connected to a 60A speed controller, aluminum gearing, drive shaft, oil-filled shocks, and chassis. This has everything you need to get running out of the box and the Amoril has assured everyone that a full complement of replacement parts arriving next month.
Best of all, it's currently on sale thanks to this year's Amazon Prime Day. So get it here right now: Amoril AK-917.
